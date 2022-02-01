Editor's note: All statistics used in this story are extracted from maxpreps, unless specified otherwise.
The day a handful of future Utah State football players have been anxiously awaiting is nearly here.
The traditional signing period for college football starts Wednesday and five athletes are expected to sign their letters of intent with the Aggies on that day. One current high school senior that won't be signing is Lone Peak safety Kao Hansen, who announced Monday evening on Twitter that he had decommitted from USU.
The Herald Journal was able to confirm that four of these five players plan on signing Wednesday. The exception is Jett Solomon, but Brian Phillips of Blue Blue USU Aggie News has confirmed Solomon's intentions of putting pen to paper with the Aggies.
Here are capsules on those scholarship players who are expected to sign Wednesday:
SACO ALOFIPO: 5-10, 175, S, LIBERTY (NEVADA) HIGH
This 3-star recruit (maxpreps) was offered a scholarship by the Aggies last February and pledged his commitment at the end of April. Alofipo, who played his freshman and sophomore seasons in Utah for Woods Cross High, also had an offer from FCS program Northern Arizona..
As a senior for the Liberty Patriots, Alofipo contributed with 49 tackles, 2.0 sacks and one interception in 10 games.
“What made me feel like Utah state is the right fit for me is knowing how much effort they put in me and how much love and loyalty they have shown,” Alofipo told the Herald Journal. “Like I told the Utah State coaching staff, I don’t care about how big the school is or the name of the school, I care about how the coaches treat me and keep in touch constantly, caring not only about my football life, but also how I’m doing in school and how my family is."
MALACHI KEELS: 6-2, 190, WR, ORANGE GLEN (CALIF.) HIGH
USU was the lone Division I program to offer Keels, even though he shined during his final two seasons at Orange Glen. In 15 games for the Patriots during that timespan, the native of Escondido, California, finished with 1,921 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns.
“I’m super grateful and appreciative that it was Utah State that gave me this opportunity,” Keels told the Herald Journal. “There is no where else I would want to be. Utah State has shown me so much support during my high school career that I’m forever appreciative for. USU made my recruiting process a great one and stood out more than any other school that recruited me.
“I’ve seen that there are a lot of teams that overlooked me and passed up on me on the upcoming schedule. I’m super motivated to go out there with my brothers and show them what they missed out on, but more importantly motivated to go win and continue what (head) coach (Blake) Anderson has been building in Logan."
KAUASI HANSEN: 6-5, 285, OL, HERRIMAN HIGH
This 2-star (247sports and rivals) recruit pledged his commitment to the Aggies on Independence Day. Hansen is the younger brother of current USU defensive tackle James Hansen and the cousin of current Aggie DT Johnson Hansen.
Kauasi Hansen played his final two seasons of high school ball for Herriman after his family moved from California. Hansen also had scholarships offers from BYU, Colorado State, New Mexico and San Jose State.
JETT SOLOMON: 6-0, 190, S, DESERT PINES (NEVADA) HIGH
This 3-star recruit choose USU over fellow FBS program North Teas. Solomon committed to the Aggies last March.
In eight games for the Desert Pines Jaguars this past season, Solomon recorded 36 tackles and intercepted a pass.
JORDAN "JD" DREWS: 6-0, 170, CB, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON (Okla.) HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) was a solid contributor on both sides of the ball as a senior for the Hornets. Drew caught 26 passes for 455 yards and six TDs, plus gained 79 yards and scored once on just three carries, long of 60. Drew also finished with 25 tackles, a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery. Booker T. Washington went 8-3 this season.
Drew was offered by the Aggies in August and committed in October. He also had offers from Army, Missouri State (FCS) and Houston Baptist (FCS).
"The other school I was seriously considered was Houston Baptist University," Drews told the Herald Journal. "What gave Utah State the edge was my visit. It was like no other, from the players to the coaching staff. They showed nothing but love to my mom and I. She was highly impressed with the academics and facilities and the coaching staff. It just felt like home to us."
---
The following players signed during the early period and are expected to be announced by the Aggies on Wednesday.
