Editor's note: All statistics used in this story are extracted from maxpreps, unless specified otherwise.
The day many Utah State football players have been anxiously awaiting is nearly here.
The early signing period for college football starts Wednesday and more than 15 athletes are expected to sign their letters of intent with the Aggies on that day. The Herald Journal was able to confirm with several future Aggies that plan on signing Wednesday.
Here are capsules on those players:
JAMES ALOISO: 6-4, 270, OT, TIMPVIEW HIGH
Aloiso is one of seven current prep offensive linemen that have pledged their commitment to the Aggies, and all of them plan on signing Wednesday. This 3-star recruit (247sports) was offered a scholarship by USU in June and committed about a week later. Aloiso, who will be joined at USU by fellow Timpview O-lineman Irae Leilua, also had an offer from Nebraska.
Aloiso and Leilua helped pave the way for Timpview to have an explosive, balanced offensive attack in 2021. The Thunderbirds averaged 301.7 yards a game through the air and another 195.6 on the ground. Timpview went 9-3 this fall and lost to eventual champion Lehi in the quarterfinals of the 5A State Championships. The T-birds beat the Pioneers during the regular season.
“All of the coaches are really welcoming,” Aloisio told the Herald Journal when he committed in July. “They have a lot of coaching experience and they coached me at the camp right before I was offered. And I could relate to a lot of the coaches about life and stuff like that, so I really liked that about the coaches."
WEYLIN LAPUAHO: 6-4, 295, OL, BINGAM HIGH
Lapuaho is another in-state offensive linemen the Aggies were able to convince to commit this past summer. The 3-star recruit (247sports) was offered by USU in May and committed in July. Lapuaho also had offers from Utah, UNLV and New Mexico, plus was being recruited by BYU and TCU.
Lapuaho, a honorable mention all-state selection as a junior, wasn't recruited by the Aggies until after Blake Anderson was hired as the head coach.
“To be honest I wasn’t recruited by the old staff, so being recruited by the new staff says a lot," Lapuaho told the Herald Journal when he committed in July. “Also they just have a lot of love and I know we are gonna do big things with them as coaches.”
Lapuaho is related to current USU defensive line coach Al Lapuaho, who was a star defensive lineman for the Aggies from 2011-12. Al Lapuaho was a first-team all-Western Athletic Conference selection in 2012 for an Aggie team that went 11-2.
“He is my cousin, but I really think of him as my uncle,” Weylin Lapuaho said.
BRYCE RADFORD: 6-6, 290, OT, GREEN CANYON HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) was a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Wolves and he garnered first-team all-region honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. Radford had 68 pancakes as a senior for Green Canyon, which went 7-3 --- its best record in the program's five-year history.
Radford was offered by the former and current USU staffs and pledged his commitment to the program in March. Radford, whose father Curtis was a standout defensive end for the Aggies from 1994-99, also had offers from fellow Mountain West programs UNLV and New Mexico.
“Division I football has always been my dream,” Radford told the Herald Journal in March. “I’ve always wanted to play college football, especially for the Aggies. Growing up I always went to every game. I was and am obsessed with the Aggies, and I can’t wait to get to play in Maverik Stadium.”
Radford will be joined at USU by close friend and Green Canyon teammate Kyle Baker, who is expected to sign with the Aggies on Wednesday as a preferred walk-on. Baker, a tight end who had FCS scholarship offers from Northern Colorado and Southern Utah, caught 32 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns as a senior. The 6-5, 235-pounder also threw a 43-yard scoring pass on a trick play, plus chipped in with nine tackles, including three for a loss, on the defensive side of the ball.
ADAM TOMCZYK: 6-4, 260, DT, LOS ALAMITOS (Calif.)
This 3-star recruit (247sports) is coming off a big junior and senior season for Los Alamitos High. The Griffins moved their 2020 season to the spring of 2021, and Tomczyk was selected as the co-defensive lineman of the year in the Sunset League as a junior.
Tomczyk contributed with 47 tackles, including 11.5 for a toss (third on the team) and 8.5 sacks (second on the team) as a senior for the Griffins, who went 9-2. Tomczyk, who committed to the Aggies in June, also had an offer from FCS program Fordham.
"I am super excited," Tomczyk told the Herald Journal last week. "Coach Anderson has really turned things around and I can’t wait to play for him."
CHASE TUATAGALOA: 6-4, 200, ATH, OREM HIGH
This versatile senior was recruited by the Aggies as an athlete. Tuatagaloa competed at tight end and quarterback during his prep career, but was Orem's starting signal caller as a senior. Tuatagaloa, who also received an offer from FCS program Morgan State, was offered by the Aggies in January and committed in March.
