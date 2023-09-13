One of the best things about last Saturday’s 78-28 drubbing of Idaho State from an Aggie perspective is they got to rest a lot of their starters and give a lot of their reserves some valuable reps.
Utah State is hopeful that rest will pay off, given its next opponent. It’s a short week in terms of preparation as USU will travel to the Centennial State to square off against Air Force in a big Mountain West football showdown on Friday evening. The opening kickoff from Falcon Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
The Aggies (1-1) will be aiming to beat the Falcons (2-0) for the third time in as many years, which would be a noteworthy accomplishment, considering AFA was picked to finish second in the conference and is coming off back-to-back 10-3 seasons.
“We know what (playing Air Force) presents,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “We’ve got to get ready quickly to travel and that is always difficult, but then when you (factor in) triple option football, the style of play that they have in all three phases, just how well-coached they are, how many few undisciplined mistakes that they make, how they run the clock, shorten the game, I mean this is a huge game for us. You’d love to start out Mountain West Conference play 1-0 and we know what that’s going to take.”
What it’s going to take in order for the Aggies to prevail is a lot of discipline on both sides of the ball. USU will need to be efficient on offense, which is a tall order against a very stingy AFA defense. The Falcons, who returned seven starters on defense, have held their last seven opponents to fewer than 300 yards of total offense, plus currently rank first among the 133 FBS programs this season in total defense (118.0 yards per game) and are tied for second in total defense (5.0 points an outing).
Among Air Force’s returning starters on defense is nose guard Payton Zdorik, strong safety Camby Goff, linebacker Alec Mock and free safety Trey Taylor. Zdoirk and Taylor were selected to the preseason all-Mountain West team, plus Goff was an honorable mention honoree a year ago. Zdorik finished second on the team in tackles for loss (10.0) and sacks (5.5) last season, while Taylor’s was the team’s leading tackler (69), Mock finished third on the team in tackling (65) and Goff paced the squad in interceptions (three) and passes broken up (9.0). Taylor is a three-year starter.
Defensive end PJ Ramsey and fellow senior Bo Ritcher, a linebacker, have already teamed up for 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in AFA's 3-3-5 base defense during the 2023 campaign.
“Well, they know exactly what they want to do,” Anderson said when asked why the Falcons are so effective on defense. “They don’t get out of position very often and I think they’re extremely physical. They tackle well, they shed blocks, they make it extremely difficult for you to gain any yard that you get. I mean, you’re going to have to earn everything you get. We’re going to have to try and find some areas where we can create either some mismatches or some grass, and then we’re going to have to execute extremely well. They don’t beat themselves. A lot of people do. They don’t. … They don’t give you careless penalties, so matchups and winning in matchups is going to be huge for us this week.”
To their credit, the Aggies fared well against the Falcons’ defense the previous two seasons. Both teams amassed more than 610 yards of total offense in USU’s wild 49-45 triumph at Falcon Stadium in 2021, and the Aggies racked up 414 total yards in last year’s 34-27 win at Maverik Stadium.
Air Force’s defense wasn’t tested in a season-opening 42-7 victory over FCS program Robert Morris and last week’s 13-3 triumph on the road over FBS newcomer Sam Houston State, but surely will be by Utah State’s offense. The Aggies currently rank first nationally in yards per carry (7.6) and sixth in rushing yards an outing (248.0), plus have one of the best receivers in the Mountain West in Terrell Vaughn, who is first nationally in receptions per game (11.5).
And while it’s been smooth sailing so far for the Falcons defensively, the same can’t necessarily be said for their offense. Case in point: AFA and Sam Houston State were tied at 3-3 heading into the fourth quarter. In all fairness, the Bearkats did hold BYU to 14 points the previous week in Provo, so it appears to be a good Sam Houston defense.
The Falcons did lose a lot of proven offensive performers from last year, headlined by fullback and Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Brad Roberts and fellow three-year starter Haazig Daniels, their quarterback. Also gone are a pair of all-MW offensive linemen in Isaac Cochran (first team) and Everett Smalley (second team).
