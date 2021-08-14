An efficient passing attack and an aggressive defensive scheme were on display during Utah State's first scrimmage of fall football camp, which was contested on a hot late Saturday morning at Maverik Stadium.
Quarterbacks Logan Bonner, Cooper Legas and Andrew Peasley combined to throw for 519 yards, while the Aggie defense countered with five turnovers, 19 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. There were no touchdowns during the two-hour scrimmage as drives were shut down when they approached the red zone.
"The goal for today was to play with great effort," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "I thought just from the vantage point where I was that we played hard, so that was a good sign. You always see things on tape that you don't see in person, but I thought it just felt like we were playing hard."
USU's offense was able to move the ball effectively for large chunks of the scrimmage, which took place following seven practices in an eight-day stretch. However, ball security was an issue for the Aggies, who lost three fumbles and put a couple more on the ground.
The defense also did a good job of containing the run, which was something it struggled to do during spring camp. In all fairness, the defense was missing several key performers a few months ago and has much more depth at its disposal right now. The offense rushed for 90 yards Saturday, led by Devonta'e Henry-Cole's 44 on 11 attempts.
"The biggest concern obviously was the turnovers," Anderson said. "You can't have six turnovers in a game and expect to win very often. So, I'm fired up about the defense for creating them and I'm frustrated with the offense for having them."
Graduate transfer linebacker Justin Rice, a first-team all-conference selection at Fresno State and Arkansas State, had a big day for the Aggie defense as he came through with one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six tackles, including 1.0 TFL. Rice made an outstanding play on his interception of Peasley as he deftly snared a hard throw over the middle of the field.
"I want to do as much as I can for the team and we just emphasize turnovers," said Rice, who led all FBS players last season with 18.5 tackles for loss as a senior at Arkansas State. "And that's one of the things I take pride in is if you can get the ball back for the offense, you win a lot of games."
Rice has enjoyed showcasing his skills in USU's defensive scheme, which he said is similar to the run fit and pass drop packages he mastered at Fresno State. As a junior for the Bulldogs, Rice racked up 112 tackles, forced four fumbles, recovered two and picked off a pair of passes. The native of Modeston, California, was going to stick around at FSU for his senior season until the Mountain West initially postponed all fall sports in 2020.
No. 3 is just trying to soak everything in during his final season at the collegiate level.
"I've seen a lot of football, played a lot of football, have been in a lot of different schemes and I just keep learning from the coaches," Rice said. "The players here have played in different schemes (and) they've been teaching me as well, so the more information you can gather, the more snaps you can play and the better you can become."
Safety Crew Wakley, who was an explosive high school quarterback, also made a memorable play when he drove in front of a Bonner pass for an interception on the series before Rice's pick. In addition to Rice, the defense got fumble recoveries from defensive end Jaylin Bannerman and veteran linebacker Kevin Meitzenheimer.
Although the defense won the day in the turnover department, the offense moved the ball at will on several occasions. Sophomore slot receiver Kyle Van Leeuwen was unstoppable Saturday as he consistently created separation and showcased his sure hands en route to 131 yards on 11 receptions.
"I've always had the desire to play," Van Leeuwen said. "I mean, the last two years I really haven't had the opportunity, but I knew my time would come. I mean, I still have a long time ahead of me here as well, and I'm just patient with the process."
"I think he's going to have a huge impact and I think if people were paying attention during the spring, the guy made plays in every scrimmage, in every practice," Anderson said of Van Leeuwen. "He exceeded our expectations going into the spring. Now I just expect it from him, so that's not a surprise to me."
Van Leeuwen is one of a handful of weapons the Aggies have in the passing game. Deven Thompkins was his typical explosive self Saturday, Derek Wright made a couple big plays and even true freshman speedster NyNy Davis was featured prominently. Thompkins finished with 82 yards on six receptions and Davis hauled in seven catches for 75 yards. Meanwhile, Peasley found Wright in stride for a 35-yard gain on a seam route, and Wright hooked up with running back John Gentry for a 50-yard gain on a double pass.
Peasley took the first snaps with the first-string offense Saturday and got off to a shaky start, but settled in and did a solid job. No. 6 unleashed a 50-plus-yard pass on the money to All-American kickoff returner Savon Scarver that was dropped, preventing a sure touchdown. Peasley threw for 127 yards on 11 of 21 attempts.
With the exception of his aforementioned interception, it was a great day for Bonner, who showcased his quick release and put some zip on his passes from the get-go. The Arkansas State transfer, who missed all of spring camp while recovering from an injury, ended up completing 16 of 20 passes for 189 yards.
"I think it's clearly a two-man race," Anderson said of the competition for the starting signal caller position between Peasley and Bonner. "I think this (upcoming) week is going to mean a lot for both of them."
Legas is the clear-cut No. 3 quarterback for the Aggies and the three-sport high school star made good decisions Saturday on his way to 153 yards on 14 of 17 passing.
Van Leeuwen was definitely encouraged by what he saw from the offense during the first of two scrimmages. The second scrimmage will take place next Saturday as part of the program's annual Family Football Fun Day, and it will also be open to the public.
"The tempo looked a lot better than it did in the spring, but overall I'm excited for what's ahead," Van Leeuwen said. "The offense will be really explosive and we've got a lot of talent, and we've worked really hard, so I'm excited for what's to come. I mean, there's a lot to work on still, but as an offense I think we did pretty well."
In addition to Rice, it was another good day defensively for Michigan transfer Hunter Reynolds, who Anderson said has "made a (big) play pretty much every day defensively" during fall camp. Reynolds matched fellow safety Jarrod Green with a team-high seven tackles Saturday, and he also chipped in with 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and broke up a pass.
Anderson singled out Reynolds, defensive tackle Phillip Paea --- USU's other transfer from Michigan --- and defensive end Nick Heninger for their contributions so far during fall camp. Heninger was a honorable all-Mountain West performer last year, but missed all of spring camp with an injury. Anderson has also been very pleased with defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka, who had two tackles for loss during the scrimmage.
All in all, Anderson feels good about the defensive depth of his team.
"I think with the defense that we have, the style of play that we're going to play with, you're going to see a lot of bodies," he said. "I think we're going to rotate at least the two-deep in there if maybe not a two-deep plus, keep them fresh, let them fly to the ball. Getting 11 hats to the ball is going to be huge for what we need to do."
Texas transfer Byron Vaughns, who was one of USU's top performers during spring camp, didn't play Saturday and was wearing a boot on his left foot. Fortunately for the Aggies, it's not a serious injury, Anderson asserted.
"I fully expect him being ready to go into Washington State," Anderson said. ... We're just being super cautious."