Air Force running back John Lee Eldridge III (24) leaps over Utah State cornerback Andre Grayson (21) last season at Maverik Stadium.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

One of the best things about last Saturday’s 78-28 drubbing of Idaho State from an Aggie perspective is they got to rest a lot of their starters and give a lot of their reserves some valuable reps.

Utah State is hopeful that rest will pay off, given its next opponent. It’s a short week in terms of preparation as USU will travel to the Centennial State to square off against Air Force in a big Mountain West football showdown on Friday evening. The opening kickoff from Falcon Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.


