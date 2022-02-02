Editor’s note: Capsules on each scholarship player can be found in a separate story online at hjnews.com.
It was an eventful day for Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson, but the first day of the traditional signing period wasn’t too hectic.
That’s because the majority of the athletes that comprised USU’s 2022 recruiting class had already finalized their commitment to the program prior to Wednesday. The Aggies announced the lion’s share of their class Wednesday and Anderson talked about those recruits in a press conference via Zoom.
“The whole environment of signing day has changed a lot over the last year or so,” Anderson said. “It seems a little anticlimactic today that we’re finishing up the class when the bulk of the work was done in that December signing class. With us being in LA (Los Angeles for our bowl game) at the time, we didn’t spend a lot of time talking about it.”
Anderson’s second recruiting class at the Aggie helm is very balanced — one that features 17 defensive players and 16 on the offensive side of the ball. As of Wednesday, USU’s class consists of 23 high school players, two junior college transfers and seven athletes from the transfer portal — all of whom competed at the FBS level. Four of those seven transfers are former Power 5 Conference performers in wide receivers Brian Cobbs (Maryland) and Xavier Williams (Alabama), safety Gurvan Hall Jr. (Miami) and linebacker MJ Tafisi (Washington).
Going forward, Anderson’s recruiting classes will “probably be in the 60-40 range,” with 60 percent of those recruits being high school players and the remaining 40 percent transfers.
“We want to stay balanced,” he said. “We want to build a foundation so this place is good for years and years to come. You have to do a good job of building that from the ground up, with young guys that you can develop. And then you need to balance that and fill in where you need to with transfers.”
All seven transfers from FBS programs, plus the two JUCO transfers, are already enrolled at USU and will participate in spring camp. The other transfers are quarterback Levi Williams (Wyoming), striker Anthony Switzer (Arkansas State), defensive end Daniel Grzesiak (Nevada), wideout Terrell Vaughn (Ventura Community College) and defensive tackle Tavian Coleman (Trinity Valley Community College).
In addition to these nine transfers, four high school seniors and one returned missionary are also enrolled at USU for the ’22 spring semester. The returned missionary is former Highland High defensive back Bronson Olevao, while the early high school graduates are linebackers Max Alford (Park City) and Lofa Fonoti-Maikui (Northridge), DE Paul Fitzgerald (Thunder Ridge, Idaho) and offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho (Bingham).
Lapuaho is one of six prep O-linemen the Aggies have inked as part of this recruiting class, and five of them are from the Beehive State. Lapuaho is joined by Green Canyon’s Bryce Radford, Lehi’s Teague Andersen, Herriman’s Kauasi Hansen, Timpview’s James Aloisio and native Hawaiian Sione Tavo Motu’apuaka. Motu’apuaka, who was once committed to reigning Pac-12 Conference champion Utah, is the younger brother of current USU starting defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka.
Anderson is very optimistic about the collective future of these young offensive linemen.
“If you look at this class, I think we did a really, really good job of closing the gap offensive line wise,” Anderson said. “We were way behind in numbers (last season) and we were able to pick up, I think, some really solid players that have great futures on the O-line. And that’s not something that every state has to offer, it’s not something Arkansas had to offer over the last seven years. That was a big issue for us was having to go into everybody’s backyard to find O-linemen and D-linemen. We have them here (in Utah), we were able to get a bunch of them to say, ‘yes,’ and that has been a really pleasant surprise is the ability to find big bodies in the state.
“Skill players are going to be hit and miss on a yearly basis. We picked up a few. Each class is going to look different, but I think consistently if you look over time there’s always been great defensive and offensive linemen (here in Utah), and that is the foundation of being able to win games, close games and so we started there.”
Anderson went on to praise USU tight ends coach DJ Tialavea for his ability to connect with in-state kids. Of the 33 athletes announced Wednesday, 14 are from Utah, plus there are several more preferred walk-ons from the Beehive State that have yet to be announced.
“I think DJ does a outstanding job here in the state for us,” Anderson said. “He is the point person on every in-state player. He played here (at USU), is from Salt Lake, has a passion for (recruiting) and does a phenomenal job.”
In addition to the six O-linemen, the Aggies brought in five receivers, three quarterbacks, one running back and one tight end as part of their ’22 recruiting class. Defensively, this class is comprised of six linebackers, six D-linemen and five defensive backs.
Former Green Canyon standout Kyle Baker is the tight end and he was one of three preferred walk-ons (PWOs) the Aggies announced Wednesday. Former Ridgeline stars Noah White (running back) and Will Booth (striker) have also finalized their commitments as PWOs for USU.
The other scholarship players the Aggies announced either Wednesday or during the early signing period are safety Saco Alofipo (Liberty, Nevada), RB Robert Briggs (Bellville, Texas), QB Bishop Davenport (Spring, Texas), cornerback Jordan Drew (Booker T. Washington, Oklahoma), WR Malachi Keels (Orange Glen, California), Ryker Lotulelei (West), S Jett Solomon (Desert Pines, Nevada), QB Chase Tuatagaloa (Orem) and LB Josh Williams (Mesquite, Texas).
Aloisio (OL), Hansen (OL) and Lotulelei will all serve missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at USU.
Another player the Aggies announced Wednesday was DE Enoka Migao, who, like his brother Elia, originally signed with BYU, but has been at USU since last summer. Elia redshirted last season, while Enoka’s recruitment was pushed forward to the class of ’22.
One of the most intriguing signees is Williams, who started multiple games at quarterback for Wyoming in 2020 and 2021. Williams’ fiancee is current USU star volleyball player Tatum Stall. Williams announced his decision to transfer to USU a week after fellow signal caller Andrew Peasley announced his decision to transfer from USU. Ironically enough, Peasley landed at Wyoming.
