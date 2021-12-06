A lot of people considered Utah State's Blake Anderson to be the shoo-in candidate for Mountain West Coach of the Year, but that award ended up going to San Diego State's Brady Hoke.
That perceived lack of respect for USU's head football coach clearly motivated the Aggies heading into last Saturday's Mountain West championship game. A hungry USU squad dominated in all three facets of the game and rolled to a 46-13 drubbing of the then-No. 19 Aztecs at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
USU quarterback Logan Bonner, the Offensive MVP in Saturday's showdown, talked about the snub of his head coach following the game. Bonner followed Anderson from Arkansas State to USU. Bonner has played for Anderson since the fall of 2016, as has fellow USU transfer Brandon Bowling, who caught eight passes for a career-high 154 yards and two touchdowns against the West Division champions.
“We believe (Anderson) is the Mountain West coach of the Year, without a doubt," said Bonner, who sat side by side with Anderson in the postgame press conference. "No disrespect to San Diego State coach (Brady) Hoke. He is an unbelievable coach, but we are unbelievably proud of this man. Me and Brandon (Bowling) have known him for a long time, and he’s been through a lot in his life. We followed him (to Logan) because we believed in him. We wouldn’t want anyone else to be our coach.”
Bonner was undoubtedly much more pleased with Monday's news. That's when Anderson was announced as the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Region 5 Coach of the Year. Region 5 encompasses all of the teams in the Mountain West and Pac-12 conference, plus independent programs BYU and New Mexico State.
Anderson is one of five recipients, inasmuch as the AFCA divides this award into five regions. The other winners were Cincinnati's Luke Fickrell (Region 1), Arkansas' Sam Pittman (Region 2), Michigan State's Mel Tucker (Region 3) and UTSA's Jeff Traylor (Region 4).
Anderson took over a USU program that went 1-5 during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020 and lost in convincing fashion in all five of those setbacks. The former Baylor and Sam Houston State player and his staff helped propel the Aggies to their 10th win of the season last Saturday. This is only the fourth team in the program's 124-year history to accomplish this feat.
USU's nine-game improvement in the win column is the tied with Baylor and Northern Illinois for the second-best turnaround at the FBS level in 2021. Michigan has won 10 more games than it did a year ago.
Additionally, Anderson is the only first-year head coach to win 10 or more games this season. The Aggies are the only FBS team that went 7-0 on the road in '21.
Like Bonner, Bowling expressed his appreciation for his head coach during Saturday's press conference.
“I have been with that dude for way too long, but I am so proud to be a player of his," Bowling said. "I don’t know where’d I be without him bringing me here."