A 50-year-old drought came to an end for a rejuvenated Utah State football program.
Quarterback Logan Bonner orchestrated two lengthy drives for touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Aggies came storming back from a 12-point deficit to earn a hard-fought 26-23 victory over Washington State in a non-conference showdown that concluded early Sunday morning at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.
It's the first time USU has prevailed against an opponent from a Power 5 Conference on the road since a 10-7 triumph over Kansas State on Sept. 11, 1971. It was also Utah State's first-ever road win over a team from the Pac-12 Conference.
"Really, what do you say," said Blake Anderson, who became the first Aggie head coach to win his first game since Phil Krueger in 1973. "I'm really proud of the guys, proud of the guys. I'm not suprised, to be honest with you, not surprised at all. I talked all week about what our formula was just to win this game and how we prepared, and if they would just trust and believe in the plan and go out and stick to it ... and stay within reach that our conditioning and the way we operate, the way that we prepared and what our offseason has looked like, what our strength coach has done and strength staff has done to get our guys in great shape where we can still play fast in the fourth quarter and be sharp and fresh, and I think that is exactly what you saw."
Starting running back Calvin Tyler Jr. powered his way into the end zone from 2 yards out with 5:26 remaining in the final quarter to pare USU's deficit to 23-18. It was a time-consuming drive that lasted 14 plays and took 6:38 off the game clock.
The Aggies then received some help from their defense, which was very good for large stretches of the game. The Cougars went three and out thanks to a big tackle by USU defensive end Jaylin Bannerman, giving the visitors 3:02 to march 78 yards down the field for the winning score.
USU nearly needed all of that time. Bonner tossed 11 consecutive completions down the stretch, and the second-to-last one was a 7-yard scoring strike to Deven Thompkins in the middle of the end zone with :13 ticks left on the clock. Bonner also connected with Derek Wright for the ensuing 2-point conversion, giving USU a crucial three-point advantage.
"Honestly, I knew (the ball) was about to come to me," Thompkins said of his final of eight receptions on the evening. "I just saw the way that the defense was aligned and I saw how far off (the line of scrimmage) the safety was, and I kind of looked over at Logan and I knew Logan was thinking the same thing as me. So I was prepared to take any hit that came with it. I just knew we needed to secure the ball in order to win this game."
Bonner, who quarterbacked Arkansas State to a road victory over Kansas State last season, took USU's first offensive snaps of the 2021 campaign. The graduate transfer then proceeded to rotate every other series with Andrew Peasley for the majority of the game. However, Anderson did leave Bonner in for the final two possessions, and the decision paid off.
"Coach (Anthony) Tuck(er) and I talked on the headset, just where he was at, at that point (and Bonner's) been in that situation a lot more than Peasley has," Anderson said. "And we just felt like that they both had done really good things all night, but that's an area, that's a situation that you only really, really learn to be calm and collected through experience. And (Bonner's) been through that enough that we just felt like we would lean on that, and he did exactly what I expected him to do."
Bonner shook off an early interception and ended up completing 17 of 24 passes for 143 yards. Peasley ended up throwing for 76 yards on 6 of 12 attempts, and the speedy junior also added 43 yards with his feet. Like Bonner, Peasley turned the ball over once as he fumbled on a scramble in the opening half.
Washington State, which had won 18 of its previous 21 home games, didn't turn the ball over during the contest, but struggled offensively for large chunks of action against a much-improved USU defense. The Aggies outgained the Cougars by 101 yards, 439-338. USU's much-maligned defense gave up 485.6 yards an outing a year ago.
"Well, considering what everybody has said about our defense leading up to this, you know, all of the experts and considering how they finished a year ago, and what the people here in Pullman were saying about them all week leading up to the game, they couldn't have played any better," Anderson said. "After (our two turnovers), to be able to force field goals (was big). To get the three and out there at the end to get us the ball back (was big). It's hard to expect them to play any better than they did."
It was certainly an outstanding first half for the Aggie defense, which limited a veteran WSU offense to 137 total yards and just 3.7 yards per play. Additionally, the Cougars only converted on 1 of 7 third downs.
The Aggies were rock solid at all three levels defensively as defensive backs Dominic Tatum and Cam Lampkins made big plays, linebacker Justin Rice wreaked havoc and the defensive line performed well collectively. Defensive tackle Marcus Moore came through with a timely tackle for loss and defensive end Patrick Joyner sacked WSU quarterback Jarrett Guarantano in the end zone for a safety, giving USU a 5-3 lead early in the second quarter.
Guarantano was injured on the safety and the Cougars turned to sophomore Jayden de Laura, last year's starting QB, the rest of the way.
The Aggies were especially clutch defensively after their offense turned the ball over twice in the second quarter, giving the Cougars good field position on both occasions. Those two WSU possessions only yielded three points, though, as Dean Janikowski converted on a short field goal attempt, but also doinked a 31-yarder off the left upright.
However, Janikowski's second field goal of the half --- he was successful from 35 yards out on the first play of the second quarter --- gave the Cougars a 6-5 halftime lead. The Aggies racked up 185 yards of total offense during the first two quarters, but those two aforementioned turnovers loomed large, plus the visitors only converted on 2 of 6 third downs.
USU scored its first points of the 2021 campaign on a 23-yard field goal by Connor Coles with 4:40 remaining in the opening half, capping off an 11-play, 77-yard drive. It was ultimately a missed opportunity for the Aggies, though, as they were in business thanks to a 45-yard strike from Peasley to Thompkins to the WSU 1-yard line, but three straight false start penalties were very costly.
To their credit, the Cougars were much more efficient offensively in the second half, especially in the third quarter. The hosts found paydirt on both of their possessions in the third quarter to extend their lead to 20-11. Janikowski then booted his third field goal of the night to give WSU a seemingly commanding 23-11 advantage with 12:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Aggies got field goals of 39 and 28 yards from Coles in the third quarter to stay within striking distance of the Cougars. The 39-yarder gave USU a 8-6 lead, but it was short-lived as star WSU tailback Max Borghi busted off a 64-yard touchdown scamper --- the first major mistake the Aggies made defending the run all evening. Borghi only had six yards on his previous six carries.
WSU's second TD of the third quarter was a 12-yard dart from de Laura to Donovan Ollie, who dragged a pair of Aggies into the end zone on a third-and-goal play. USU was ultimately able to regroup defensively, though, and the aforementioned time-consuming fourth-quarter drive by the Aggie offense surely helped.
All-conference linebacker Justin Rice finished with a team-high seven tackles, including one for a loss, plus he batted away a WSU pass at the line of scrimmage. Tatum and Nick Heninger chipped in with six tackles apiece for the Aggies, who got 2.5 tackles for loss from Bannerman. USU amassed 9.0 TFL as a team.
Aggie cornerback Cam Lampkin picked off a pass in the fourth quarter, but was whistled for a very questionable pass interference infraction. The Cougars ended up scoring three points on that possession.
Tyler Jr. paced a strong Aggie rushing attack with 84 yards on 14 carries. USU accumulated 220 yards on the ground on 45 attempts. John Gentry and Elelyon Noa also had at least 10 carries apiece for USU's deep running back corps.
Thompkins racked uo 94 yards on his eight receptions, while fellow Aggie wideouts Justin McGriff and Derek Wright teamed up for 82 yards on eight catches.
Indeed, it was a complete team effort for the Aggies in their breakthrough win.
"This is a memory they'll never forget and I'll never forget," Anderson said. "The food's going to taste better tomorrow."