A couple missed opportunities to score touchdowns in the red zone, coupled with a few costly penalties and negative-yardage plays, threatened to derail the Aggies on Homecoming, but they refused to fold.
Cooper Legas threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for an additional 76 yards and a score as Utah State rallied its way to a gratifying 34-27 victory over Air Force in a Mountain West football game in front of an announced crowd of 19,105 Saturday night at Maverik Stadium.
The Aggies snapped a four-game losing streak, plus earned their second straight win over the Falcons, who were one of the favorites in the Mountain West heading into the 2022 campaign. Indeed, it was a potential season-saving win for USU over one of its biggest rivals in the conference.
"Thank you, students," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "Thank you, fans. It was a great crowd with great energy. We felt it. If a team needed a win worse than that group, I don't know what team that is. That's a month worth of grinding it out, of (being) close, but not there. We finally got it all to click. It wasn't perfect. We still had a couple mistakes that could've been really, really costly. But to get a win against that team in the environment that, that was in, that's a huge step in the right direction. Those who hadn't given up on us, thank you very much for helping us. We're not doing it alone.
"I'm very, very proud of the guys. I've told them all week the approach of them coming to work every day is paying off. I know it doesn't show on the win-loss column like we'd like. We've been getting better and still getting out of our own way a little bit. I told them tonight was the night it was going to click and I believed it. We still had to go out and do it, and they did. We played really well in all three phases. We did a lot of the things extremely well with the exception of just a couple mistakes along the way."
There were four lead changes in the game, including three in the fourth quarter alone. The Aggies (2-4, 1-1 MW) took the lead for good on a gutsy fourth-and-four shovel pass to Terrell Vaughn that resulted in a 34-yard touchdown with 10:15 remaining in the final quarter.
The Falcons (4-2, 1-2) marched into Aggie territory on their next possession, but fumbled the ball and USU recovered at the AFA 44-yard line. Ajani Carter knocked the ball loose and it was pounced on by fellow cornerback Andre Grayson.
The Aggies only needed three plays to capitalize on their first takeaway of the game. Legas kept the ball and sprinted 33 yards to paydirt up the middle to extend USU's advantage to 34-24 midway through the fourth quarter.
Air Force once again advanced the pigskin into USU territory, but USU's defense was, once again, up to the challenge as Carter picked off a pass by Haaziq Daniels inside the red zone. The Aggies were able to win the turnover battle, 2-1.
"It's a great feeling when you're able to get the ball and turn it over for the offense so they can go score and get points on the board," Carter said. "It's always going to be a good feeling no matter if it's a jumping on the fumble recovery, punching the ball out. Anytime you can get the ball, turn it over and give a chance for our offense to go score is always going to be a good feeling. It was great. I saw a lot of guys smiling. The offense was happy. It got some energy going."
The Falcons did pare their deficit to 34-27 on a 51-yard field goal by Matthew Dapore with 1:42 remaining in the contest. Dapore was unsuccessful on his first attempt, but USU had already called timeout.
Justin McGriff was able to smother the ensuing onside kick by Air Force, which allowed USU to take three snaps in victory formation and run out the clock.
The Falcons had been dominant all season long in the first and third quarters, while the Aggies had conversely struggled in both of those quarters, but they were able to flip the script on a picture perfect Saturday evening in Cache Valley. USU won the first quarter, 10-7, and the third quarter, 7-3. Air Force outscored the opposition by whopping margins of 47-6 and 45-0, respectively, in those two quarters in its first five games in '22.
Air Force got the ball first and and only picked up one first down, while Utah State promptly marched down the field. USU's first possession was capped off by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Legas to Brian Cobbs, a graduate transfer from Maryland who played arguably the best game of his collegiate career.
The senior was outstanding Saturday as he snared a handful of contested catches on his way to a career-high 136 yards on eight receptions. Cobbs, who came through with a gigantic fourth-and-3 catch in heavy traffic on a third-quarter drive that resulted in a TD, finished with 96 yards on 10 catches a week ago against BYU.