RYKER LOTULELEI: 6-2, 230, LB, WEST HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) contributed with 54 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss, 3.0 sacks and one INT in his lone season for the Panthers, who went 8-2 in Utah's highest classification (6A). Lotulelei played at Highland as a junior.
Lotulelei was offered by the Aggies in February and committed in June. This is believed to be his only FBS offer.
BRYCE RADFORD: 6-6, 290, OT, GREEN CANYON HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) was a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Wolves and he garnered first-team all-region honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. Radford had 68 pancakes as a senior for Green Canyon, which went 7-3 --- its best record in the program's five-year history.
Radford was offered by the former and current USU staffs and pledged his commitment to the program in March. Radford, whose father Curtis was a standout defensive end for the Aggies from 1994-99, also had offers from fellow Mountain West programs UNLV and New Mexico.
“Division I football has always been my dream,” Radford told the Herald Journal last March. “I’ve always wanted to play college football, especially for the Aggies. Growing up I always went to every game. I was and am obsessed with the Aggies, and I can’t wait to get to play in Maverik Stadium.”
JAMES ALOISO: 6-4, 270, OL, TIMPVIEW HIGH
Aloiso is one of seven current prep offensive linemen that have pledged their commitment to the Aggies as part of the 2022 recruiting class. This 3-star recruit (247sports) was offered a scholarship by USU in June and committed about a week later. Aloiso, who will be joined at USU by fellow Timpview O-lineman Irae Leilua, also had an offer from Nebraska.
Aloiso and Leilua helped pave the way for Timpview to have an explosive, balanced offensive attack in 2021. The Thunderbirds averaged 301.7 yards a game through the air and another 195.6 on the ground. Timpview went 9-3 this fall and lost to eventual champion Lehi in the quarterfinals of the 5A State Championships. The T-birds beat the Pioneers during the regular season.
“All of the coaches are really welcoming,” Aloisio told the Herald Journal when he committed in July. “They have a lot of coaching experience and they coached me at the camp right before I was offered. And I could relate to a lot of the coaches about life and stuff like that, so I really liked that about the coaches."
IRAE LEILUA: 6-4, 270, OL, TIMPVIEW HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) had offers from a handful of other FBS programs, including Tennessee, San Diego State, UNLV and New Mexico. Leilua committed to the Aggies in November.
Leilua is the cousin of former USU defensive tackle Fua Leilua, who was a honorable mention all-Mountain West selection in 2018.
"I chose Utah State because it felt right," Leilua told the Herald Journal. "I’ve been praying about where to go for over a year now. My Heavenly Father blessed me with options, and I chose what was best for me and family. I'm excited. The future is bright here at USU."
---
The following players signed during the early period and were announced by the Aggies in December.
WEYLIN LAPUAHO: 6-4, 295, OL, BINGAM HIGH
Lapuaho is another in-state offensive linemen the Aggies were able to convince to commit this past summer. The 3-star recruit (247sports) was offered by USU in May and committed in July. Lapuaho also had offers from Utah, UNLV and New Mexico, plus was being recruited by BYU and TCU.
Lapuaho, a honorable mention all-state selection as a junior, wasn't recruited by the Aggies until after Blake Anderson was hired as the head coach.
“To be honest I wasn’t recruited by the old staff, so being recruited by the new staff says a lot," Lapuaho told the Herald Journal when he committed in July. “Also they just have a lot of love and I know we are gonna do big things with them as coaches.”
Lapuaho is related to current USU defensive line coach Al Lapuaho, who was a star defensive lineman for the Aggies from 2011-12. Al Lapuaho was a first-team all-Western Athletic Conference selection in 2012 for an Aggie team that went 11-2.
“He is my cousin, but I really think of him as my uncle,” Weylin Lapuaho said.
ADAM TOMCZYK: 6-4, 260, DT, LOS ALAMITOS (CALIF.) HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) is coming off a big junior and senior season for Los Alamitos High. The Griffins moved their 2020 season to the spring of 2021, and Tomczyk was selected as the co-defensive lineman of the year in the Sunset League as a junior.
