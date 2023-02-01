Ready or not, the start of spring camp is less than six weeks away for Utah State’s football program.
Fortunately for USU head coach Blake Anderson, he is confident his program has added enough athletes to have a competitive spring camp. The Aggies announced nine new scholarship players, plus a wealth of preferred walk-ons, as part of college football’s traditional signing period, which started Wednesday and will continue through April 1.
In all, the Aggies have already added 42 players as part of their 2023 recruiting class between the two recruiting period. The early period took place in December.
USU’s most recent class is composed of 23 current high school seniors, 16 junior college transfers and a trio of transfers from Power 5 Conference programs. Of these 42 athletes, 19 are already currently on campus and are on track to participate for the entirely of spring camp.
“For now, I feel like that we’re in a really good place,” Anderson said during Wednesday’s press conference. “… We are 99.9 percent done with the class. As I mentioned, 22 I think total guys from the state of Utah in different capacities — signees, commitment letters and PWOs — and a really good blend of both high school, portal and JC players to fill out the (2023) class. I’m excited about them. Now we’ve got to go to work with them and get them ready. I’m looking forward to a lot of these guys already being here now and getting a chance to go through spring (camp). I think that is huge for us.”
All but two of the nine scholarship players the Aggies announced Wednesday are junior college products. The other two are Stanford graduate transfer wide receiver Colby Bowman and Little Elm (Texas) High School cornerback Chase Davis. Davis, who was once an Arizona State commit, actually finalized his commitment to the Aggies a few days before Christmas. Bowman will graduate from Stanford in early March and arrive in Logan for the lion’s share of spring camp.
Three of the JUCO transfers the Aggies announced on Day 1 of the traditional signing period were teammates at the College of San Mateo, which went 12-1 and captured a California state championship this past season. Those three athletes are defensive tackles Vaughn Mamea and Falepouono Mosley, and offensive lineman Jake Hellmann, who played his high school ball in Utah at Weber. The 6-foot-6 Hellmann chose USU over fellow proven Group of 5 Conference program Coastal Carolina.
“He is a big, long developmental tackle that we recruited against Coastal Carolina,” Anderson said. “He took a visit to Coastal, took a visit here and we were able to get him. … We’re excited about what he can do.”
The Aggies moved quickly to account for the transfer portal losses of defensive tackles Tavian Coleman and Phillip Paea, who were impact performers a year ago. USU certainly added some size in the defensive trenches in Mosley, who Anderson said is about 310 pounds, and Mamea, who is close to 330 pounds, although “we’re going to trim him down a little bit,” the head coach said.
“They’ll bring size, physicality and power to the interior,” Anderson said. “We lose a guy like Coleman at 280. We replace him with a guy that’s 300, 310. We lose a guy like Phil and we bring in a guy that’s 330, so we’ve been prepared for some attrition and I feel like our staff did a great job of having guys ready to go.”
Anderson and his staff were also forced to adjust for the transfer portal losses of defensive ends Daniel Grzesiak, Byron Vaughns and Patrick Joyner Jr., who were USU’s top three performers at that position a year ago. The Aggies didn’t sign any new defensive ends Wednesday, although they added three during the early period in JUCO transfers Cian Slone and Maka Tu’akoi, and East High senior Zion Andreasen. All three of those edge rushers are already on campus.
Anderson raved about the potential of the 6-4, 220-pound Slone, who was selected as the California JUCO Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 84 tackles, including 22.0 for a loss, and 12.0 sacks this past fall for American River (California) College.
“I think he could be the featured guy at the (edge rush) position,” Anderson said. “Cian Slone’s tape was the most fun of any guy I watched in this entire recruiting process. We all knew that we had some potential exits coming from our defensive end position. … We prepared early and Cian Slone was the best film that I watched at defensive end. … What you saw on tape is what we saw on tape — a guy who has an unbelievable motor. He plays harder than anybody we’ve seen on film. He reminds me of watching Nick Heninger play. He’s a longer longer (than Nick). He does need to put on some weight. He’s here (on campus) right now and his work ethic that we saw on tape is exactly what you see every day in our offseason. He has made an immediate impact. Our staff loves him … and I think he can be that every down edge player that makes it really, really hard for quarterbacks because he chases so well, plays so hard.”
Davis was one of two safeties whose signing was announced Wednesday. The other is JUCO transfer Devin Dye, the son of former standout baseball player Jermaine Dye, who was the MVP of the 2005 World Series for the Chicago White Sox. Dye took official recruiting visits to USU and UNLV late in the recruiting process.
In addition to Bowman, the Aggies announced the addition of a second wide receiver Wednesday in the 6-5 Arcelles Johnson Jr., who caught 40 passes for 441 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons at Moorpark (California) College. USU has added a lot of length at the wideout position in this recruiting class in Johnson Jr., Ridgeline High star Jackson Olsen and the 6-2.5 Bowman, who was a 4-star recruit in high school and a record-setting performer in track who “can fly,” Anderson proclaimed.
“He has a 6-7 wingspan. He’s got a tremendous catch radius,” Anderson said of Johnson Jr. “I feel like we’ve really helped that room with the addition of him and Jackson Olsen, who we’ve already talked about. Jackson Olsen’s 6-3.5, but his wingspan is 6-8, so we’re trying to create length out there and give ourselves (those options).”
The Aggies signed a running back Wednesday in Reggie Foster, who played sparingly this past season for Florida high school powerhouse American Heritage. American Heritage star tailback Mark Fletcher rushed for 1,934 of his team’s 3,090 yards and has signed with Miami.
“(Foster) had Power 5 offers coming out of last spring’s kind of evaluation cycle and then if you know much about American Heritage, (he) ended up in a very, very talented rooms with one of the best running backs in the country who’s been fought over by Ohio State and Miami through the entire recruiting process,” Anderson said. “So, his carries went down, but we loved his athletic ability. We think he’s a great project at the running back position and think he just needs an opportunity. (He’s) a kid that can be 200, 210 pounds and can run. He just needs to be in the right room. He could have transferred (in high school) and didn’t. He stayed put and stayed there, and would have gotten a lot more carries had he transferred, but he loved where he was. … I think we’re getting a steal in him.”
USU’s other Wednesday scholarship signee is kicker William Testa, who spent the previous two seasons at New Mexico Military Institute. The native Italian was a JUCO All-American as a freshman, battled through an injury as a sophomore and his numbers weren’t as good, Anderson said, “but he has a huge leg.” New Mexico Military Institute captured a NJCAA National Championship Testa’s freshman season.
Of USU’s 16 JUCO signees, only three currently aren’t on campus in Johnson Jr., cornerback Jaylen Martin and D-tackle Clifton Mosley. The 6-4, 325-pound Mosley finalized his commitment during the early signing period, as did the 6-2 Martin, who started his collegiate career at Cal.
Of the 42 athletes that currently compose USU’s ’23 recruiting class, nine are defensive backs, eight are defensive linemen, seven are wideouts, five are O-linemen, four are linebackers, four are running backs and three are tight ends. There is also the one kicker in Testa and one quarterback in Skyridge star McCae Hillstead, who is one of three high school class of ’23 seniors currently on campus. The other two are fellow early period signees Andreasen and Springville tight end Will Monney, who Anderson raved about Wednesday.
“I think Will Monney, who’s already here, has a unique skill set as a tight end to play out in space,” Anderson said.
To read capsules on all nine of the scholarship signees USU announced on Day 1 of the traditional period — plus everyone from the early period — go to hjnews.com.
