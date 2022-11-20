San Jose St Utah St Football

Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. dives into the end zone for the game winning touchdown as San Jose State linebacker Bryun Parham (6) defends on Saturday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero

It certainly wasn't easy, but the Aggies were able to give their small but impactful senior class the proper send-off they were hoping for.

Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns --- and final of which was the go-ahead score with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter --- to help propel Utah State to a hard-fought 35-31 victory over San Jose State in a Mountain West football game on a frigid late Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 13,677 at Maverik Stadium.


