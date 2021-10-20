There's no question the Aggies were beat up a bit in the trenches during their last four games, and it's not going to get any easier this week.
Up next for Utah State's football program is a pivotal Mountain West showdown against a physical Colorado State team. The Aggies will welcome the Rams to Maverik Stadium for Friday's Homecoming game. The opening kickoff from Merlin Olsen Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the contest will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.
"They're built big as well," USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday's press conference. "They play physical football. Our defense is going to have another huge challenge. Offensively, just the same because they're not giving up many points, so it's turning a page very quickly and learning from some mistakes and finding a way to regroup and play better ball. We still have not played our best or most complete game. We need it to be Friday night to find a way to get a win."
The Rams (3-3, 2-0 MW) got off to a rough start this season as they were blown out by FCS powerhouse South Dakota State, 42-23, at home in their opener, plus were edged by Vanderbilt, 24-21, the following week at Canvas Stadium, despite outgaining the Commodores by 103 yards. To its credit, CSU has bounced back by winning three of its last four games, and the Rams tested then-No. 5 Iowa in their lone loss during that stretch. The Hawkeyes prevailed 24-14, but only mustered up 278 yards of total offense.
After giving up 466 total yards to a balanced SDSU offense, CSU limited four of its next five opponents to fewer than 284 yards. The Rams held New Mexico to a measly 79 yards during last Saturday's 36-7 victory in Albuquerque.
Colorado State currently ranks in the top 21 nationally in total defense (ninth at 285.8 yards per game), third-down percentage D (11th, .300), rush D (15th, 98.2 ypg) and pass D (21st, 187.7 ypg).
What's been the key to CSU's improvements on the defensive side of the ball?
"I don't think people really give enough credit for how good South Dakota State is, number one. We saw that with North Dakota. That league is really well built and they all are well coached," Anderson said. "... They've gaining confidence on a weekly basis. You saw that when they took Iowa down to the stretch and that's a good football team, and they gave them everything they wanted. I don't think it's anything miraculous. It's just kind of playing themselves into shape and then I think everybody kind of goes through that a little bit."
On the flip side, the Rams haven't statistically faced an offense as explosive as the Aggies, with the exception of the SDSU, which is currently averaging 45.8 points and 479.0 yards an outing. USU ranks second in the Mountain West and 13th among FBS programs in total offense (482.5 ypg), including 15th in pass O (315.2 ypg).
"Like I always say in football, every week is a new challenge," said CSU head coach Steve Addazio, whose team has a whopping 33 seniors and welcomed back all but one starter from the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020. "Our defense will be challenged now in a different way, so here we go."
Contending with a balanced CSU offense will also be a formidable task for a USU defense that ranks 10th in the Mountain West in total D (441.5 ypg) and last in rushing D (206.5 ypg). The Aggies have also allowed a league-leading 5.56 yards per carry.
The Rams only finished with 319 yards against Toledo and 250 against Iowa, but racked up more than 444 against SDSU, Vandy, San Jose State and UNM. CSU averages more yards through the air (227.0 pg) than on the ground (169.2 pg), but make no mistake, the Rams want to establish the run first and foremost.
"It's not a triple option, but (CSU's offense) has a Air Force triple option kind of feel to it because we see so much spread ball, (and) it's the exact opposite of that," Anderson said. "It's everybody in a confined space, downhill, blue-collar football, and so it will be a unique challenge, and all across the front they have size, even in the backfield."
Indeed, USU's defense line will be tested, although the Aggies should receive a big boost from starting defensive tackle Marcus Moore, who is eligible to play again after getting ejected for targeting in the first quarter last Saturday against UNLV.
USU's short-handed offensive line, one that was missing two starters last week, will also be tasked with a huge challenge. The Rams rank second in the Mountain West in sacks with 21. The Aggies have only allowed eight sacks, but quarterback Logan Bonner deserves some of that credit thanks to his quick release.
"You know, they typically like to play just bringing four and they're edge rushers are good enough to get away with it," Anderson said. "(There's) some simulated pressure where they're bringing one (extra guy, but they) don't sell out and bring six or seven a lot because they're obviously good enough to get (to the QB) without it. They're two edge rushers are really, really good and it it's going to be a challenge for us."
The Rams have an All-American punter in Ryan Stonehouse and a very good kicker in Cayden Camper. The Aggies will counter on special teams with All-American kickoff returner Savon Scarver, plus proven punt returner Jordan Nathan and standout punter Stephen Kotsanlee. Scarver brought back a kickoff 100 yards to the house the last time the two teams squared off.
"We've got good special teams units," Addazio said. "We've had outstanding coverage, and we will have to have outstanding coverage again."
NOTES: The Aggies have won three in a row against the Rams and five of the last eight. CSU still leads the all-time series, 39-35-2. ... The Aggies are 55-33-2 all-time in Homecoming games, including 9-5-1 against the Rams. CSU is far and away USU's most-played opponent on Homecoming, soon to be nine games ahead of second-place BYU and Utah.