"It helps me a lot to be more comfortable," Legas said when asked about his team's contested catches Saturday. "Especially being early in my career, having depended on my legs through high school and all growing up, it makes me more confident getting the ball out to them and not freaking out so much and scrambling all the time. I know those guys will make plays. It's really good when they make those big-time catches like that. It builds confidence knowing I can keep targeting them and keep getting the ball out of my hands. I love it."
Another Aggie who put together back-to-back strong performances was running back Calvin Tyler Jr., who eclipsed the 100-yard rushing barrier for the second time in as many weeks. The senior racked up 109 yards on 19 carries, which included a 21-yard scoring scamper late in the third quarter to give the hosts a 20-17 lead. It was Tyler Jr.'s first TD of the season.
Air Force took its last lead of the game at 24-20 early in the fourth quarter on a 40-yard pass to a wide open Amari Terry. To their credit, that was one of only two explosive plays the Aggies allowed all game. Standout fullback Brad Roberts busted off a 30-yard run in the first half. USU gave up a wealth of big plays in last year's wild 49-45 triumph over AFA at Falcon Stadium.
"One, credit to them," AFA head coach Troy Calhoun said. "I thought (the Aggies) did a really good job of playing blocks on the interior. Because of it, there was some congestion in there, which also means we have to block better, too. We didn't play blocks the way we needed to play blocks. We didn't tackle as well as we needed to tackle, especially in the open field. When you don't do that against a team that creates some space, then you make it a lot harder for yourself."
The Aggies drove into Falcon territory on all four of their first-half possessions, but some costly penalties in the red zone and an interception at the end of the first half loomed large. USU settled for a pair of 30-yard field goals by Connor Coles in its second and third trips in the red zone and trailed 14-13 at the half.
Punctuating possessions with touchdowns was not a stumbling block for the Aggies in the second half, though, as they found paydirt on all three of their trips inside the AFA 35-yard line --- a huge accomplishment against a team that ranked 14th nationally in scoring defense (14.8 points per game) heading into Saturday's showdown.
The Aggies finished with 414 yards of total offense to the Falcons' 359. Air Force only allowed 278.8 yards an outing on its first five games, plus was pacing the Mountain West in total offense at 460.6 yards per game heading into the 11th all-time meeting between the two programs. Indeed, it was a clutch performance by the hosts on both sides of the field.
"We came up with the big play when we had to and were able to run the ball well when we needed to," Anderson said. "We were very balanced tonight. That's what we have to see every week. That's really what we have to see every week and we have to build on that."
Linebackers MJ Tafisi and AJ Vongphachanh each contributed with a game-high-tying 13 tackles for the Aggies, who got seven stops apiece from Grayson, Carter and defensive end Byron Vaughns. USU safety Hunter Reynolds broke up a pair of passes.
Linebacker TD Blackmon led the Falcons with 12 tackles --- which included the game's only sack --- followed by cornerback Jamari Bellamy with 10.
Roberts amassed 136 of his team's 264 yards on the ground. The Falcons averaged 4.8 yards per rushing attempt, which was well below their season average of 6.3. USU held AFA to 105.8 fewer rushing yards than its season average.
USU NOTES
* Captaining the Aggies in their fourth home game of the season were Cobbs, Vongphachanh, Reynolds, true freshman linebacker Max Alford and senior center Chandler Dolphin.
* The Aggies improved to 57-33-2 all-time on Homecoming.
* This was just the second time this season the Aggies won the turnover battle. The other time was by a 1-0 margin against Alabama.
* USU defensive tackle Tavian Coleman finished with a career-high five tackles.
* Grayson was in the starting lineup for the first time this season and 11th time of his career.
* USU's 414 total yards were the most Air Force has allowed this season.
* AFA leads the all-time series, 6-5.
