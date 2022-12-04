Calvin Tyler Jr.

Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. celebrates after defeating San Jose State 35-31 on Saturday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A new bowl destination will await Utah State's football program this season.

USU will square off against American Athletic Conference foe Memphis in the 2022 Servpro First Responder Bowl, which will take place Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. The news was first repored by Brett McMurphy of Action Network early Sunday afternoon.


