And old troubling trend returned for Utah State in its final non-conference game of the 2021 college football season.
It was what head coach Blake Anderson accurately called a “lifeless” first quarter for USU, which fell behind 10-0 and trailed at halftime for the seventh time in nine games this season. The second half was a much different story for USU, which rolled to a 35-13 victory over former conference rival New Mexico State last Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium.
It’s the fifth time this season the northern Aggies (7-2) managed to prevail despite trailing at the half, as they also accomplished this feat against Washington State, North Dakota, Air Force and UNLV. In the process, USU improved to 4-0 on the road for the first time in 48 years.
“It's a lesson learned,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “It comes probably at a good time. We can't afford to have those kind of letdowns moving down the stretch, especially this week (on the road against defending Mountain West champion San Jose State). We've got to play great for 60 minutes and hopefully it's an eye-opening experience of how you have to be ready. When the ball's kicked, you've got to be ready regardless of the circumstances, regardless of the opponent, regardless of the weather, regardless of anything.”
NMSU (1-8) certainly didn’t play like a team that hasn’t defeated a FBS program in nearly two calendar years — the southern Aggies’ last win over a non-FCS foe was against UTEP on Nov. 23, 2019 — in the early going as it outgained USU by a whopping 187-22 margin in the first quarter. Unfortunately for the hosts, they were outscored 35-3 from the first quarter on and outgained by 263 yards over the final three quarters, 435-172.
Indeed, the visitors played much, much better as the game progressed, especially after halftime, which begs the question what adjustments did the northern Aggies make?
“I think coming out in the first half, I think that we definitely got a little hit over the head by the (80 degree) weather,” USU defensive tackle Marcus Moore said during Monday’s press conference. “At halftime, coach did talk to us (and) we came out with a different mentality and executed.”
USU quarterback Logan Bonner bounced back from a rough first half and played lights out in the second half as he completed 15 of 19 yards for 286 yards and three touchdowns. The Arkansas State transfer only threw for 73 yards in the opening half, plus he made a bad decision on a pass in triple coverage that was intercepted.
Over the past two games, Bonner has racked up an impressive 820 passing yards, and he has a touchdown-to-interception ration of 8-1. Bonner connected with Deven Thompkins on a pair of scoring strikes against NMSU, plus also completed short passes into the end zone to Derek Wright and Justin McGriff.
It was another phenomenal performance from Thompkins, who hauled in nine receptions for a career-high 215 yards. The native of Fort Myers, Florida, now ranks first nationally in receiving yards (1,314), receiving yards per game (146.0) and all-purpose yards (173.11 per game).
For his efforts, Thompkins — who soared above at least one NMSU defender on a pair of his catches — was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. This is the senior’s second weekly MW award in ’21.
It was a gutsy performance by USU’s makeshift offensive line, which only gave up one sack despite missing three starters at times. Four-year starting left tackle Alfred Edwards was out with a concussion, while center Falepule Alo continues to recover from his injury. Right tackle Jacob South did return to the lineup after missing the previous three contests while on concussion protocol, although he wasn’t able to go the distance vs. NMSU.
“Fred was out with a concussion,” Anderson said following Saturday’s game. “South's been out with one, didn't finish the game today. If you look late in the game, we had to slide Cole (Motes) over to left tackle and Quazzy (White) out to right tackle. You've got to give our O-line credit, the coaches credit for just being really, really flexible in making things work. Hopefully, we'll get these guys healthy and back for next week where we travel to San Jose. We're going to need all hands on deck.”
Fortunately for the Aggies, Edwards should be healthy enough to play against the Spartans. Starting running back Calvin Tyler Jr., who missed the previous two games with a hand injury, was able to play against NMSU, although he exited in the third quarter and did not return. The Oregon State transfer had back-to-back rushes for 20 and 11 yards during a third-quarter drive to paydirt.
USU scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of the second half.
“Alfred should be back,” Anderson said Monday. “He would have been right on the borderline being ready Saturday. He should be back and ready to go. Calvin Tyler should be fine. He did cramp up. (Safety) Monte McGary was dinged up during the game, but all indications are he'll be ready to go. Are they 100 percent? Probably not, but I'm not sure who is anymore at this time in the season.”
Although it was frustrating for Anderson to see his team revert back to starting slow, he has certainly been encouraged by the strides his squad has made defensively in stopping the run. The Aggies ranked last in the Mountain West in rush defense a couple of weeks ago, but have shaved more than 40 yards off their average after their back-to-back wins over Hawaii and NMSU.
USU limited those two opponents to a measly 61 yards on 57 attempts. Granted, the Aggies finished with a combined 12 sacks in those two games — they only had nine in their first seven — which resulted in a loss of 84 yards. Nevertheless, Hawaii and NMSU only managed a combined 145 yards on 45 true rushes, which is an average of 3.2 yards.
In addition to establishing a new season-tally tally in sacks, USU accumulated a season-best 14 tackles for loss, and by 11 different players, to boot. The school record for TFLs in a single game is 15.
Moore led the way with 3.0 TFLs. The UCLA transfer and fellow starting defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka garnered the praise of Anderson — they “I think quietly have done a great job” — during Monday’s press conference. Motu’apuaka sparkled against Hawaii as he recorded sacks on back-to-back plays.
“I think Marcus Moore and Hale, and even when you start looking at the guys who come in and spell them, collectively are doing a really, really good job,” Anderson said. “That front has worked together and improved I think leaps and bounds from where we started. I was very concerned about our ability to stop the run early. I think we all were, and little by little we've found some things that work for us. Defensively, they've done a good job, coach (Ephraim) Banda and the crew, schematically of trying to put us in situations to be effective.”
For only the second time this season, USU’s defense didn’t force a turnover, although Justin Rice did block a short field goal attempt. Safety Shaq Bond contributed with nine tackles (seven solo stops), 1.0 sack and two passes broken up for USU, which limited NMSU to a 5 of 15 third down conversion rate.