Tomczyk contributed with 47 tackles, including 11.5 for a toss (third on the team) and 8.5 sacks (second on the team) as a senior for the Griffins, who went 9-2. Tomczyk, who committed to the Aggies in June, also had an offer from FCS program Fordham.
"I am super excited," Tomczyk told the Herald Journal. "Coach Anderson has really turned things around and I can’t wait to play for him."
CHASE TUATAGALOA: 6-4, 200, QB, OREM HIGH
This versatile senior was recruited by the Aggies as an athlete and a quarterback. Tuatagaloa competed at tight end and quarterback during his prep career, but was Orem's starting signal caller as a senior. Tuatagaloa, who also received an offer from FCS program Morgan State, was offered by the Aggies in January and committed in March.
As a senior for the Tigers, Tuatagaloa completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,282 yards and 19 touchdowns, vs. 10 interceptions. The 3-star recruit (247sports) also averaged 6.0 yards on 67 carries for a total of 405 yards. Orem went 7-6 and lost to Springville on the final play of the game in the semifinals of the 5A State Championships.
"Words can’t describe how excited I am," Tuatagaloa told the Herald Journal. "The things that Coach A and the rest of the coaching staff has done up there, some people would say it’s impossible. And to be able to have the opportunity to come up there and be a part of it is something I’m highly looking forward to."
JOSH WILLIAMS: 6-2, 205, LB, MESQUITE (TEXAS) HIGH
This 2-star recruit (rivals) recently garnered first-team all-district honors after recording a team-best 89 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick as a senior for the Skeeters. Mesquite went 7-5 this fall.
Williams, who was offered by the Aggies in May and committed a month later, is a converted wide receiver and didn't start competing as an outside linebacker until his junior year, although he asserted "it feels like I'm right at home playing OLB." Williams also had offers from FCS programs Sam Houston State, Prairie View A&M and Stephen F. Austin.
“The coaching staff,” Williams told the Herald Journal when asked what about USU made it feel like the right fit. “I love all of the coaches that have taken their time to recruit me."
MAX ALFORD: 6-1, 215, RB, PARK CITY HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) had offers from several FBS programs, including Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico, Navy, Army and Toledo. Alford's father played at CSU. Alford was offered by the Aggies in June and committed in August.
Alford was a first-team all-state selection as a junior for the Miners, who went 9-3 and lost in nailbiting fashion to Ridgeline in the quarterfinals of the 4A State Championships. Alford finished with 1,020 yards rushing (10.4 yards per carry), 448 yards receiving and 13 total TDs as a junior. Alford suffered a season-ending injury in Park City's opener this fall against Wasatch.
“I am very confident that this coaching staff is going to turn the program around,” Alford told the Herald Journal shortly after committing. “Talking to the players when I went up there, they said that the team is more disciplined and they are closer than they have ever been. Also with that my 2022 class are bringing some dawgs, so these next three to five (months) are going to be awesome to see how it plays out. With that there are some big projects on the way for USU football, so stay tuned.”
BISHOP DAVENPORT, 6-3, 190, QB, SPRING (TEXAS) HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) put on video game-type numbers as a junior and senior for the Lions. Davenport was selected as the MVP of his district after throwing for 3,459 yards and 36 TDs, plus rushing for 680 yards and seven scores as a junior. Davenport was even better as a senior as he completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 3,807 yards and 41 TDs, vs. 10 INTs. He also rushed for 766 yards and seven TDs for Spring, which went 11-2.
Davenport was offered by the Aggies in June and committed less than one week later. He also had an offer from Tulsa, plus a handful of FCS programs.
“It means a lot to me,” Davenport told the Herald Journal shortly after he committed. “I’ve been dreaming to play college football since a kid, so its special. And then to have (my education) paid for, that’s a dream come true.”
