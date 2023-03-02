A challenging schedule awaits Utah State's football program at it enters its 11th season in the Mountain West.
The Mountain West announced its schedule for the 2023 campaign on Thursday and the Aggies will be playing the top three teams from last year's West Division, plus defending Mountain Division champion Boise State and a 10-win Air Force squad. This will be the first time the Mountain West will not be divided into divisions since the Aggies entered the conference.
Utah State will face seven opponents that competed in bowl games a year ago. That number would have been eight, but James Madison was not eligible to go bowling because the Dukes were in their first season as a FBS program.
It will be a very balanced home schedule on paper for the Aggies, who will host traditional Mountain West powers Fresno State (Oct. 14) and Boise State (Nov. 18), plus welcome Colorado State (Oct. 7) and Nevada (Nov. 11) to Maverik Stadium. The Rams and Wolf Pack struggled last season and they won a combined five games and went a combined 3-13 in league action. On the flip side, the BSU and FSU were each triumphant in 10 games a year ago and squared off in the Mountain West Championship game.
USU will also host Idaho State (Sept. 9) and James Madison (Sept. 23) this fall. The FCS Bengals struggled to a 1-10 record last season, while the Dukes went 8-3 in their inaugural year as a FBS program, including 6-2 in the Sun Belt Conference. USU and James Madison have never played each other before.
The Aggies' non-conference road schedule will feature contests against Big 10 Conference program Iowa (Sept. 2) and UConn (Sept. 30). The Hawkeyes, who will welcome the Aggies to Kinnick Stadium in the season opener for both teams, went 8-5 a year ago, while the Huskies went 6-7. Both teams went bowling. USU has only faced both opponents twice, with the last meeting against Iowa taking place in 2002. The Aggies beat the Huskies by a 31-20 scoreline last season in Logan.
USU will make Mountain West road trips to Air Force (Sept. 16), San Jose State (Oct. 21), San Diego State (Nov. 4) and New Mexico (Nov. 25). USU's lone bye week will be the final week of October and sandwiched in between road contests against SJSU and SDSU. That is the only time the Aggies will play two straight games on the road.
Conversely, USU will be at Maverik Stadium for a pair of back-to-back homestands during the '23 campaign --- starting Oct. 7 against CSU and continuing the following week against FSU, followed later in the season by back-to-back games on Merlin Olsen Field against Nevada and BSU in mid-November.
This will be the first of three straight years USU will face Boise State and San Diego State as part of the league's new scheduling rotation.
The Aggies will face six of their opponents from a year ago. Utah State went 5-1 in those contests last season as it defeated UConn (31-20), Air Force (34-27), CSU (17-13), SJSU (35-31) and New Mexico (28-10), and lost to BSU (42-23) in a matchup that was much closer than the final score suggested.
All of USU's games are tentatively scheduled on Saturdays, but some will likely be adjusted when the TV schedule is announced in a couple of months.
Spring camp is fast approaching for the Aggies, who will hold their first practice on Monday, March 20. There will be one half practice/scrimmage, which will take place on Friday, March 31, and two full scrimmages, which will be contested Saturday, April 8, and Saturday, April 22. Both full scrimmages are scheduled for 1 p.m. at Maverik Stadium.
