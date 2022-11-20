It certainly wasn't easy, but the Aggies were able to give their small but impactful senior class the proper send-off they were hoping for.
Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns --- and final of which was the go-ahead score with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter --- to help propel Utah State to a hard-fought 35-31 victory over San Jose State in a Mountain West football game on a frigid late Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 13,677 at Maverik Stadium.
In the process, the Aggies finished the season with a winning record of 4-2 on Merlin Olsen Field, plus achieved bowl eligibility for the 10th time in a 12-year span. This is a goal that appeared to be fleeting when USU (6-5, 5-2 MW) lost four of its first five games.
"I'm super proud, super proud," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "We're excited to be bowl eligible. I know we talked about that over the last few weeks. Just how much that means to this group and just how hard that is to go from 1-4 to 6-5 with the opportunity to be 7-5 maybe next week.
"Senior night, you always want your seniors to have a night that they'll remember in a good way. Definitely not something that's going to linger. This is one of those that they'll enjoy. We did not play perfectly. We turned the ball over way too much. But from beginning to end the energy level, physical nature of play and really just the sideline, it was an awesome night for us. We did enough to win it."
USU was able to defeat a solid SJSU squad for the 10th straight time, despite losing the turnover battle by a 3-0 margin. The Aggies were able to offset that by limiting the Spartans (6-4, 4-3) to a pair of field goals on their three takeaways, coupled with a huge special teams play by Ike Larsen and Jaden Smith.
Utah State has had its share of defensive struggles during the 2022 campaign, but has come up huge time and time again when faced with challenging situations. Case in point: The Aggies have turned the ball over a concerning 19 times during their last nine games, but have only allowed a measly 15 points following those 19 giveaways.
"We turned the ball over way too much, way too much," Anderson said. "(We) should not have won the game (with that many turnovers) ... but (our defense's) ability to go out and rally in those situations and either force them to punt or force them to kick a field goal is huge. So, I hadn't heard the stat, but I knew it's something we've done really well all year."
The aforementioned monumental special teams play took place late in the second quarter and gave the hosts a 21-6 lead. A trio of Aggies converged on SJSU punter Alex Weir and Larsen got a piece of it for his Mountain West-leading third blocked punt of the season. It was caught out of the air by gunner Jaden Smith and the special teams standout returned it 56 yards to the house.
"Well, you'd have to know Jaden to understand just how big that was," Anderson said when asked about Smith's impact on special teams. "... We felt like we had a legitimate chance to get (to their punter). On film they had lived very dangerously in the last few weeks. San Diego State was really close, Fresno was really close and I was kind of hoping on the cold weather of slowing them down just a hair. We went after several (punts) and when we needed it the most, we got it."
USU's momentum was short lived, though, because SJSU only needed four plays and 24 seconds of actual game time to pare its deficit to 21-13 with 1:01 remaining in the opening half. Elijah Cooks hauled in a 9-yard TD pass from Chevan Cordeiro to cap off that quick scoring drive. The Nevada transfer gave USU fits all night long as he finished with 125 yards and a trio of TDs on seven receptions.
The Spartans continued their strong play in the second half as they went on a 25-7 run spanning the second through fourth quarters. SJSU capped off a 10-play, 56-yard march to paydirt with a 1-yard pass from Cordeiro to tight end Jackson Canaan. All of a sudden, the Spartans, who were successful on the ensuing two-point conversion pass to Cooks, had a 35-31 lead with 6:42 remaining in the contest.
Indeed, momentum was firmly on SJSU's side, but the hosts refused to panic. A 31-yard pass from Cooper Legas to Brian Cobbs on third and four loomed large, and the Aggies scored five plays later on Tyler Jr.'s hard-nosed 3-yard run on third and goal.
"No pressure," said Tyler Jr. when asked about the game-winning drive. "Same thing like last year at Washington State. It's no pressure. We've been in these moments and we practice these moments. All we have to do is go out and execute and play football like we know how. That's what we did. No pressure, but we pushed the urgency. It felt great doing that. The coaches never give up on us. This team will never give up on each other. We're going to keep working and get better."
SJSU proceeded to go four and out on its ensuing possession as USU's defense came up big once again. Back-to-back pass breakups by cornerbacks Michael Anyanwu and Ajani Carter on third and fourth down, respectively, loomed large. The Aggies received a timely boost from Carter, who missed the previous three games with a foot injury.
USU elected to attempt a 37-yard field goal on a fourth-and-4 play with 35 seconds remaining in the game, and Connor Coles booted it through the uprights. However, the Spartans were whistled for a roughing the kicker penalty. This gave the Aggies an automatic first down and they were able to slam the door in victory formation.