Davenport will be joined at USU will be older brother Bailee, a wide receiver who accepted a preferred walk-on offer. Bailee Davenport, who is listed at 6-0, 210 pounds, caught six passes for 140 yards and two TDs and carried the ball seven times for 40 yards as a sophomore at Kilgore (Texas) College. Kilgore went 5-5 this past season.
PAUL FITZGERALD: 6-3, 235, DE, THUNDER RIDGE (IDAHO) HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) was offered by the Aggies in June and committed in August. Fitzgerald originally committed to BYU and, in addition to offers from USU and BYU, had offers from Nevada, Idaho State and Eastern Washington.
Thunder Ridge competes in the highest classification in Idaho and went 3-5 this past season. The Titans are in the same district as reigning 5A state champion Rigby.
Fitzgerald finished with 31 tackles, including 16.0 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two blocked punts in just eight games as a senior.
MAXIMUS FONOTI-MAIKUI: 6-3, 183, OLB, NORTHRIDGE HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) played quarterback this past season for the Knights, but was recruited by the Aggies as an outside linebacker. Fonoti-Maikui threw for 2,824 yards (282.4 ypc) and 27 TDs, vs. 10 INTs, as a senior at Northridge. He also contributed with 301 rushing yards and nine rushing TDs, plus 54 tackles and one INT on the defensive side of the ball for the Knights, who went 7-4.
Fonoti-Maikui was offered by the Aggies in February and committed the following month. This is believed to be his only FBS offer.
SIONE TAVO MOTU'APUAKA: 6-5, 280, OG, MILILANI (HAWAII) HIGH
The Aggies received some big news this past Sunday when this 3-star recruit (247sports and rivals) flipped his commitment from Utah to Utah State. The younger brother of current USU starting defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka originally committed to the Utes back in August.
Motu'apuaka also had offers from Washington State, San Diego State, Hawaii and UNLV, among others. He was offered by the Aggies in April. Motu'apuaka has helped propel Mililani to a 5-2 record so far this fall. The Trojans will square off against St. Louis on Saturday.
TEAGUE ANDERSEN: 6-5, 285, OT, LEHI HIGH
This 3-star recruit (247sports) was offered a scholarship by the Aggies during his official visit this past weekend and pledged his commitment Monday on Twitter. Andersen also had offers from several FBS programs, including Baylor, Indiana, Air Force, Army, Marshall, Florida Atlantic and Troy.
Andersen, whose father Jason played at BYU and in the NFL, helped propel the Pioneers to a 5A state championship this fall. Lehi went 11-3 and had a 3,255-yard passer and a 1,226-yard rusher. The Pioneers threw for 37 TDs in '21.
ROBERT BRIGGS: 5-7, 170, RB, BELLVILLE (TEXAS) HIGH
This speedy 3-star recruit (rivals) had an outstanding senior season for the Brahmas, who went 12-1. Briggs, who has sub-11-second speed in the 100-meter dash, was Bellville's top receiver and second-leading rusher.
Briggs rushed for 1,381 yards and 22 TDs on 124 carries, and caught 21 passes for 562 yards and eight scores. Bellville averaged a whopping 356.8 rushing yards per game in '21. Briggs, who was recruited by USU as a cornerback, also averaged an impressive 25.2 yards on 12 punt returns, which included a long of 85 yards.
Briggs was offered by the Aggies in April and committed in June. He also had an offer from FCS program Houston Baptist.
Bellville's leading rusher, Richard Reese, has committed to Baylor. Reese went off for 2,261 yards on the ground and 35 rushing TDs in '21.
---
The following nine are transfers who have already signed with the Aggies and are on campus. They are also part of the '22 recruiting class.
ANTHONY SWITZER: 6-0, 205, OLB, ARKANSAS STATE
Switzer played in 21 games from 2019-2021 at Arkansas State and recorded 93 tackles. The native of Marion, Arkansas, finished with 39 tackles, two passes broken up, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in eight games (seven starts) this fall.
The 6-0, 205-pounder contributed with 30 tackles, two forced fumbles, two PBUs and one interception in seven games (six starts) during the COVID-19 shortened season on 2020.
