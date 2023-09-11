Big plays in all three phases of the game made for a captivating home opener for Utah State’s football program.
USU scored on offensive touchdowns of 58, 40, 60 and 47 yards, came through with a pair of interception returns to the house and made a couple of memorable plays on special teams on its way to a 78-28 shellacking of Idaho State last Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium. The 78 points are the fourth most in a game in program history for the Aggies, who have now won 14 of their last 15 home openers.
“We wanted to grow up from Iowa to Idaho State,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said in Monday’s press conference. “We respected the opponent, saw what they did against San Diego State and just assumed that we were going to get 60 minutes of their best. And you talk about it all week, you prepare for it (and) I thought the guys were very mature in their process and preparation for it. We had good practices and the energy level was phenomenal coming out. That’s one of the best things that shows up on tape is just how hard we played in all three phases — guys blocking downfield, a lot of hats to the ball, coverage with special teams played great and just the energy gives us a chance. And then we executed much better than we did in Week 1. There are still things to work on. It was not perfect. The score is a little bit deceiving at times, but we can still be better.”
It was a competitive contest through one quarter as the score was knotted up a 7-apiece, but the Aggies capped off an eight-play 80-yard march to paydirt on the first play of the second quarter on a 8-yard TD run by Davon Booth. Those were the first of 44 straight USU points in an explosive second quarter.
The quarter was highlighted by a trio of Aggie touchdowns in 71 seconds of actual game time. The defense fully capitalized on a pair of takeaways during that timespan — the first of which was a 47-yard pick-six by standout safety Ike Larsen. It was Larsen’s second pick-six in USU’s last six games.
USU did give up 424 total yards on 83 plays, but forced ISU to methodically work the ball down the field for all four of its touchdowns. Case in point: The Aggies only allowed one play of more than 20 yards in the contest — a 27-yard pass — plus the Bengals needed seven, 10, 11 and 13 plays on their marches to paydirt.
On the flip side, the Aggies repeatedly burned the Bengals on chunk-yardage plays, which included a 58-yard TD scamper by an untouched Robert Briggs Jr., a dynamic 60-yard scoring run by Rahsul Faison, an electric 40-yard scoring sprint by Booth, an outstanding 47-yard TD pass from Levi Williams to Micah Davis and a 20-yard strike from Cooper Legas to Jalen Royals in the middle of the end zone.
“Great respect for how our guys played out in space,” said Anderson, whose offense never put the ball on the ground, let alone lost a fumble against the Bengals. “We made guys miss, we blocked at the second and third levels. Our receivers blocked their tails off downfield, O-linemen pulling, blocking downfield. Man, it was really a group effort.”
Indeed, USU’s three-headed monster of a rushing attack of Briggs, Booth and Faison was unstoppable, but those athletes received plenty of help from the offensive line and wide receivers. USU’s offensive line was downright dominant and has only allowed one sack in two games. Faison, Booth and Briggs accounted for 279 of USU’s whopping 380 rushing yards against ISU. The Aggies currently rank first among the 133 FBS program in yards per carry (7.6) and sixth in rushing yards per game (248.0).
Additionally, the Aggies were very efficient through the air as a trio of quarterbacks teamed up to complete 22 of 28 passes for 211 yards and four TDs, vs. no interceptions. Legas played the entire first half and was 14 of 16 for 125 yards and two TDs. Williams orchestrated the offense to a pair of third-quarter TDs — both passes — and threw for 68 yards on 5 of 7 attempts, plus rushed for 30 yards on four attempts. True freshman signal caller McCae Hillstead and fourth-string tailback Cooper Jones spearheaded an 11-play, 63-yard march to the end zone in the fourth quarter. The speedy Hillstead completed a nice fourth-down pass, plus sprinted 18 yards to the ISU 1-yard line. Jones scored two plays later.
Aggie star slot receiver Terrell Vaughn was targeted 12 times and caught 11 passes for 73 yards. Vaughn, who ranks first nationally in receptions per game at 11.5, is the first Aggie to haul in at least 10 catches in back-to-back games since All-American Kevin Curtis in 2001.