Utah State's only other second-half touchdown was a 19-yard pass from Legas to Justin McGriff, who broke a pair of tackles on the wide receiver screen. This gave the Aggies a 28-16 advantage with 5:11 remaining in the third quarter. USU converted on a fourth-down play on that 11-play possession.
Tyler Jr.'s first two rushing TDs took place in the first half. The Oregon State graduate transfer broke a tackle at the 12-yard line and scampered into the end zone from 14 yards out to give the hosts a 7-6 lead in the final minute of the opening quarter. The Spartans found paydirt on the first possession of the game, but Aggie defensive tackle Tavion Coleman blocked the PAT.
A 12-play, 61-yard Aggie scoring drive culminated with a 2-yard Tyler Jr. run with 5:29 remaining in the second quarter. USU converted on a fourth-down play earlier in that possession, plus Cobbs hurdled a defender on a big third-down conversion catch. Cobbs finished with 122 yards on a career-high-tying 10 receptions.
It was a balanced offensive attack for the Aggies, who accumulated 430 yards of total offense --- a strong performance against a Spartan defense that only allowed an average of 328.2 yards in its previous nine outings. Legas completed a career-best 23 of 35 passes for a career-high 244 yards and one touchdown, albeit two interceptions. The hosts churned out 186 yards on 50 rushing attempts.
This was the first career three-TD rushing performance from Tyler Jr., who eclipsed the century mark in rushing yards for the sixth time this season. No. 4 was a big reason why the Aggies were 10 of 17 on third-down conversions and enjoyed a sizeable 33:41 to 26:19 edge in time of possession.
"This win felt great, especially going against a team like them where you hear all week about their deep front being one of the best in the league," Tyler Jr. said. "Those guys still proved that, but we were able to be successful running the ball and also throwing the ball. It felt great getting the W today. A win in this conference is hard, so I'm thankful for everyone that we get."
Cordeiro threw for 257 yards and four TDs on 20 of 30 passing. However, the Aggies were able to sack the elusive Hawaii transfer five times, plus put him under duress on several other occasions. Cordeiro's longest run was only eight yards and his team only managed 84 yards on 28 rushing attempts.
"It was very important for us to get after (Cordeiro)," USU defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka said. "Like coach (Anderson) said, he is very dynamic quarterback --- the most dynamic runner and dual-set quarterback we have in the league. We knew watching film and just watch San Josè State throughout the season, the guy's the real deal. In order for us to win, we needed to stop him and slow him down. Our defense did a pretty good job with that tonight."
Motu'apuaka wreaked havoc throughout the evening as he matched his career high with 2.0 sacks, plus also contributed with five tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. Defensive end Daniel Grzesiak chipped in with 1.5 sacks and six tackles for the Aggies, who got a team-high seven tackles from Max Alford. Bo Maile was credited with a sack and Kaleo Neves with half a sack for USU, which limited SJSU to a 5 of 13 success rate on third downs.
Linebackers Bryun Parham and Kyle Harmon each racked up 14 tackles for the Spartans. This was only the second time this season the Spartans allowed more than 30 points in a game.
"Congratulations to Utah State, to coach (Blake) Anderson, to his staff and that team," SJSU head coach Brent Brennan said. "They made the plays when they had to and we didn't. It seemed like there was just too many mistakes. But I loved how (our players) fought back. I thought they played hard. I thought they played their butts off. They kept believing. They kept finding ways, but we couldn't get a stop at the end."
USU SENIORS
Captaining the Aggies in their final home game of the season were the 10 seniors they honored prior to the contest in quarterback Logan Bonner, Tyler Jr., Cobbs, Coles, safety Hunter Reynolds, cornerback Andre Grayson, McGriff and offensive linemen Alfred Edwards, Chandler Dolphin and Jacob South.
"There were six guys that were here before I took the job that could have left and didn't," Anderson said. "They chose to stay and buy into what we're doing and helped us win a championship last year. I know it doesn't look the same, but what we just did to go from 1-4 to 6-5 and bowl eligible is something that is extremely hard to do and very special. It's just as big as an accomplishment. The guys that chose to come in and spend time with us that came from other places, I feel the same way about them. I'm really proud of this group and glad we got a win for them."
USU NOTES
* The Aggies now have an all-time record of 70-41-3 on Senior Day.
* The all-time series between the two teams is now tied at 20-20-1. The Spartans haven't defeated the Aggies since 2008.
* USU improved to 14-0 under Anderson and his coaching staff when taking a lead into the fourth quarter.
