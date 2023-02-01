The traditional signing period for college football started Wednesday and several athletes finalized their commitment to the Aggies.
Here are the scholarship players who signed their national letters of intent Wednesday:
VAUGHN MAMEA, DT, COLLEGE OF (CALIF.) SAN MATEO
This California native spent two seasons at the College of San Mateo, which went 12-1 during the 2022 campaign and dominated Riverside Community College by a 55-0 scoreline in the state championship game.
Mamea, who is of Samoan descent, was credited with 13 tackles, including 3.0 for a loss, and 1.0 sack in seven games this past season, according to San Mateo's athletics website. He matched his season high of three tackles in the aforementioned drubbing of Riverside CC. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder was was a key cog in San Mateo’s stingy defense. The Bulldogs only allowed 258.1 yards of total offense — 113.5 on the ground and 144.6 through the air—and 11.8 points per game in ‘22.
Mamea tweeted out his scholarship offer from USU on Dec. 31. He also had a FBS offer from New Mexico State, plus from a handful of FCS and other four-year programs. Mamea, who will be joined at USU by College of San Mateo teammates Jakob Hellmann (OL) and Fale Mosley (DL), has two years of eligibility remaining, plus he can still redshirt without losing a year if needs be.
FALEPOUONO MOSLEY, DT, COLLEGE OF (CALIF.) SAN MATEO
Like Mamea, Mosley helped anchor the trenches for a very good San Mateo defense this past season.
The 6-1, 300-pounder contributed with 14 tackles, including 3.0 for a loss, and 1.0 sack in 11 games for the Bulldogs. Mosley also finished with 10 tackles in seven games as a freshman for the Bulldogs.
JAKOB HELLMANN, OL, COLLEGE OF (CALIF.) SAN MATEO
This 6-6, 300-pounder was a standout offensive lineman at Weber High before spending his first two years at the collegiate level at the College of San Mateo. Hellmann garnered 6A honorable mention all-state honors during his final season at Weber.
Hellmann announced his commitment to the Aggies a couple of weeks ago and chose USU over fellow proven FBS program Coastal Carolina. He also tweeted out offers from a couple of FCS programs, plus a couple smaller four-year programs.
Hellmann helped the balanced Bulldogs average 378.3 yards of total offense during their memorable 12-1 season, including 200.9 on ground and 177.4 through the air as he started all 13 games. The Pleasant View native has two years of eligibility remaining, plus he can still redshirt without losing a year if needs be.
ARCHELLES JOHNSON, WR, MOORPARK (CALIF.) COLLEGE
This 6-5, 190-pound wide receiver was offered by the Aggies pretty late in the recruiting process and choose the 2021 Mountain West champions over Nevada. Johnson made official visits to both Mountain West programs last month.
Johnson spent two seasons at Moorpark and caught 40 passes for 441 yards and six touchdowns.
WILLIAM TESTA, K, NEW MEXICO MILITARY INSTITUTE
Testa was a two-year starting kicker for the Broncos, who beat Iowa Western Community College in the 2021 NJCAA National Championship game. The 5-11, 190-pounder was an All-American that season.
Testa, who tweeted out an offer from USU last month, battled through an injury as a sophomore. Testa was successfully on 34 of his 52 field goal attempts — with a career-long of 52 yards against Blinn College — and 130 of his 133 PATs during his two seasons at New Mexico Military Institute. Testa booted 13 of 17 field goals and 61 of 62 PATs through the uprights during his team's national championship season.
DEVIN DYE, S, POLOMAR (CALIF.) COLLEGE
Dye still has three years of eligibility remaining after contributing with 59 tackles and two interceptions in 10 games as a freshman for Polomar (California) College this past season, according to Polomar's athletics website. Dye came through with 13 tackles, including 11 of the solo variety, against Riverside CC, and also 11 tackles, including nine solo stops, against El Camino College.
The 6-1, 185-pounder caught the attention of several other FBS programs this past season as he tweeted out offers from UNLV, Akron, UTEP and Old Dominion in mid-to-late December.
Dye’s father, Jermaine, was a standout baseball player who played in the major leagues from 1996-2009. Jermaine Dye helped propel the Chicago White Sox to the World Series title in 2005 as he was selected as the MVP of the World Series. Dye was a two-time All-Star, plus he was also a Gold Glove Award recipient in 2000 and a Silver Slugger Award recipient in 2006.