“Honestly, it comes from coach (Kyle) Cefalo up in the (press) box and coach Anderson making great play calls for everybody out there on the field to make plays. And I’m just blessed to be in that position that I’m right now,” Vaughn said during Monday’s press conference.
Simply put, it was a well-rounded team effort for the Aggies, who accumulated 591 totals yards, averaged an impressive 8.6 yards per play and limited their penalty count to four for 35 yards. USU was flagged 10 times in its season-opening 24-14 loss to then-No. 25 Iowa.
“Oh, improvement across the board,” Anderson asserted. “Clearly, I thought Coop settled in and played much more consistent than he did against Iowa. He had some misses and some mistakes that were really costly. ... We didn’t get beat up and under like we had against Iowa on protection. We were way more solid there. Defensively, we had the one 15-yard penalty on Enoka Migao) that was careless, but beyond that everything was competitive and we really eliminated, we were down to four penalties in that game and it was a huge conversation. And we created turnovers. Man, those were all key points out of every area that we addressed, we saw improvement in all of those. Now, obviously, the talent level that we’re playing against was different than Iowa, but you can only control what you can control, and those are things we did control and get better at.”
USU’s special teams highlights were a 69-yard punt by Stephen Kotsanlee to the ISU 7-yard line in the third quarter, and a 50-yard kickoff return by Briggs that made it possible for Elliott Nimrod to boot a 37-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the opening half. Of Nimrod’s nine kickoff, six resulted in touchbacks. The Bengals were unable to return any of Kotsanlee’s three punts, plus only gained 59 yards on a trio of kickoff returns.
In addition to Larsen’s aforementioned pick-six, the Aggies got a house call of a 75-yard INT return by UCF transfer Jaiden Francois, who was subsequently selected as the American First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week. The junior cornerback also contributed with seven tackles, including 1.5 for a loss and one QB hurry.
The Aggies finished with 8.0 tackles for loss and currently rank 14th nationally with 8.5 an outing. Redshirt freshman Paul Fitzgerald led the way with 2.5 TFLs, while, for the second straight week, Colorado transfer Simeon Harris was second on the team in tackles with eight. Fellow safety Anthony Switzer also flashed on his way to a game-best 10 tackles. USU also broke up eight passes.
“I really like this defense,” Harris said during Monday’s presser. “Coach (Joe) Cauthen is doing a really good job of putting players in the right position to play fast. And me playing safety and some nickel, it’s a really good opportunity for me, and I like the way that we’ve been playing. We’ve been stopping the run. We can also do better in the passing game, but we’re all coming together.”
Another encouraging thing about USU’s home opener was the return of starters Hale Motu’apuaka (defensive tackle) and Broc Lane (tight end) from fall camp injuries. Motu’apuaka’s return was a big boost for the Aggies, who lost starting linebacker Max Alford to a season-ending knee injury on the first play from scrimmage against Iowa.
“Hale and Broc did great, had no soreness, no issues,” Anderson said. “We limited them both, took their pads off at halftime and that was purposeful because I know (with) Hale if I leave his pads on I’ll look out and he’ll be on the field anyway. So, we literally hid his pads and helmet from him at halftime to make sure that (those two) hadn’t gone over their pitch count, and clearly the score allowed us to do so. We played a lot of guys.”
Five players made their first career start for the Aggies in wide receiver Colby Bowman, cornerback Gabriel Bryan, Francois, defensive end Cian Slone and true freshman tight end Will Monney. Slone recovered a fumble, forced by cornerback Michael Anyanwu in the second quarter.
Two Aggies starters were banged up in the game, but “otherwise we’re in great shape and came out really good,” Anderson said.
“(Kicker) Will Testa is beat up,” Anderson said. “He got rolled up on that one (PAT). Briggs is a little banged up. We’ll see how he does over the course of (this) week.”
PARTING SHOT
Anderson made it a point to recognize those affected by 9-11 at the end of Monday’s presser.
“Prayers to all the folks who lost loved ones on 9-11,” he said. “You know, we take for granted a lot of times just what a normal day is like, and having lost people close to me, watching guys out climbing, a lot of people in the community out climbing in stadiums today just reminded me that there’s people that this is a really tough day for. And thoughts and prayers for what they lost and those that they lost.”
