Editor's note: This is the fourth in a nine-part series profiling USU's football team position by position.
A lack of experienced depth is a cause for concern for several positional groups at Utah State heading into the 2023 college football.
Fortunately for the Aggies, the quarterback room is not one of them. After all, USU brings back Cooper Legas, who started eight games a year ago and fared well off the bench at the 2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, and Levi Williams, who started 12 games for Wyoming from 2019-21. Additionally, the emergence of true freshman McCae Hillstead during fall camp has given head coach Blake Anderson, who is also the quarterbacks coach this season, some confidence about the depth of the QB room heading into next Saturday's opener against No. 25 Iowa.
"Right now I would feel pretty comfortable about those first three guys going," Anderson said in an interview with the Herald Journal. "I think we’ve got 1 and 1A. We’re fortunate to have a No. 2 quarterback that’s started a bunch of games before we got him and has just developed and gotten better here. … And I would have told you in the spring that McCae was a long ways away from them, but he’s matured a ton over the summer and has a much better grasp of what we do, and is in a position, I think, within a game plan to really be able to go out and give us a chance to win."
Legas will enter the '23 opener as the starter for the first time during his four seasons in Logan. Last season was a bit of an up and down one for the former Orem High three-sport standout, who was on a bit of a roll before suffering a concussion against Colorado State. Legas, who played especially well in big wins over bowl teams Air Force and San Jose State, ended up completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,499 yards and 11 touchdowns, vs. 10 interceptions.
No. 5 is also a threat with his feet as he rushed for 303 and a pair of TDs last fall. Legas, who was a two-time state champion in football, wrestling and track & field (javelin) in high school, is currently working on a master's degree in business administration.
“He’s better, really, in every aspect,” Anderson said of Legas at Mountain West media days. “He’s physically better. He’s probably added 10, 15 pounds of muscle. Our strength staff does a great job, but he buys into it and does the little things right. ... I would tell you — and I don’t want to speak out of turn — but I feel like he likes the subtle changes that we’ve made. We communicate well together. He had a great relationship with coach Tuck. That wasn’t broken, but there’s a great line of communication between me and him, and I’ve seen him really progress this spring. He’s at a place that I think he’s very comfortable in. He’s got a confidence about him that to me is a big part of being a quarterback and giving us a chance of being successful."
Also back is Williams who, like Legas, has two years of eligilbity remaining and, like Legas, is working on a master's degree. The athletic 6-foot-5, 230-pounder rushed for 51 yards on 10 attempts and completed 5 of 17 passes for 28 yards a year ago. Williams played in six games — none after suffering a foot injury against CSU.
Prior to transferring to USU, Williams had some big games at Wyoming, including a 200-yard rushing and 127-yard passing performance with five total TDs in a 52-38 victory over Kent State in the '21 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. He also completed 12 of 15 passes for 242 yards and two TDs in Wyoming's convincing win over USU in Logan that same season. The Aggies went on to capture their first ever Mountain West title.
“(Williams) struggled at times last year. He had a tendency to miss a guy here or there just with some mechanical breakdowns, and he worked hard at it in the offseason," Anderson told the Herald Journal. "And it’s not a big gap at all between him and Cooper. I mean, there’s arguments for either. You just feel like he didn’t quite do enough to overtake the job, but he definitely has not let the gap get any bigger and I would feel completely comfortable with him on the field at any point. He’s more consistent and he truly does have a better grasp. We’ve had enough time together that it’s clear he knows what I want. His ability to run the ball is a weapon and he likes doing it, but the consistency in making good decisions in the throw game has gotten better and better and better."
There is a chance Williams will be utilized in situational roles this season, regardless of the health of Legas, Anderson said, but he added "ultimately it's Coop's team."
“We’re going to be a one-quarterback system," Anderson told the HJ. "I just feel like we’ve all seen that works best. A guy gets in a rhythm and he controls the offense, but there will be some opportunities for Levi. He understands his role, he knows how this works, he’s ready. There may be a chance to throw him out there here or there, but ultimately it’s Coop’s team. He needs to go out and kind of grow up each snap and show what he’s capable of doing, but at the same time I’ll feel really comfortable if Levi needs to go that he’ll be ready for that. And maybe that’s some situational work or maybe it’s just being ready when a helmet comes off or a guy gets the wind knocked out of him or whatever it is."
Meanwhile, Aggie fans have received a glimpse into the potential of Hillstead, who looked pretty sharp in both fall camp scrimmages. The Lehi native has legitimate track speed to go along with an accurate arm. Hillstead missed six games with an injury during his senior senior at Skyridge, but returned in time to help propel the Skyhawks to a victory over nationally known program Corner Canyon in the 6A state title game.
Hillstead completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 6,898 yards and 73 TDs, vs. 24 INTs, during his three years as a starter at Skyridge. He also rushed for 1,791 yards and 35 scores during that timespan.