Air Force’s new signal caller is Zac Larrier, who was Daniels’ backup the previous couple of seasons. The senior has rushed for a team-high 164 yards in the Falcons’ first two games, but has only attempted six passes, completing three of them for 109 yards — 84 of them on one touchdown pass to Jared Roznos against Robert Morris.
Fullback Owen Burk is second on the team in rushing yards with 112, followed by tailback John Lee Eldridge III with 94. Eldridge, a preseason all-conference pick, contributed with 766 yards and four TDs on a 7.7 yards per carry average a year ago. Burk and Larrier have both scored twice with their feet this season.
Even without Cochran and Smalley, the Falcons have five seniors starting in the offensive trenches, led by preseason all-MW pick Thor Paglialong, who was the starting center last year and a part-time starter in 2021.
The Falcons are averaging 363.5 total yards through two games, with 309.0 of those taking place on the ground as they rank second nationally in rushing. Air Force has put the ball on the ground six times in those two games, but has only lost two of those fumbles.
“I think (AFA offensive coordinator) Mike Thiessen does a good job based off the talent pool that he has on any given year,” Anderson said. “One year they’re going to throw it more, one year they’re going to be more vertical, one year they’re going to be more horizontal. He doesn’t just stick to the same five or six plays that a lot of traditional triple option teams do. I mean, you’re going to have to defend empty, you’re going to have to defend gun, you’re going to have to defend zone and counter, so it’s more versatile, I think, and more diverse than a typical academy triple option look.”
Air Force has one of the best kickers in the Mountain West in three-year starter Matthew Dapore, who was successful on 16 of 21 field goal attempts a year ago. Dapore booted fields goals of 42 and 43 yards against the Bearkats and was named the MW Special Teams Player of the Week. Mock, who finished with 11 tackles against the Bearkats, was tabbed the MW Defensive POTW.
Air Force’s punter is Luke Freer, who has averaged 43.75 yards on his four attempts this season.
MICAH DAVIS FACTOR
Among USU’s myriad of newcomers this season is receiver Micah Davis, who was a difference maker for the Falcons during the 2021 campaign, especially against the Aggies. Davis finished with a combined 142 rushing and receiving yards, plus scored twice, in that aforementioned 49-45 USU win. Davis transferred from AFA to Iowa Western Community College the following season, where he helped the Reivers capture a JUCO national championship.
Davis currently ranks third on the team in receptions (four) and receiving yards (69), highlighted by a sublime 47-yard third-quarter TD strike from Levi Williams against ISU.
“He’s excited about the game,” Anderson said of Davis. “I mean, anytime you go back against an old team, you want to play your best. I still remember Calvin Tyler when we played Oregon State, man, that guy didn’t sleep all week. I’ve been through it myself as a player and as a coach, and Mike is no different. He wants to perform well. A lot of those (AFA) guys that are in the junior and senior class were teammates of his, and they still stay in touch.
"In terms of being helpful, the best thing he can do is just play great. We’re not really expecting anything else out of him. You know, we’re going to dissect (the Falcons) ourselves off of tape, and they’ve got new coaches on staff too, so things have changed a little bit on the defensive side of the ball. And we’ve just gotta go out and be us. I’m sure (defensive coordinator) Joe’s (Cauthen) picked (Micah’s) brain a lot about the triple. I’m not sure how those conversations have gone.”
USU NOTES
* This is the sixth time in their 11 seasons in the Mountain West the Aggies will open conference play against the Falcons.
* The Aggies have four players from Colorado in Wisconsin transfer cornerback Al Ashford III, Colorado transfer wideout Grant Page, Kaden Jolley and his brother, fellow defensive end, Tanner Jolley.
* The Falcons lead the all-time series against the Aggies, 6-5. AFA had won five of the past six matchups before USU reeled off the aforementioned back-to-back wins.
* Former Aggie great tailback Robert Turbin will be the CBSSN analyst for Friday’s game. Turbin rushed for 3,314 yards for USU from 2007-11 and then spent eight seasons in the NFL. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by Seattle and helped the Seahawks capture a Super Bowl championship the following season.
