The most productive high school running back in the state of Utah during the 2022 season will be showcasing his talents for the Aggies in a couple of years.
Timpview’s Micah Beckstead will enroll at Utah State University after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Beckstead finalized his commitment to the Aggies in a signing event Wednesday at Timpview High School.
“I did sign a letter of intent (Wednesday),” Beckstead told The Herald Journal. “It was a very cool event that I always wanted to experience.”
Beckstead had been on USU’s radar for a while, although he wasn’t offered a scholarship until January. The 3-star recruit also had offers from FCS programs Weber State and Utah Tech, in addition to a preferred walk-on offer from BYU. Why did USU ultimately feel like the right fit for Beckstead?
“I met with (running backs) coach (Chuckie) Keeton last last on campus and I had a feeling this was the place for me,” Beckstead said. “To verify those feelings, I fasted Monday-Tuesday and my choice became more clear.”
Beckstead had a monster ’22 campaign for the Thunderbirds, who went 10-3 and lost to an undefeated Lehi squad in triple overtime in the 5A state championship game. Timpview’s other two loses were by seven points to eventual 6A state champion Skyridge and by four points to Region 8 rival and now two-time reigning 5A champ Lehi.
No. 14 flirted with the 2,000-yard barrier this past fall as he racked up a state-leading 1,957 yards on 204 carries. Beckstead rushed for more than 100 yards in 11 of the T-birds’ 13 games, which included a career-high 267 yards on 28 carries in a 49-30 victory over 6A power Bingham. He came through with 165 and 131 yards on the ground in those two games against Lehi, plus scored 15 rushing touchdowns on the season, which included six games of two TDs. Beckstead only had four rushing attempts in one of the two games he failed to reach 100 yards, yet he still accumulated 84 in that contest.
Additionally, No. 14 was a viable option in Timpview’s passing attack coming out of the backfield as he finished with 122 yards and four touchdowns on 12 receptions as a senior.
“I was extremely blessed to have ran behind such a talented group of linemen,” Beckstead, who averaged 150.8 yards an outing and 9.6 yards per carry as a senior. “Their personal strengths and weaknesses really were a good fit for me and was the whole reason I had the luck of reaching almost 2,000 yards. Very grateful for them as I am very good friends with all of them, including the center, Izzy Tuiletufuga, who also signed with Utah State (Wednesday as) a PWO.”
Beckstead was also an impact performer for Timpview as a junior and sophomore as he accounted for 986 yards rushing on 150 carries in 11 games in 2021, and 550 yards on 65 attempts in six contests in 2020. Beckstead amassed 3,493 yards on the ground and 28 rushing TDs during his final three seasons with the T-birds.
Timpview made it to the 5A state title game in three of Beckstead’s four seasons with the program. The T-birds lost to the eventual 5A champion in each of the past four seasons.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder has similar size, power and agility to former USU tailback Jaylen Warren who, like Beckstead, was surprisingly under recruited coming out of high school. Warren was an All-American at Snow College, had two productive seasons at USU, sparkled in his lone season at Oklahoma State and is now playing in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Like Warren, Beckstead is motivated to prove himself at the FBS level.
“I am very determined to fulfill my potential as a next level running back,” Beckstead asserted. “With so much more work to do, I’m just excited I have the opportunity at Utah State to build my abilities. Recruiting wise, I believe God has had a plan for me, so I’m not very worried about who was looking at me and who wasn’t because I know there’s something at Utah State just for me I wouldn’t find somewhere else.”
What are the biggest strengths the former Timpview soccer player feels he will bring to the Aggies?
“I believe I bring vision and speed as a big back,” said Beckstead, who enjoys fly fishing in the offseason. “I am ready to work out my weaknesses as well with coach Keeton, but for now coming out of high school, I believe I bring good vision and decent speed.”
