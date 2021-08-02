The arrival of fall camp is finally here for Utah State’s football program as the first practice will take place Friday.
And while fall camp is the primary focus for USU’s coaching staff, those men have also been busy on the recruiting front. This was evident Monday as two other soon-to-be high school seniors have pledged their commitment to the Aggies.
Park City’s Max Alford and Paul Fitzgerald, of Thunder Ridge (Idaho) High School, are the latest athletes from the class of 2022 to announce their intentions of becoming Aggies. They are the 19th and 20th prep players from the class of ‘22 to commit to Utah State, and Alford is the 10th from the Beehive State.
Alford has several other scholarship offers, including from FBS programs Colorado State, Air Force, New Mexico, Army, Navy and Toledo. His father graduated from CSU.
What ultimately gave USU the advantage over some of these other programs?
“Ultimately it was the coaching staff that I absolutely loved and when I went up to visit a second time, I liked it way more than I expected,” Alford told the Herald Journal. “I felt like the whole staff at USU will develop me into a great player and it just felt like family.”
Alford is coming off a strong junior season for Park City, which beat a very good team in Stansbury and went undefeated in Region 10 play. The Miners went 9-3 and lost a 42-35 nailbiter to Ridgeline in the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament.
As a junior, Alford averaged a whopping 10.4 yards per rushing attempt on his way to a team-best 1,020 yards on the ground. No. 9 also ranked second on his team in receptions (30) and receiving yards (448), plus accounted for 13 total touchdowns.
For his efforts, Alford garnered first-team all-state honors as a fullback. However, the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder is being recruited by the Aggies as a linebacker. It’s a position he’s excited about.
“My biggest strength at linebacker is how fluid my hips are at my size and how explosive I am,” said Alford, a standout in the classroom who was recruited by a few Ivy League schools. “I’ve heard a lot of coaches tell me that I almost move like a DB (defensive back) just at linebacker because of the good hips I have.”
Alford knows several of USU’s class of ‘22 commits and is confident the Aggies are on track to return to their winning ways. USU went to eight bowl games in a nine-year stretch before struggling to a record of 1-5 during the COVID-19 shortened campaign of 2020.
“I am very confident that this coaching staff is going to turn the program around,” said Alford, who is considering graduating early and enrolling at Utah State for the spring semester of 2022. “Talking to the players when I went up there, they said that the team is more disciplined and they are closer than they have ever been. Also with that my 2022 class are bringing some dawgs, so these next three to five (months) are going to be awesome to see how it plays out. With that there are some big projects on the way for USU football, so stay tuned.”
Alford is a three-sport athlete for the Miners and even played a fourth sport, lacrosse, earlier in his high school career. Alford was a reserve forward for Park City’s basketball team as a junior, plus he was one of 5A’s top competitors in the shot put as he placed seventh at the state track & field championships with mark of 47 feet, 6 inches. Park City competed at the 5A level in all sports except for football during the 2020-21 academic year.
The Miners, who lost to Sky View in the 4A state championship game in football in 2019, will be in 5A in all sports for the upcoming academic year.
FITZGERALD
The defensive end/outside linebacker announced his decision to become an Aggie on Twitter a few hours after Alford. Fitzgerald originally committed to BYU back in June, but decommitted less than three weeks later.
In addition to BYU and USU, the 6-3, 235-pounder also had scholarship offers to Nevada, Idaho State and Eastern Washington. The Aggies offered Fitzgerald, who recently went on visits to Boise State and Washington State, at the end of June.
No. 32 was a first-team all-district selection as a junior for the Titans, who went 4-5, but won three of their last four games. Thunder Ridge first opened its door prior to the 2018-19 academic year. No statistics from Thunder Ridge’s past season were available on maxpreps.
Like Alford, Fitzgerald is a 3-star recruit, according to 247sports.com.
FALL CAMP
All practices during fall camp will be closed to the public, it was announced in a Monday press release. However, fans will be allowed to attend a pair of scrimmages — on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 21 — and both will take place at Maverik Stadium. The second scrimmage is part of the program’s annual Family Football Fun Day.