COLBY BOWMAN, WR, STANFORD
This Stanford graduate transfer will will arrive in Logan with two years of eligibility remaining. The native of Orange, California, was also recruited by San Diego State, SMU and Hawaii out of the transfer portal, but Utah State showed the most interest, he told The Herald Journal.
Bowman spent his first four seasons at Stanford, where he redshirted in 2019, played sparingly in six games in 2020 and nine games in 2021, and caught seven passes for 44 yards in 11 games this past fall. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has the kind of size and speed that the Aggies have rarely had at their disposal. Bowman is his high school's record-holder in the 200-meter dash (blistering time of 21.47 seconds) and was part of its record-setting 4x100 relay team (40.94). He captured CIF championships in both of those events in 2018.
Bowman, a first-team all-Trinity League selection as a prep senior, choose Stanford over other scholarship offers from Arizona State, California, Colorado, Boston College, Vanderbilt and Nevada. Bowman was rated as a 4-star recruit by 247sports, ESPN and PrepStar.
CHASE DAVIS, S, LITTLE ELM (TEXAS) HIGH
This 3-star recruit pledged his commitment to the Aggies a few days before Christmas.
Davis, a high 3-star recruit verbally, committed to Pac-12 Conference program Arizona State in June, but decommited and will ultimately end up in Logan.
Davis, who was offered a scholarship by the Aggies this past spring, also had a bevy of other FBS offers, including from Colorado, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis — USU’s opponent in the 2022 First Responder Bowl — New Mexico State and Texas State, plus several more FCS offers.
There were no statistics available for the Little Elm on maxpreps or its athletics website. The Lobos went 2-8 during the 2022 campaign.
REGGIE FOSTER, RB, AMERICAN HERITAGE (FLORIDA) HIGH
This high school senior announced his commitment to the Aggies on Wednesday on Twitter and signed shortly thereafter. The 5-11, 200-pounder tweeted out an offer from USU back on Jan. 23.
Foster, who tweeted out an offer from Power 5 Conference program Missouri last spring, was credited with 83 yards and two touchdown on 18 carries in five games for American Heritage this past season, according to statistics compiled on maxpreps.com. The Patriots went 13-2 during the '22 campaign.
PREFERRED WALK-ONS
The Aggies also announced the signings of several in-state preferred walk-ons Wednesday on social media. These following high school seniors all tweeted out PWO offers from USU during the past few months, and they finalized their commitment to the Aggies on Wednesday. Of these athletes, Calvert, Eberling, Snuka, Holbrook and Judkins will serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at Utah State.
* Bryan Vogl, DL, Cedar Valley High
* Jaeden Wright, LB, Pleasant Grove High
* Jed Judkins, LB, Farmington High.
* Charlie Holbrook, WR, West High
* Noah Flores, CB, Alta High
* Charlie Eberling, S, Corner Canyon High
* Cole Christensen, WR, Lone Peak High
* David Calvert, TE, Fremont High
* Faimafili Snuka, LB, West High
OTHER BELIEVED TO BE A PWO
* Jarvis Griffiths, OL, American Fork High
SCHOLARSHIP SIGNEES FROM EARLY PERIOD
GAVIN BARTHIEL: 6-1, 225, LB, WASHINGTON STATE
This Florida native has three years of eligibility remaining after playing sparingly in five games for the Cougars this past fall.
Barthiel was highly recruited out of Lake Gibson High School as he had Power 5 Conference offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and West Virginia, in addition to WSU.
As a prep senior at Lake Gibson, Barthiel finished with 72 tackles, including 14 for a loss, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recovered and a 99-yard pick-six.
MALONE MATAELE: S, UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Mataele is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining after playing for the Utes from 2018-22.
No. 15 started played in 23 games and started in 11 of them at nickel back for Utah during the past three seasons. Mataele's best season was in 2021 as he contributed with 28 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, two passes broken up and one interception. He broke up three passes for the Utes during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020.
Mataele was highly recruited out of high school in California as, in addition to an offer from Utah, he also held offers from fellow Pac-12 Conference programs California, Colorado, UCLA, Stanford and Washington State, plus Mountain West offers from Colorado State, Hawaii and San Jose State. Virigina and BYU also offered him.
In addition to USU, Mataele tweeted out transfer portal offers from Cal and Akron.
ISAIAH ALONZO, 6-5, 250, TE, ORANGE COAST (Calif.) COLLEGE
Alonzo was one of two scholarship athletes that pledged their commitment to the Aggies on Monday on Twitter.
