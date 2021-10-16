A myriad of missed opportunities threatened to derail the Aggies in a pivotal Mountain West football game, but they stayed the course and made enough plays to pull out another fourth-quarter comeback.
Elelyon Noa busted off an 11-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds remaining in the final quarter and Utah State escaped with a 28-24 victory over a hard-luck UNLV squad on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 21,322 at Allegiant Stadium.
The Aggies were unsuccessful on a trio of field goal attempts, got stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard and failed on a fourth-and-2 play inside the UNLV 40-yard line. And yet, USU still found a way to win on the road for the third time this season, and ultimately kept its Mountain West championship hopes alive.
"Where do you start on that (game)? I was worried about it coming in, obviously," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "I talked about it all week that I felt like this (UNLV) team was more than capable of beating us if we didn't play our best ball. And we clearly did not play our best ball in a lot of areas. ... But we made big plays down the stretch when we absolutely had to, and so you've got to them (our guys) a tremendous amount of credit.
"You can hear it in the locker room. They're relieved, but down. They know we didn't play well, but excited about a win. I love the fact that we've got a group that is hard on themselves and that when you walk in there, they're not in there dancing and celebrating. They're looking like, 'man, coach, we've got to do better, coach we can do better.'"
Indeed, USU's struggled at times in all three facets of the game Saturday, yet still made enough plays on offense, defense and special teams to beat UNLV for the sixth straight time. Case in point: The Aggies missed a pair of field goals, plus had another one blocked, but received a game-changing performance from record-setting kickoff returner Savon Scarver, and also got a timely 20-yard punt return from Jordan Nathan on special teams.
Scarver gave the Aggies a lead before they even had an opportunity to run an offensive play. UNLV marched 66 yards on 10 plays on the opening possession of the contest to jump out to a 3-0 advantage, but Scarver returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards to the house. It was the super senior's seventh kickoff return for a touchdown, which tied the NCAA record.
No. 11 also brought back the opening kickoff of the third quarter 37 yards, which helped set the stage for Deven Thompkins' 6-yard scoring reception from Logan Bonner.
"We've been frustrated for him because for the last five weeks, nobody really wants to kick it to him and the ones that did were kicking it six, seven, eight yards deep (into the end zone)," Anderson said. "And we don't want to just be careless in bringing it out, but man, I told him all week, 'you're going to get one this week, you're going to get one this week.' ... At the end of the day, that dude's electric. He was hyped up and ready to go, and he did exactly what we needed him to do. I couldn't be more proud of him."
Scarver is from Las Vegas, so the historic touchdown was extra meaningful for him.
"It just filled me up with joy, you know, because I've been working hard for it all week with the other 10 guys (on special teams)," said Scarver, who now has four 100-yard kickoff returns during his time at USU. "And coach (Nick) Paremski drew it up and told me that this week was going to be the week. And we both watched film, all of us watched film, and we saw their kicker was only kicking it to the goal line and even up five yards from the goal line, so we've been staying patient and finally it happened. ... But to get the record (tying return) at home just means so much. And I saw my mom right after the game --- she ran up to me --- and I saw my pops, my sister, just family and friends everywhere, and it just means everything to me."
Scarver's 100-plus-yard sprint to paydirt seemingly gave the Aggies (4-2, 2-1 MW) a wealth of momentum, but boy was it short-lived. That's because the Rebels (0-6, 0-2) retook the lead on the first play from scrimmage on their ensuing series when star running back Charles Williams exploded through a big hole, made a nice cut and was off to the races for a 75-yard score. It was the second of five lead changes in the contest.
USU had no answer for the second-leading rusher in UNLV history for the lion's share of the evening. Williams, who was not only elusive, but broke a slew of tackles throughout the game, contributed with 221 yards and a trio of touchdowns on 27 carries.
Nevertheless, USU was able to put the clamps on UNLV with the game on the line. The Rebels only mustered up 39 total yards on their final five possessions. Additionally, the hosts were limited to seven points after halftime and that was when Williams capped off an eight-play, 77-yard march with a 6-yard scoring run.
