Like the Aggies, the Broncos know what it's like to salvage a potentially disappointing season.
Things were looking pretty bleak for Boise State's football team following a 27-10 loss to a UTEP team that was unable to beat New Mexico. All of a sudden, the Mountain West Conference's flagship program was off to a 2-2 start in late September.
To their credit, though, the Broncos were able to turn things around under interim offensive coordinator Dirt Koetter, a former BSU, Arizona State and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, plus a multi-time NFL O-coordinator. Offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired after the loss to UTEP, plus four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer portal.
Under the direction of Koetter, who entered the season as an offensive analyst, the Broncos were able to turn things around and will host Fresno State in next Saturday's Mountain West championship game. The Broncos have won six of their seven games since Plough took over the offensive play calling and are averaging 11 more points an outing they they did (33.1 to 22.0) during their 2-2 start.
Boise State will cap off a 8-0 regular season against Mountain West opponents should it defeat Mountain Division rival Utah State on Friday morning at Albertsons Stadium. It's Senior Day for the Broncos, who haven't lost to the Aggies at home since 1996.
"(Koetter) always bends the offense to fit what he has and you’ve seen (that) an offense that was really, really struggling early in the season has become explosive down the stretch because it’s so difficult to know what you’re going to see," said USU head coach Blake Anderson, who team has bounced back from a 1-4 start by winning five of its last six contests. "... It looks way different than it did the first half of the year and there’s a reason they’re going to play for a championship."
Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green has excelled since taking over as the starter following the UTEP loss. The athletic 6-foot-6, 220-pounder has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,510 yards and eight touchdowns, vs. four interceptions. Green, who threw for 212 yards during lat week's come-from-behind 20-17 road victory over Wyoming, has also rushed for 346 yards and seven scores.
“The quarterback is a nightmare,” Anderson said. “I mean, he’s huge, physical, cannon for an arm and can fly. If he gets to the edge, he’ll end up in the end zone."
The Broncos (8-3, 7-0) are very balanced on offense as they average 188.8 yards rushing and 194.2 yards passing an outing, while converting on 39.7 percent of their third downs and enjoying a 31:20 to 28:40 edge in time of possession.
Green is protected by an experienced offensive line, anchored by sixth-year senior left tackle John Ojukwu and right guard Ben Dooley. Ojukwu was a first-team all-conference selection a year ago, while Dooley secured second-team all-MW accolades. The Broncos have only given up 13 sacks in 11 games.
BSU has arguably the top one-two tailback tandem in the conference in veteran George Holani and freshman Ashton Jeanty. Holani has rushed for 977 yards and 10 TDs, while Jeanty has chipped in with 576 yards and six scores. The two running backs are averaging 5.3 and 5.4 yards per carry, respectively.
The Broncos aren't as experienced as they typically are at the wide receiver position, although they have some more-than-capable targets in Stefan Cobbs, Billy Bowens and Latrell Caples. Cobbs ranks first on the team this season in receiving yards with 396, followed closey by Bowens (388) and Caples (360). Caples paces the Broncos with 37 receptions. Holani is also a weapon coming out of the backfield as is evidenced by his 153 yards and three TDs on 22 receptions.
Even when the Broncos struggle a bit on offense, they are able to stay within striking distance of opponents thanks to a veteran defense that ranks second in the Mountain West in scoring defense (17.3 points per game) and total defense (267.9 ypg). Boise State welcomed back four defensive starters that earned all-MW honors a year ago in defensive tackle Scott Madlock (second team), safety JL Skinner (second team), linebacker Ezekial Noa (honorable mention) and nickleback Tyreque Jones (HM).
Boise State has received contributions from a wealth of athletes defensively in 2022 as no one player has racked up more than 78 tackles, more than 6.5 tackles for loss and more than 4.5 sacks.
“Yeah, they’re built well all across the board and you always see multiple hats around the ball," Anderson said when asked about BSU's balance on defense. "They’re not living or dying by one guy making a play. Everybody’s in their gap, everybody does their job. They’re extremely well coached and disciplined. ... They’re built to play a lot of guys. You don’t really know the difference between the ones and the twos. There’s not a big drop off, so I think that’s why their stats are really spread out consistently across the board because their talent level doesn’t really drop, and they count on each other being in the right place and getting a lot of hats to the ball.”
Senior linebacker DJ Schramm currently paces the Broncos in tackles (78) and is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (6.5). Skinner is BSU's second-leading tackler with 58, plus is tied with USU safety Ike Larsen for second place in the Mountain West with four interceptions. Skinner picked off a pair of fourth-quarter passes against Wyoming.
Noa, the older brother of former USU and current BSU tailback Elelyon Noa, has contributed with 46 tackles, including 6.0 for a loss, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles this season. The sixth-year senior paces his teams in forced fumbles and is tied for the top spot in sacks with defensive end Demitri Washington.
Boise State's defense has come through with 25 sacks and 11 interceptions, including three by safety Rodney Robinson. Opponents have only converted 29 percent of their third downs against the Broncos, who have limited the opposition to nine collective touchdowns in 23 trips inside the red zone.
The Broncos have experienced some ups and down on special teams, although all of the major downs were during the first half of the season. Case in point: Boise State allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown against New Mexico, a punt return for a TD against UTEP and a blocked punt to the house against San Diego State. The Broncos also scored on special teams against the Lobos, courtesy of a blocked punt.
BSU has one of the best kickers at the FBS level in Jonah Dalmas, who was a first-team all-conference performer a year ago. Dalmas has been successful on all 38 on his extra points and on 18 of his 22 field goal attempts this season. The junior has split the uprights on 6 of 7 field goals attempts from 40-plus yards in '22.
James Ferguson-Reynolds has averaged 43.8 yards on his 46 punts this season for the Broncos, who welcomed back second-team all-MW punter returner Stefan Cobbs.