“Didn’t plan on taking three quarterbacks and the outset of this,” Anderson said. “Planned on taking two, but ... when (Peasley) decided he leave, we did then look for a transfer and we traded spots with Wyoming. (It’s) not what any of us I think saw coming. We take Levi, they take Peasley, and we’re excited about what Levi can bring to the table. We saw (Williams) in person, unfortunately, in one of our losses this year. I thought he was really poised, thought he did a great job of manipulating their offense and getting them in good plays. He’s shown a really high football IQ and if anybody watched the bowl game, we can move the chains with his feet. ... We didn’t want Peasley to leave. We made that very clear. He choose to leave to get on the field quicker and Levi is a great addition to the (QB) room to go with the two high school kids were bringing in, both Chase and Bishop, both guys who will develop.”
Anderson went on to say he and his staff “were very, very open” with Williams during his recruitment. Williams, who has three years of eligibility remaining, will duke it out with returning starter Logan Bonner and Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl hero Cooper Legas for reps at the signal caller position.
“He came in with his eyes completely open, expects to have to battle and compete and earn everything he gets, and really go from there. But he was comfortable with that,” Anderson said. “... He fits us really well physically, the ability to run, the ability to throw with power. He’s super, super smart (with his) football IQ. Like I said before, we really didn’t want Peasley to leave, but when he choose to leave then we wanted to be aggressive, and we thought this was a guy we could not pass on.
“(And) I’m really happy with the young guys that we signed as well. Chase and Bis(hop) both bring unbelievable tools to the table, but they’re probably going to need time to develop. And we feel like Levi was the right decision for right now with what the (QB) room needed.”
Anderson also talked in depth about some of the other transfers his team brought in.
One of those athletes, Xavier Williams, one of the most highly touted high school wide receivers in the country before signing with Alabama. Williams spent four seasons with the Crimson Tide and missed all of the ’21 campaign with an undisclosed injury. Williams entered the transfer portal in mid-November.
Anderson declined to talk about Williams’ injury, but asserted “he’s been completely cleared. He was cleared to go back on the field at Alabama. It took longer than they wanted to get to kind of the bottom of what was going on with him. They gave him a full medical release and he just had to decide whether or not he wanted to battle the depth in the room that they had there at Alabama or did he want to look for an opportunity where he could kind of stand out.”
Alabama’s wide receivers coach is Holomon Wiggins, who was a standout running back at New Mexico when Anderson coached there in the early 2000s. Anderson talked to Wiggins in length while recruiting Williams.
“Our conversations were this guy is going to flourish in your system,” Anderson said. “I do think he’s making the right choice by kind of getting a fresh start somewhere else in a different system. ... He is completely healthy or we wouldn’t have taken him. He’s been completely cleared. ... I think the thing we love about him is his versatility. He can play inside, play outside, all across the field. He’s got burst and speed when the ball’s in his hands and he has, to me, a tremendous ability, just a knack, for finding the ball in the air. A lot of body control is what we saw on tape.”
Alabama sent Anderson a lot of tape of Williams — something he was very grateful for — and USU’s head coach “very quickly decided (Williams would make) us better.”
Anderson also spoke highly of Cobbs, who caught 59 passes for 880 yards and a pair of touchdowns during his four seasons at Maryland. Cobbs was recruited by current Aggie offensive coordinator Anthony Tucker when he was in high school.
“(Maryland) really did not want him to leave,” Anderson said. “When you listen and talk to people inside that program, those guys are like, ‘man, he is a great teammate, he is a great dude in the locker room; (he’s a) savvy, mature veteran, a hard-working guy.; And as you watch tape, he plays inside, he plays outside, so I think we’ve brought two guys in from Power 5s that give us a tremendous amount of versatility.”
In Hall Jr., the Aggies will be getting a 4-star high school recruit who will be reunited with USU defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda, who was arguably the biggest reason the safety initially signed with and spent four seasons at Miami.
“Coach Banda recruited him personally, had him in his room every day personally. He had a ton of places he could have gone. When he choose to leave, he had a ton of opportunities, (but) we wanted to play for coach Banda in this system. He’s got one year to get it right and this was his choice. Everything about (his film) tells you he can come in here and be one of the best safeties in the league, if not the best safety. I mean, he tremendously skilled.”
Speaking of being reunited, Anderson is looking forward to mentoring Switzer again. The outside linebacker played in 21 games at Arkansas State from 2019-2021. Anderson was ASU’s head coach from 2014-20.
“Anthony Switzer played for me and (outside linebackers) coach (Nick) Paremski as a freshman,” Anderson said. “We recruited him, we trained him, we know how much he loves football, we know how he works, and clearly he’s walked in and knows what to expect from us.”
Another transfer the Aggies are very familiar with — at least assistants Tialavea and defensive line coach Al Lapuaho, both native Utahans — is Tafisi, who wreaked havoc at Alta High School before ultimately selecting Washington as his landing spot. The linebacker spent four seasons in Seattle and played in 22 career games for the Huskies.
“(Tafisi’s tape) “speaks for itself, but when you meet these guys and you get to know them, not only does the physical (part) match up, but the energy and the attitude that they bring to the table, the personalities they bring to the table fit this program — blue collar, hard-working, underdog mentality,” Anderson said. “They all fit it really, really well and to me that tells you they’re going to have chance to succeed.”
NOTE
Three former USU commits signed with FCS programs on Wednesday in CB Ken Moore Jr. (Western Carolina), S Kao Hansen (Weber State) and LB Mapa Vaenuku (Weber State).