The native of Southern California was offered a scholarship by USU in November and went on his official recruiting visit the second weekend of December. Alonzo has two years of eligibility remaining and, like USU's other junior college commits, plans on enrolling for the upcoming spring semester.
As a sophomore for the Pirates, No. 0 caught 21 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. His best game statisically was against Santa Barbara Community College as he hauled in five receptions for 64 yards. Alonzo caught at least one pass in all 10 games for Orange Coast, which went 3-7 this past fall.
Alonzo played his high school ball at renowned California program Mater Dei, which went 15-0 during his senior season.
JAYLEN MARTIN, CB, 6-2, 175, EAST LOS ANGELES COLLEGE
This lanky cornerback spent his first three seasons at Pac-12 Conference program California (2019-21) before transferring to East Los Angeles.
Martin finished with 40 tackles, five interceptions, nine pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, plus he blocked a punt, for the Huskies, who went 5-6 this past season. No. 10 led East Los Angeles in INTs.
Martin, who announced his commitment to the Aggies on Tuesday night on Twitter, also held a scholarship offer from Colorado State. Martin’s uncle, Maurice Spillers, played basketball at USU from 1994-97.
KAHANU DAVIS, WR, 5-11, 185, SOUTHWESTERN (Calif.) COLLEGE
Davis spent his first two seasons at Southwestern, which went 1-9 this past fall.
As a sophomore, No. 10 hauled in 25 receptions for 498 yards and five TDs. Davis, a first-team all-state receiver for Kapa’a (Hawaii) High School, went over the century mark in receiving yardage three times as a sophomore.
USU’s was Davis’ only FBS scholarship offer according to his Twitter account, but he had several FCS offers, including from San Diego, Missouri State, Morehead State, Wagner and Illinois State. The native Hawaiian announced his commitment to the Aggies on Tuesday night on Twitter.
DAVON BOOTH: 5-10, 200, RB, CERRITOS (Calif.) COLLEGE
Booth had a big sophomore season for the Falcons as he rushed for 1,442 yards in 10 games on his way to garnering first-team all-conference and All-America honors. Booth averaged 6.5 yards per carry and scored eight scores, plus chipped in with 286 yards and two touchdowns on 39 receptions, for Cerritos (California), which went 8-3.
Booth eclipsed the 100-yard rushing barrier eight times as a sophomore and never gained fewer than 73. He went off for 286 yards on 39 carries in wild 52-45 loss to Riverside Community College.
No. 6 rushed for 564 yards and seven TDs as a freshman for the Falcons. Booth was a two-time all-state performer as a prep standout for El Monte (California) High School as he amassed an eye-popping 3,632 yards and found paydirt 48 times as a senior.
MAKA TUAKOI: 6-6, 220, EDGE, INDEPENDENCE (Kansas) CC
This native Utahn contributed with 26 tackles, including 6.0 for a loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in eight games as a redshirt freshman for the Pirates this fall.
No. 11 had 3.0 tackles for loss in a game against Garden City Community College, plus tallied a season-high eight tackles against JUCO power Iowa Western Community College.
Tuakoi is a 2021 graduate of Alta High School and contributed with 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four passes defended in 12 games as an outside linebacker/defensive end for the Hawks in the fall of 2020. The West Jordan native also had a scholarship offer from Idaho State University.
RON FUSELIER: 6-1, 170, CB, ALLAN HANCOCK (CALIF.) COLLEGE
Like Booth, Fuselier recently wrapped up his sophomore season. No. 4 was credited with 22 tackles and 12 passes broken up, which ranked first on the team, in 11 games for the Bulldogs.
Fuselier also blocked a kick for Allan Hancock, which went 6-5. The native of Georgia contributed with 40 tackles, three interceptions and nine passes broken up in nine games for the Bulldogs as a freshman.
Fuselier was a first-team all-conference selection as a freshman and garnered second-team all-league honors as a sophomore.
CLIFTON MOSLEY: 6-2, 325, DT, NAVARRO (Texas) COLLEGE
Mosley will provide the Aggies with some much-needed size in the defensive trenches.
No. 96 finished with 31 tackles — 27 of the solo variety — including 2.0 for a loss, in seven games for the Bulldogs, who went 6-4. Mosley also returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 38-7 victory over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, and came through with 12 tackles vs. Cisco College.
USU was one of the first FBS programs to offer Mosley. Among Mosley’s other offers, per his Twitter account, are Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Hawaii, Western Kentucky and Kent State.