As a senior for the Tigers, Tuatagaloa completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,282 yards and 19 touchdowns, vs. 10 interceptions. The 3-star recruit (247sports) also averaged 6.0 yards on 67 carries for a total of 405 yards. Orem went 7-6 and lost to Springville on the final play of the game in the semifinals of the 5A State Championships.
"Words can’t describe how excited I am," Tuatagaloa told the Herald Journal last week. "The things that Coach A and the rest of the coaching staff has done up there, some people would say it’s impossible. And to be able to have the opportunity to come up there and be a part of it is something I’m highly looking forward to."
JOSH WILLIAMS: 6-2, 205, LB, MESQUITE (Texas)
This 2-star recruit (rivals) recently garnered first-team all-district honors after recording a team-best 89 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick as a senior for the Skeeters. Mesquite went 7-5 this fall.
Williams, who was offered by the Aggies in May and committed a month later, is a converted wide receiver and didn't start competing as an outside linebacker until his junior year, although he asserted "it feels like I'm right at home playing OLB." Williams also had offers from FCS programs Sam Houston State, Prairie View A&M and Stephen F. Austin.
“The coaching staff,” Williams told the Herald Journal when asked what about USU made it feel like the right fit. “I love all of the coaches that have taken their time to recruit me."
MAX ALFORD: 6-1, 215, RB, PARK CITY HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) had offers from several FBS programs, including Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico, Navy, Army and Toledo. Alford's father played at CSU. Alford was offered by the Aggies in June and committed in August.
Alford was a first-team all-state selection as a junior for the Miners, who went 9-3 and lost in nailbiting fashion to Ridgeline in the quarterfinals of the 4A State Championships. Alford finished with 1,020 yards rushing (10.4 yards per carry), 448 yards receiving and 13 total TDs as a junior. Alford suffered a season-ending injury in Park City's opener this fall against Wasatch.
“I am very confident that this coaching staff is going to turn the program around,” Alford told the Herald Journal shortly after committing. “Talking to the players when I went up there, they said that the team is more disciplined and they are closer than they have ever been. Also with that my 2022 class are bringing some dawgs, so these next three to five (months) are going to be awesome to see how it plays out. With that there are some big projects on the way for USU football, so stay tuned.”
IRAE LEILUA: 6-4, 270, OG, TIMPVIEW HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) is the cousin of former USU defensive tackle Fua Leilua, who was a honorable mention all-Mountain West selection in 2018. Irae Leilua, who committed to the Aggies a few weeks, also had offers from Tennessee, Utah, San Diego State, UNLV and New Mexico.
Leilua tweeted out back in July that he had narrowed his options down to USU, Tennessee and SDSU.
"I chose Utah State because it felt right," Leilua told the Herald Journal last week. "I’ve been praying about where to go for over a year now. My Heavenly Father blessed me with options, and I chose what was best for me and family. I'm excited. The future is bright here at USU."
BISHOP DAVENPORT, 6-3, 190, QB, SPRING (Texas)
This 3-star recruit (247sports) put on video game-type numbers as a junior and senior for the Lions. Davenport was selected as the MVP of his district after throwing for 3,459 yards and 36 TDs, plus rushing for 680 yards and seven scores as a junior. Davenport was even better as a senior as he completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 3,807 yards and 41 TDs, vs. 10 INTs. He also rushed for 766 yards and seven TDs for Spring, which went 11-2.
Davenport was offered by the Aggies in June and committed less than one week later. He also had an offer from Tulsa, plus a handful of FCS programs.
“It means a lot to me,” Davenport told the Herald Journal shortly after he committed. “I’ve been dreaming to play college football since a kid, so its special. And then to have (my education) paid for, that’s a dream come true.”
Davenport will be joined at USU will be older brother Bailee, a wide receiver who accepted a preferred walk-on offer. Bailee Davenport, who is listed at 6-0, 210 pounds, caught six passes for 140 yards and two TDs and carried the ball seven times for 40 yards as a sophomore at Kilgore (Texas) College. Kilgore went 5-5 this past season.
----
The following players have verbally committed to the Aggies and are expected to sign Wednesday, according to Brian Phillips of Big Blue USU Aggie News.
PAUL FITZGERALD: 6-3, 235, DE, THUNDER RIDGE (Idaho)
This 3-star recruit (247sports) was offered by the Aggies in June and committed in August. Fitzgerald originally committed to BYU and, in addition to offers from USU and BYU, had offers from Nevada, Idaho State and Eastern Washington.
