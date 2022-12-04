A new bowl destination will await Utah State's football program this season.
USU will square off against American Athletic Conference foe Memphis in the 2022 Servpro First Responder Bowl, which will take place Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. The news was first repored by Brett McMurphy of Action Network early Sunday afternoon.
The Aggies are 6-9 all-time in bowl games, although they have won five of their last eight, which includes a 24-13 victory over Oregon State in the 2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. This is the 10th time in the last 12 years USU will play in a bowl.
Like the Aggies, the Tigers went 6-6 during the regular season, with four of those loses taking place in a one-possession game. The only time Memphis was blown out during the 2022 campaign was a season-opening 49-23 setback on the road against Mississippi State. The Tigers lost by one point to Houston, by two points in four overtimes to East Carolina and by three points to SMU in their regular-season finale.
The Tigers are 7-8 all-time in bowls and have been bowl eligible for the last nine seasons. Memphis was supposed to compete in the 2021 Hawaii Bowl, but it was canceled. The Tigers dispatched of Florida Atlantic by a 25-10 scoreline in their last postseason appearance, which was the 2020 Montgomery Bowl.
The Tigers have been explosive offensively in '22 as they have averaged 35.1 points and 420.7 yards of total offense an outing. Sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,275 yards and 19 touchdowns, vs. seven interceptions. Memphis is averaging 278.8 yards passing an outing.
Five Memphis players have caught between 36 and 46 passes this season, with junior tight end Caden Prieskorn and junior wide receiver Javon Ivery leading the way with 46 apiece. Prieskorn ranks first on the team with 593 receiving yards, immediately followed by Ivery with 586. The 6-foot-5 Prieskorn has hauled in a team-high six TD receptions.
Senior safety Quindell Johnson and senior linebacker Xavier Cullens anchor a Memphis defense that has allowed 27.3 points and 371.9 total yards an outing in '22. Cullens leads the team in tackles (104) and ranks second with three interceptions, while Johnson is the team leader in INTs (four) and is second in tackles (73).
The Tigers have 17 sacks on the season, but have given up 32.
Memphis kicker Chris Howard is a weapon as he has been successful on 20 of his 23 field goal attempts this season, including 7 of 8 from 40-49 yards.