Switzer, who racked up 15 tackles during ASU’s last two games of the 2019 campaign, was a 2-star recruit coming out of high school and also had an FBS offer to Texas State.
GURVAN HALL: 6-0, 190, S, MIAMI
Hall was a highly regarded 4-star recruit coming out of Palm Beach Gardens High School in Florida. The safety also had scholarship offers from high-profile programs Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin.
Hall spent four seasons at Miami, where he played in 43 games and made 148 tackles. The 6-foot-0, 192-pounder put together a breakout season in 2019, where he started in 11 of the Hurricane’s 13 games and ranked second on the team in tackles with 66. He also contributed with 2.0 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery as a sophomore.
Hall played in seven games for the Hurricanes this season before entering the transfer portal in early November. He was in the starting lineup in four of Miami’s first five games, but ultimately lost his starting position. Hall, who has one year of eligibility remaining, recorded 31 tackles, including 23 of the solo variety, in 2021.
MJ TAFAISI: 6-0, 230, LB, WASHINGTON:
Tafisi will be much closer to home now as he was a high level 3-star recruit coming out of Alta High School. The native of West Jordan received a scholarship offer from the Aggies while he was a star for the Hawks, and he also had offers from programs like Utah, Oregon, Oregon State, Cal, BYU, Boise State, Fresno State and Colorado State.
The 6-0, 230-pounder spent four seasons in Seattle and played in 22 career games for the Huskies, where he contributed with 40 tackles. Tafisi appeared in eight games for Washington this fall before entering the transfer portal in early November. He chipped in with 20 tackles and a press breakup in ‘21.
Tafisi wreaked havoc on opposing defenses during his final two season in high school. As a senior, Tafisi finished with 133 tackles, including 19.0 for a loss, and four interceptions. As a junior, he accumulated a whopping 200 tackles, including 16 TFLs.
TAVIAN COLEMAN: 6-2, 285, DT, TVCC:
Coleman is coming off a big sophomore season for Trinity Valley Community College, which went 5-4. The native of Humble, Texas, finished with 63 tackles (27 solo), 11 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, three passes broken up and one fumble recovery in those nine games.
As a freshman for the Cardinals, Coleman recorded 35 tackles, 7.0 TFLs and 4.0 sacks, plus broke up two passes and recovered a fumble.
Coleman had scholarship offers from a handful of FBS programs and was also Tulsa, Western Kentucky, North Texas and Texas State
“I feel this defense is set to give defensive linemen an advantage on making plays,” said Coleman, who will be a junior for the Aggies eligibility wise, although he has four years to play three, in an interview with the Herald Journal. “I love getting vertical and getting after the quarterback, and that is exactly how coach Banda and the staff want me to play."
DANIEL GRZESIAK: 6-1, 240, DE, NEVADA
The former Crenshaw (California) High star is coming off a solid season for Nevada as he tied for third place on the team in sacks with 5.5. Grzesiak, a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, also chipped in with 19.0 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 12 games this past fall.
The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder entered the transfer portal late last month and immediately received scholarship offers from USU and fellow Group of 5 programs Colorado State, Western Kentucky and UAB.
“Utah State’s turnaround has been wild,” Grzesiak told the Herald Journal. “The coaching staff sounds invested and they know what they’re doing.”
TERRELL VAUGHN: 5-10, 180, WR: VENTURA COLLEGE
The native of Oxnard, California, will be a junior for the Aggies eligibility wise, although he has three years to play two. Vaughn, who was selected as an All-American at the conclusion of his first of two seasons at the JUCO level, is Ventura College's career record-holder in receptions with 149, which is 24 more than the previous record.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder burst onto the scene as a freshman for the Pirates as he hauled in 91 passes for 979 yards and 12 touchdowns. Vaughn, who finished with 100-plus yards receiving in five games, also averaged 21.3 yards on seven kickoff returns as a freshman.