CIAN SLONE: 6-4, 220, EDGE, AMERICAN RIVER (Calif.) COLLEGE
Slone recently wrapped up a stellar sophomore season at American River as he helped propel the Beavers to the Northern California Football Conference championship game. American River lost that Dec. 3 contest against San Mateo by a 30-5 scoreline to cap off a 8-4 campaign.
The native of Rocklin, California, ranked first on his team in both sacks (12.0) and tackles for loss (22.0) by a wide variety, plus was American River’s second-leading tackler with 84. Slone, the NorCal Conference Defensive MVP, contributed with at least 1.0 tackle for loss in his team’s first 11 games, including 4.5 in a win over Laney College to advance to the NCFC title tilt.
The first-team All-American chose USU over fellow FBS programs Hawaii and Toledo. Slone also had scholarship offers from a handful of FCS programs, most of which are in the Big Sky Conference.
JAVAR STRONG, S, HUTCHINSON (Kansas) CC
This safety originally signed with Arkansas State and was on the Red Wolves' roster in 2020.
Strong spent the 2022 season at Hutchinson and contributed with 48 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recover and one INT in 11 games for the Blue Dragons. He made a season-high 10 tackles against Coffeyville for Hutchinson, which went 11-1 and lost to Iowa Western Community College in the NJCAA national title game.
In addition to USU, Strong tweeted out offers from several other Group of 5 conference programs, including Kent State, Louisiana Tech, UTEO, South Alabama, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion and New Mexico State.
The native of Alabama was listed as a freshman on Hutchinson's roster this past season.
MICAH DAVIS, WR, 5-11, 185, IOWA WESTERN CC
Davis was an impact performer at Air Force before entering the transfer portal following the 2021 season. Davis played for the Falcons from 2020-21 and accounted for eight touchdowns in eight games before suffering an injury during the '21 campaign.
In those eight games for the Falcons, Davis rushed for 360 yards and four TDs on 47 carries, plus caught 10 passes for 221 yards and two scores.
Davis transferred to JUCO power Iowa Western and helped led the 10-2 Reivers to a national title this past fall. In 12 games as a sophomore, No. 10 gained 117 yards on 10 rushes, caught 33 passes for 289 yards and two TDs, returned 29 punts and 11 kickoffs, with a long kickoff return of 49 yards and a long punt return of 47.
JAYDON BAILEY, RB, 5-10, 185, CIBOLO STEELE (TEXAS) HIGH
This standout running back verbally committed to the Aggies in late July, decommited in early November and ultimately signed after having a good official visit the second weekend of December.
Bailey had a few other scholarship offers, including one from Arizona State. Whether Bailey was possibily headed to ASU is unknown, but the Sun Devils fired head coach Herm Edwards earlier this season and there's a new coaching staff in place.
No. 28 had a memorable senior season at Cibolo Steele High School as he rackedup 1,778 rushing yards and scored 31 touchdowns. The Knights went 11-2 and Bailey eclipsed the 100-yard rushing barrier in 10 of those games, including 200-plus yards three times. He also found paydirt at least twice in 10 of those games, including five in a 38-36 victory over Judson.
ZION ANDREASEN: 6-4, 230, EDGE, EAST HIGH
Andreasen wreaked havoc defensively for the Leopards on his way to garnering first-team all-state accolades.
No. 51 came through with 93 tackles and 18.5 sacks, plus broken up 11 passes, for East, which went 7-5. Andreasen finished with 4.0 sacks in a game against Region 6 champion Brighton, and had 3.0 sacks against Olympus.
Andreasen also had scholarships offers from San Diego State and FCS programs Montana and Idaho.
MCCAE HILLSTEAD: 5-11, 175, QB, SKYRIDGE HIGH
Hillstead's final game at Skyridge was a memorable game as he completed 19 of 28 passes for 182 yards and two TDs, vs. one interceptions, in a 17-7 victory over Corner Canyon in the 6A state championship game.
No. 7 battled injuries throughout his senior season and shared quarterbacking duties with Trent Call. The 3-star recruit completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,327 yards and 14 TDs, vs. three INTs, plus was the Falcons' third-leading rusher with 291 yards and tied for second on the team with seven rushing TDs.
Hillstead, a second-team all-state selection as a senior, has all-state sprinter type speed as he has completed the 100-meter dash in less than 11 seconds. Hillstead, who accounted for 3,308 yards of total offense and 37 TDs as a junior, also had FBS scholarship offers from Washington State, Nevada and FIU.
