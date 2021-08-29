The 2020 college football season was one to forget for an Aggie defense that, in all fairness, was on the field too much because the offense struggled considerably in every game with the exception of New Mexico.
Nevertheless, Utah State's return to a 3-4 base defense was a rough one in 2020. Not only did the Aggies struggle to generate a consistent pass rush with three down linemen, they gave up way too many rushing yards. Case in point: Opponents averaged 224.7 yards rushing an outing and 5.3 yards per carry against USU last fall.
Fast forward to nine months later and there's reason to believe the Aggies are now better equipped to generate a more efficient pass rush, plus will be more effective in slowing down an opponent's rushing attack. For starters, USU will be playing with four down linemen this season. Additionally, the Aggies were able to bolster their defensive trenches by bringing in three transfers from Power 5 Conference programs in defensive tackle Phillip Paea (Michigan), and defensive ends Patrick Joyner Jr. (Miami) and Byron Vaughns (Texas).
New USU defensive line coach Al Lapuaho, for one, is confident he has the personnel he needs to achieve some lofty goals in 2021. Lapuaho is excited about the defensive schemes new defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda --- Miami's co-defensive coordinator from 2019-20 --- has implemented.
"Honestly my biggest goal as the D-line coach for these kids is for them to lead this conference and hopefully the nation in TFLs (tackles for loss) and sacks," said Lapuaho, who was a standout D-lineman for the Aggies from 2011-12 after transferring from Snow College. "We pride ourselves on being productive, causing chaos in the backfield. They've done it for many years at Miami and it's been great for these kids (so far)."
Not only were the Aggies able to bring in the three aforementioned transfers, their top two performers on the D-line from a season ago elected to return for their super senior campaigns. Defensive end Nick Heninger, a graduate transfer from Utah, and defensive tackle Marcus Moore, a graduate transfer from UCLA, garnered honorable mention all-Mountain West honors last fall.
Lapuaho has been very encouraged by the collective athleticism of his defensive ends, and feels that is the biggest strength of that unit.
"We have Nick, who is a strong, stout defensive end that can manhandle anybody on the field," Lapuaho said. "We have Byron, Jaylin Bannerman, who are very athletic defensive ends. They are great at the speed rush. They can chase running backs, tight ends, wide receivers down. And then Pat Joyner is just like Nick. He's a strong, stout kid, and so the depth and the athleticism in that D-end room has been great."
Heninger started five of USU's six games a year ago and led the team in tackles for loss (7.0), tied for the top spot in sacks (3.0) and finished third in tackles (42). The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder proved himself as a legitimate pass rusher for the Aggies in the fall of 2019 as he contributed with 5.0 sacks, despite coming off the bench in all 13 contests.
Heninger will be most likely joined in the starting lineup by Joyner Jr., who played in nine games in three seasons at Miami. The junior (6-2, 230) recorded 2.5 tackles for loss in just four games in 2018.
Vaughns (6-4, 230) is also a legitimate candidate to start once he is up to game speed. The junior missed most of fall camp with an injury, but head coach Blake Anderson has said on a couple of occasions he will be ready to go for USU's season opener at Washington State this coming Saturday. Vaughns made 14 tackles in 10 games for Texas in 2019.
Bannerman (6-5, 230) has "been a pleasant surprise" for the Aggies, Lapuaho declared, after having played sparingly in his previous two seasons in Logan. Things "just clicked" for the super senior during fall camp, and "this defense fits his body type better, and same with Nick," Lapuaho said.
Heninger, Joyner Jr., Vaughns and Bannerman will be USU's four go-to defensive ends this season, although two others who will likely figure into the mix are sophomores Addison Trupp (6-2, 235) and Darius McFarland (6-1, 235), who is a transfer from BYU. Another defensive end that might break into the lineup and maybe even the two-deep is true freshman Enoka Migao, who joined the program with his twin brother, Elia, during fall camp. Both brothers originally signed with BYU and had several scholarship offers from P-5 programs. Enoka Migao was a huge playmaker in just five games as a prep senior at Chaparral (California) High as he racked up 49 tackles, including 16.0 for a loss, and 7.0 sacks.
Trupp is now on scholarship after spending two seasons as a walk-on. Trupp didn't see any playing time in either of those two seasons, but made some noise during fall camp. McFarland, a former Box Elder standout, played sparingly in his two seasons with the Cougars.
USU's defensive ends should have more freedom to make plays in '21 because the team is much deeper at the defensive tackle position.
"That positon will be much improved," said Lapuaho, who was a graduate assistant at USU from 2018-19, and a grad assistant on the strength & conditioning staff a year ago. "Phil has been a key piece. He's kind of the big guy in the room for the physical teams that we will play, Boise State and Air Force. He's starting to get what we want him to do. He came from Michigan, where they did things a little different than we do, but (the process has) been OK. He's been slowly getting better every day and by the time we go to Washington State, he'll be ready."
Paea (6-4, 300) played in just three games in four seasons for the Wolverines. And while Lapuaho has been pleased with Paea, who is a junior eligibility wise, he likely won't be in the starting lineup against Washington State.
That's because Moore and Hale Motu'apuaka have taken more snaps with the ones during fall camp. Moore (6-2, 255) contributed with 20 tackles and 2.0 sacks in five games last season, while Motu'apuaka (6-1, 275) made eight tackles in six games, including two starts.
In addition to Moore, Motu'apuaka and Paea, Lapuaho is also counting on consistent contributions from sophomore Poukesi Vakauta (6-0, 285). Vakauta was a defensive end during spring ball, but he has gained at least 35 pounds since then. Lapuaho raved about how well Poukesi moves for his size and added "he has the most twitch" in USU's D-tackle room.
Other defensive tackles that should see some playing time are junior James Hansen (6-3, 290) and sophomore Aaron Bredsguard (6-2, 280). Junior college transfer Aurion Peoples (6-2, 305) has been recovering from offseason surgery and will be a candidate for playing time when he is healthy.
Hansen played a fair amount a year ago for the Aggies as he tallied nine tackles in five games. Bredsguard saw playing time in one game during his first two seasons as an Aggie.
"I would say toughness is the biggest thing that our defensive tackles have," Lapuaho said. "... They fight through injuries and what not and, honestly, Marcus, for an example, he had a little off-the-field injury that we didn't know about and he went and got surgery. But he couldn't eat for a while, so he literally went from 280 to 240 within weeks. And so him going in to play three technique in a two eye consistently, he still has his strength, thank goodness. And then Hale, Hale does everything that you ask him to do. He's a stout, strong, tough kid. And then we're trying to bring along Poukesi and Phil so that they can match those two."
Other defensive linemen currently on Utah State's roster are freshmen Mata Hola (DE), Bo Maile (DT), Seni Tuiaki (DT) and Holden Tennant (DE).