Every opposing secondary was well aware of Vaughn in 2021, but he still racked up 736 yards and eight touchdowns on 58 catches. Once again, No. 13 was a weapon on special teams as he averaged 12.6 yards on 11 punt returns, which included a 92-yarder to the house against San Diego Mesa. Additionally, Vaughn, who also tossed a scoring pass as a freshman and sophomore, averaged 33.0 yards on five kickoff returns.
Vaughn also had scholarship offers from Nevada, UTEP and a few FCS programs, but ultimately "Utah State just felt right," said Vaughn, who was a first-team all-conference selection as a wideout and punt returner this past season. "I was following them throughout my last season and seeing how they operate with all their players and as a unit."
XAVIER WILLIAMS: 6-1, 190, WR, ALABAMA
Like Grzeisak, Williams spent four seasons at his previous collegiate program, although he missed all of the ’21 campaign with an undisclosed injury. Williams, a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal in mid-November.
Williams played in six games for eventual national champion Alabama during the ’20 season and caught three passes, including one in the national semifinals against Notre Dame and one against Ohio State in the national championship contest. The 6-0, 190-pounder saw limited playing time in four games in ’19 and, like Grzesiak, redshirted in ’18.
The native of Hollywood, Florida, was a high 4-star recruit in high school and received scholarship offers from 40 FBS teams according to his 247sports timeline, including offers from blue blood programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma.
Williams actually has a connection to USU as he was a high school teammate of former Aggie quarterback Henry Colombi. Colombi was a senior when Williams was a junior at Chaminade-Madonna Prep.
LEVI WILLIAMS: 6-5, 225, QB, WYOMING:
Wyoming's starting signal caller entered the transfer portal shortly after helping propel the Cowboys to victory in their bowl game. It didn't take him long to find a landing spot as he committed to the Aggies a couple of weeks later.
Williams’ final game as a Cowboy was a memorable one as he became the first quarterback in NCAA history to rush for 200 yards and four touchdowns in a bowl. No. 15 had scoring runs of 80, 50, 27 and 5 yards, plus completed 9 of 11 passes for 127 yards and another TD in Wyoming’s come-from-behind 52-38 triumph over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, which was contested on Dec. 21, in Boise. Williams, who has three years of eligibility remaining, racked up 200 yards on the ground against the Golden Flashes.
Williams will be joining a team he helped beat this past season. No. 15 completed 12 of 15 passes for 242 yards and a pair of TDs, plus rushed for 22 yards on five attempts, in Wyoming’s 44-17 victory over USU on Nov. 20, at Maverik Stadium. It was the eventual Mountain West champion’s only loss in their last nine games. The Cowboys amassed 604 yards of total offense in that game, including 362 on 49 rushing attempts.
Williams is excited about competing in USU’s more pass-happy offensive scheme, which is one he is very familiar with. The Aggies averaged 303.4 yards passing an outing during the 2021 campaign, compared to the Cowboys’ 162.7.
“USU’s offensive system is what I ran in high school and I was committed to the University of Houston, who ran the same style, before I went to Wyoming,” Williams told the Herald Journal. “I love that system.”
BRIAN COBBS: 6-2, 210, WR, MARYLAND:
Cobbs, a graduate transfer, will spend his final season at USU. He also considered offers out of the transfer portal from FBS programs Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion, plus FCS powerhouse James Madison, before selecting USU. Cobbs’ older brother Michael played for James Madison from 2015-19.
The native of Alexandria, Virginia, caught 25 passes for 341 yards and a touchdown this past season for Maryland. Cobbs finished with 880 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 59 receptions during his four seasons at Maryland. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder was in the starting lineup at least twice in each of those seasons.
Cobbs came on strong at the end of the 2021 campaign as he hauled in at least four receptions in each of the Terrapins' final three games, including four for 62 yards in the Terrapins’ convincing 54-10 victory over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl.
“I’m extremely happy for the opportunity to be coached by (USU wide receivers) coach (Kyle) Cefalo,” Cobbs said. “I know and trust that he is going to get me where I need to be in my development and he is going to have me ready to make big time plays every single week in order to help the team win. This offense is exciting and can gash the defense from anywhere on the field, so I can’t wait to jump right in and get this thing rolling."