"Man, it's crazy to say that we didn't even make a single adjustment at halftime," USU safety Shaq Bond said. "The only thing coach told us is to get 8 on the ground because 8 is a great running back. I had a chance to meet him up in Vegas when I was here for the (Mountain West) Media Day and we became boys. And I really didn't remember how he ran, but tonight I went up to him and I was like, 'man, you run hard. You were better than what I seen on film.'"
Bond was certainly instrumental in Utah State leaving Sin City with the win. The super senior has been hampered by a knee injury suffered in USU's season opener against Washington State, but took advantage of the bye week leading into Saturday's game. It showed as a much healthier Bond intercepted two passes, forced a fumble and finished with a team-high nine tackles.
"Like coach said, it's been a rough last couple of weeks for me, especially with my knee and not being able to run full speed, being about 80 percent," Bond said. "And I'm very hard on myself, so I get down a lot whenever I don't make the plays I want to make. ... But ... a big part of it was just trusting in coach (Ephraim) Banda and his scheme. You know, the past couple of years I've been having to cover (running) backs a lot and do other jobs while I'm doing mine, and this year I've just been having to adjust to trusting my brothers and my family that they're going to do their jobs, and I've gotten the opportunity to just do my job and be great at it."
Meanwhile, the Aggies moved the ball rather easily at times on offense, especially through the air, but struggled mightily once they crossed midfield. Additionally, USU had absolutely no success running the ball in the opening half as it gained a paltry 21 yards on 17 attempts, but the hosts refused to be one-dimensional. The breakthrough finally came in the second half as, despite several negative-yardage plays --- the Rebels destroyed their previous season-high with 11 tackles for loss --- the Aggies still managed to rack up 121 yards on 29 rushing attempts.
"Well, we were really close on a couple (run) in the first half," Anderson said. "We also knew coming in their strength was their (defensive) front and running the ball was not going to be easy, but we couldn't abandon it. We had to at least continue to try to establish the run. I mean, you can't just wholesale throw it every down. I don't think anybody wants to be in that environment, and it's a good thing we didn't give up on it because there were several explosives in the second half when we had to have it."
Calvin Tyler Jr. led the way with 60 yards on 17 carries, followed by Noa with 37 yards on seven attempts. Tyler Jr. had negative-three yards in the opening half.
To his credit, Bonner was able to shake off a early interception that gave the Rebels a short field, which they converted into a touchdown and a 17-7 lead with 5:45 remaining in the first quarter. Bonner threw for 223 of his 298 yards in the first half, and found Thompkins for scoring passes of 37 and 6 yards. Thompkins burned UNLV's secondary on a double move on the 37-yarder, which pared USU's deficit to 17-14 early in the second quarter.
It was another impressive performance by Thompkins, who hauled in a career-high 12 receptions for 180 yards. No. 19 has accumulated more than 100 yards through the air in four of USU's last five games.
Fellow wide receiver Derek Wright also had a big game for the Aggies as he chipped in with 83 yards on five receptions. The super senior came through with back-to-back catches of 16 and 14 yards, respectively, to put the Aggies in the red zone on their game-winning drive.
USU finished with 440 yards of total offense to UNLV's 330. The Aggies converted on 7 of 15 third downs, compared to just 3 of 12 for the Rebels. USU also ran 78 plays to UNLV's 55 and won the time of possession battle, 32:18 to 27:42.
Cash Gilliam and Hunter Reynolds chipped in with seven tackles apiece for the Aggies, and Reynolds also had the team's lone sack. Jacoby Windmon was a monster on defense for the Rebels as he established new career highs in tackles (16) and tackles for loss (4.0), while fellow linebacker Austin Ajiake added a career-best 18 tackles.
GAME NOTES
* USU now leads the all-time series against UNLV, 18-7. The Rebels haven't defeated the Aggies since 2008.
* The Aggies have now won 13 consecutive games following a bye week.
* UNLV has lost 12 straight games, which is the second-longest active skid among FBS programs behind Arizona's 18. Four of the Rebels' six setbacks this season have been by eight points or fewer.