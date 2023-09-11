Support Local Journalism

Big plays in all three phases of the game made for a captivating home opener for Utah State’s football program.

USU scored on offensive touchdowns of 58, 40, 60 and 47 yards, came through with a pair of interception returns to the house and made a couple of memorable plays on special teams on its way to a 78-28 shellacking of Idaho State last Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium. The 78 points are the fourth most in a game in program history for the Aggies, who have now won 14 of their last 15 home openers.