Thunder Ridge competes in the highest classification in Idaho and went 3-5 this past season. The Titans are in the same district as reigning 5A state champion Rigby. No statistics from Thunder Ridge are available on maxpreps.
MAXIMUS FONOTI-MAIKUI: 6-3, 183, OLB, NORTHRIDGE HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) played quarterback this past season for the Knights, but was recruited by the Aggies as an outside linebacker. Fonoti-Maikui threw for 2,824 yards (282.4 ypc) and 27 TDs, vs. 10 INTs, as a senior at Northridge. He also contributed with 301 rushing yards and nine rushing TDs, plus 54 tackles and one INT on the defensive side of the ball for the Knights, who went 7-4.
Fonoti-Maikui was offered by the Aggies in February and committed the following month. This is believed to be his only FBS offer.
RYKER LOTULELEI: 6-2, 230, LB, WEST HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) contributed with 54 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss, 3.0 sacks and one INT in his lone season for the Panthers, who went 8-2 in Utah's highest classification (6A). Lotulelei played at Highland as a junior.
Lotulelei was offered by the Aggies in February and committed in June. This is believed to be his only FBS offer.
SIONE TAVO MOTU'APUAKA: 6-5, 280, OG, MILILANI (Hawaii)
The Aggies received some big news this past Sunday when this 3-star recruit (247sports and rivals) flipped his commitment from Utah to Utah State. The younger brother of current USU starting defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka originally committed to the Utes back in August.
Motu'apuaka also had offers from Washington State, San Diego State, Hawaii and UNLV, among others. He was offered by the Aggies in April. Motu'apuaka has helped propel Mililani to a 5-2 record so far this fall. The Trojans will square off against St. Louis on Saturday.
"After a change of heart, I have decided to decommit from the university of Utah and commit to Utah State University," Motu'apuaka posted on Twitter. "Go aggies!"
TEAGUE ANDERSEN: 6-5, 285, OT, LEHI HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) was offered a scholarship by the Aggies during his official visit this past weekend and pledged his commitment Monday on Twitter. Andersen also had offers from several FBS programs, including Baylor, Indiana, Air Force, Army, Marshall, Florida Atlantic and Troy.
Andersen, whose father Jason played at BYU and in the NFL, helped propel the Pioneers to a 5A state championship this fall. Lehi went 11-3 and had a 3,255-yard passer and a 1,226-yard rusher. The Pioneers threw for 37 TDs in '21.
"I would like to first thank my Heavenly Father for all the blessing that he has given me," Andersen posted on Twitter. "Without Him in my life I would not be where I am today!
"Next I would like to thank my Mom and Day for all of their love and support that they have given me my entire life. I would also like to thank my 2 brothers and sister who have been a great example to me.
"Next I wanted to thank Coach Larson and the rest of the Lehi coaching staff that has helped develop me into the student-athlete that I am today!
"Lastly I want to thank all of the Coaches that recruited me and saw the potential in me to better their programs.
"With all that being said I would like to say that I am so excited to announce that I am 100% committed to Utah St!"
JORDAN DREW: 6-0, 170, CB, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON (Okla.)
This 2-star recruit (rivals) was a solid contributor on both sides of the ball as a senior for the Hornets. Drew caught 26 passes for 455 yards and six TDs, plus gained 79 yards and scored once on just three carries. Drew also finished with 25 tackles, a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery. Booker T. Washington went 8-3 this season.
Drew was offered by the Aggies in August and committed in October. He also had offers from Army, Missouri State (FCS) and Houston Baptist (FCS).
ROBERTS BRIGGS: 5-7, 170, RB, BELLVILLE (Texas)
This speedy 2-star recruit (rivals) had an outstanding senior season for the Brahmas, who went 12-1. Briggs, who has sub-11-second speed in the 100-meter dash, was Bellville's top receiver and second-leading rusher.
Briggs rushed for 1,381 yards and 22 TDs on 124 carries, and caught 21 passes for 562 yards and eight scores. Bellville averaged a whopping 356.8 rushing yards per game in '21. Briggs, who was recruited by USU as a cornerback, also averaged an impressive 25.2 yards on 12 punt returns, which included a long of 85 yards.
Briggs was offered by the Aggies in April and committed in June. He also had an offer from FCS program Houston Baptist.
Bellville's leading rusher, Richard Reese, has committed to Baylor. Reese went off for 2,261 yards on the ground and 35 rushing TDs in '21.