JACKSON OLSEN, 6-3, 175, WR, RIDGELINE HIGH
A broken collarbone limited this local product to six games during the 2022 campaign. Olsen was Ridgeline's starting quarterback the first two games of the season before switching back to his natural position of wide receiver.
In those six games, No. 1 caught 25 passes for 328 yards and three TDs, plus added 136 yards and a long TD on 13 carries. Olsen burned Snow Canyon to the tune of 137 yards on nine receptions during a 4A state quarterfinal contest.
Olsen, a standout sprinter and high jumper, earned first-team all-state honors as a junior and helped propel the Riverhawks to an undefeated season. He finished with 1,125 yards and 17 TDs on 63 catches, plus returned a pair of kickoffs to the house.
The 3-star recruit also had a scholarship offer from Idaho.
KADIYON SWEAT, 6-0, 185, S, LEHI HIGH
This four-year starter helped led Lehi to back-to-back 5A state championships to cap off a memorable high school career. Sweat, a first-team all-state honoree as a junior and senior, came through with 14 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in undefeated Lehi's thrilling 29-23 triple overtime triumph over Timpview to the 5A title game.
As a senior, No. 21 contributed with 57 tackles, 10 INTs, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble. Sweat, a very dangerous return specialist, also racked up 321 kickoff and 374 punt return yards. The three-star recruit came through with pick-sixes against Jordan and Orem, and also returned a kickoff to the house against the Tigers.
As a junior, Sweat finished with 73 tackles, nine INTs, 10 PBUs and a whopping 1,231 combined kickoff and punt return yards for the Pioneers.
The 3-star recruit also garnered scholarship offers from fellow Mountain West programs Air Force and Colorado State, plus a handful of FCS program, including Weber State.
JR SIA, 6-6, 335, OT, MOUNTAIN RIDGE HIGH
The Aggies received some great news on Monday of this week when Sia announced his intention of joining the program.
This 3-star recruit also had scholarship offers from a trio of Power 5 conference programs in Utah, Nebraska and Virigina. Sia has been on USU's radar for a while as he was offered by the Aggies last October.
Sia was a four-year starter for the Sentinels, who went 7-5 this past season. Sia, who played basketball for the Sentinels a season ago, was a first-team all-state selection. Mountain Ridge averaged 158.5 yards passing and 213.5 yards rushing an outing — 6.4 yards per carry — in 2022.
WILL MONNEY, 6-4, 205, TE, SPRINGVILLE
This 3-star recruit had a solid senior season at Springville as he ranked first on the team in receptions (31), second in receiving yards (443) and second in TD catches (three).
Monney averaged 49.2 yards receiving an outing in nine games for the Red Devils, who went 8-2. No. 3 had arguably his best game against Maple Mountain as he gained 110 yards on eight receptions.
Monney also had a scholarship offer from Idaho.
ZAKKARII BLACK, 5-9, 150, RB, CHARTER OAK (Calif.) HIGH
Black pledged his commitment to the Aggies this past Sunday on Twitter. Like Sia and Alonzo, Black went on his official visit the second weekend of December.
No. 13 made an impact as a wide receiver and running back as a senior for the Chargers, who went 10-1. Black rushed for 685 yards and seven TDs on 110 carries and led Charter Oak in all three statistical categories, plus he hauled in 33 catches for 438 yards and five scores. Black paced his team in receptions.
Black has tweeted out scholarship offers from FCS programs Montana State and Grambling State and, according to rivals.com, has an offer from Power 5 Conference program Penn State.
TALIAFI TAALA, OL, 6-7, 290, ALTA HIGH
This highly sought after offensive tackle is the second-highest rated high school signee in Utah State history, behind only Brian Soi, according to 247sports.com.
Taala was a four-year starter at Alta High and garnered first-team all-state honors as a senior. No. 58 held scholarship offers from a number of Power 5 conference programs, including Michigan, Michigan State, Utah, BYU, USC, Oregon State, Arizona, Arizona State.
Taala announced his commitment to the Aggies on Wednesday morning on Twitter and then signed shortly thereafter.
JUSTICE ENA, DT, 6-4, 280, SKY VIEW HIGH
Ena originally signed with the Aggies before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Florida.
No. 59 had a big senior season for 4A state champion Sky View in 2019 as he shined on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The son of former USU defensive coordinator Justin Ena only allowed one sack as an offensive lineman, plus came through with 62 tackles on for a Sky View defense that recorded six shutouts.