Last season the Aggies turned to Bishop Davenport, a true freshman, to help led them to a win over CSU after Legas and Williams went down. Davenport, who has since transferred to South Alabama, was the starting signal caller against Wyoming the following week. Unlike Davenport, Hillstead was able to participate in spring camp as a true freshman and is even a bit further along than the talented former Aggie at that point of his collegiate career, Anderson said.
“They’re both physically gifted and there’s no doubt that Bishop had all of the skills, but just the Xs and Os of it, I feel like that the time we got over the spring and summer with McCae has been really, really helpful," Anderson told the HJ. "I think he’s taken advantage of it. It matters to him. He’s spent the extra time to learn, he’s put on 10 pounds of muscle, the ball’s coming out with more pop and, yeah, I think he’s utilized the time as well as you could. Now, he’s going to be nervous. He’s still a freshman, a true freshman at it, and so there’s no way to get past that other than just going out there and making some mistakes, but mentally and physically he’s prepared at a really, really high level and I do believe he has a great future ahead of him. I do think he’s a tad bit ahead of where Bishop was at this particular time last year."
USU's other scholarship quarterback is California native Zeke Payne, who transferred during the summer from Division II program New Mexico Highlands. Payne played in three games for New Mexico Highlands last fall and completed 18 of 33 passes for 373 yards and two TDs, vs. one INT. Payne, who has three years of eligible remaining, excelled as a freshman as Palomar (California) College as he threw for 2,795 yards (254.1 per game) and 26 TDs, vs. only four picks.
“When you watch (Payne), he’s not the guy with the strongest arm, he doesn’t wow you with his speed, but he was extremely efficient," Anderson told the HJ. "When you talk to his coaches, when you talk to people that he was around, studied the game, he’s very knowlegdable. He picked up the Xs and Os of what we’re doing very quickly. He’s one of the sharpest guys in the room when you talk ball. He is extremely efficient. The power will come, the physical attributes will only develop. He’s got a ton of time left ahead of him, but he has played both at the junior college level and the Division II level, and has been out there and been in charge, so there’s just some leadership and calmness that goes with that. … I think he has a realistic expectation of the process and he’s not panicking. He’s just calmly going to work every day and I think that’s one of the things that he brings to the table is that sense of calmness, that really high football IQ and the ability to go out and manage what’s going on.
"And it’s possible that he’ll end of having to do that (this season). You know, I’m hoping that’s not the case, I’m hoping we don’t need it, but I think he’d be prepared and I do think he’d be calm in that environment."
USU's No. 5 signal caller is true freshman Ezra Harris, a walk-on out of Stansbury High School. Harris completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 2,554 yards and 38 TDs, vs. eight INTs, last fall for the Stallions, who went 12-1 and made it to the semifinals of the 5A state tournament. Harris also racked up 1,071 yards on the ground and scored 10 times with his feet as a senior.
Harris was recently added to the roster, inasmuch as Chase Tuatagaloa has changed positions and is now a tight end.
Not only is Anderson "pretty comfortable" about the depth at quarterback at his disposal, he has also been encouraged about how this group has bonded.
“I do like just the culture they have in there," Anderson told the HJ. "You can tell the guys like each other, they enjoy one another’s company on and off the field, you can see them having conversations. When things don’t go well, there’s no finger pointing. … They enjoy what we’re doing, they enjoy each other. They all want to be good and they’re willing to take ownership when need be. … But when you watch the group, I think it’s a really solid, very close-knit group that enjoys working with each other and enjoys playing together, and doesn't want to let each other down. I think that’s a huge part, you know, wanting to make sure that I do my part for the rest of the group.”
BONUS QUESTIONS
Who is the fastest QB in the room?
Anderson's answer: I think McCae is probably just the fastest outright, although Levi might argue with you. He is, for a big guy, extremely fast, so that would probably be a pretty close foot race. Obviously, when they both get get going downhill, Levi brings a punch that maybe McCae doesn't, but get straight foot race, McCae, I mean he's a 10.8, 10.7 100-meter guy. He's got some wheels when he needs to go.
Who is the best all-around athlete in the room?
Anderson's answer: Wow, that is a tough question. I think all three of (the top guys on the depth chart) them are very versatile, but you look at Coop's ability to wrestle, you know, you watch him there on the ping pong table, he's got great hands. He probably played baseball and basketball growing up. ... He's probably just overall just the most versatile (athlete) of all of those guys and he can kind of dibble and dabble in any area. Such a great athlete."
Who is the strongest guy in the room?
Anderson's answer: "Well, that's an easy one. Levi can pick us all up and toss us out the door. That dude, he's a freak, he's a monster and is just built for days. He is so solid and powerful, and he just fits that mode completely."
