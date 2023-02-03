Support Local Journalism

The most productive high school running back in the state of Utah during the 2022 season will be showcasing his talents for the Aggies in a couple of years.

Timpview’s Micah Beckstead will enroll at Utah State University after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Beckstead finalized his commitment to the Aggies in a signing event Wednesday at Timpview High School.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

