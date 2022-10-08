Air Force Utah St Football

Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Air Force on Saturday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A couple missed opportunities to score touchdowns in the red zone, coupled with a few costly penalties and negative-yardage plays, threatened to derail the Aggies on Homecoming, but they refused to fold.

Cooper Legas threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for an additional 76 yards and a score as Utah State rallied its way to a gratifying 34-27 victory over Air Force in a Mountain West football game in front of an announced crowd of 19,105 Saturday night at Maverik Stadium.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

