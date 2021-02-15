During his press conference to discuss his 2021 signing class, Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson stressed that recruiting is a 365-days-per-year job.
“Bottom line (is) if you’re not recruiting every day, you’re losing to somebody,” he said.
The past few weeks have suggested that Anderson and his coaching staff has been sticking to that mantra. Since Jan. 23, the Aggies have offered more than 45 scholarships to class of 2022 high school players, and that’s solely based on what’s been visible on social media.
In a two-day period last week, 17 current high school juniors announced on Twitter they had received offers from USU. Utah State’s coaching staff has been especially active in the fertile recruiting grounds of Texas as, last week alone, 16 high school juniors from the Lone Star State announced they had been offered by the Aggies.
And while it’s apparent Anderson and his staff have been recruiting in several states — the Aggies have recently offered prep players from California, Arizona, Washington, Florida and Hawaii — one of the primary focuses has been reaching out to in-state kids. Back on Feb. 3, Anderson, who is from Texas, said in a normal year where you’re signing 25 athletes, “I would expect over half of that to be high school kids (with) most of those coming from the state of Utah.”
Anderson and his staff have indeed been targeting prep players from the Beehive State. Case in point: From Jan. 23 to Feb. 2, the Aggies offered scholarships to 17 current high school juniors from Utah and maybe even more, inasmuch as those were all kids who posted their offers on social media.
Among those athletes is Green Canyon offensive lineman Bryce Radford, who was one of a handful of kids who were offered by USU’s former coaching staff. Here are the other in-state class of 2022 players recently offered by the Aggies:
• Linebacker Takeao Hansen (Lone Peak High)
• Tight end Carsen Ryan (American Fork)
• LB Maximus Fonoti Maikui (Northridge)
• Defensive lineman/LB Connor Kelley (Lone Peak)
• LB Ryker Lotulelei (Highland)
• Athlete Carson Tabaracci (Park City)
• DL Braxton Fely (Timpview)
• LB/TE Noah Moeaki (American Fork)
• LB/TE Logalima Lesa (Provo)
• ATH/Quarterback Chase Tuatagaloa (Orem)
• LB/DE Aisea Moa (Weber)
• OL Eric Wilder (Syracuse)
• Defensive tackle Ben Roberts (East)
• Wide receiver Cody Hagen (Corner Canyon)
• OL/DE Peter Falaniko (Pine View)
• LB Harrison Taggart (Corner Canyon)
Additionally, current prep sophomore Sesi Vailahi, a running back at West High, received an offer from the Aggies on Feb. 2, as did fellow class of 2023 athlete Spencer Fano, a linebacker at Timpview, on Feb. 12.
“We’re in a position where we can do a great job in-state and in our footprint at the high school level,” Anderson said at the aforementioned press conference. “I’d love to see over half of our class be in that area, although I will say this, with the transfer portal and how things maneuver moving forward is kind of uncharted territory. This is somewhere we’ve not been before and so I think we have to see what kind of success we have with the transfers that we brought in, see how they blend with the team and how they fit in our culture, and then kind of make decisions moving forward. I would not ever want the entire class to be made up of transfers by any means and I definitely want to start at home in the state of Utah.”
Another area of emphasis for Anderson and his staff will be seeking out talented preferred walk-ons, especially those from the Beehive State. A handful of PWOs from northern Utah and southern Idaho have signed with the Aggies, including Sky View o-lineman Evan Hall, Bear River running back/linebacker Kace Jones, Roy tailback Izzy Gordon and Highland (Idaho) D-lineman Logan George.
“I can’t tell you about walk-ons, but I can tell you that coach (Dave) Roberson, the director of player personnel, that we take that very seriously,” Anderson said. “We had a lot of walk-on players play for us at Arkansas State and earn scholarships at Arkansas State. I myself as a coordinator had a four-year starter at quarterback at Southern Miss who was a walk-on (and he ended up winning the Burlsworth Trophy, which is presented annually to the most outstanding walk-on in college football). ... I believe in walk-ons and I think they can help your football program in that there’s no better place to get (those guys) than in-state, where obviously tuition is going to be easier, there’s going to be (better) proximity to their families.”
Here are capsules on USU’s aforementioned preferred walk-ons:
• Hall: The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder was a three-year starter for Sky View and garnered all-state honors his final two seasons — second team as a junior and first team as a senior. Hall, who only gave up one sack this past season, helped propel the Bobcats to 25 straight wins to end his prep career. Hall, who had scholarship offers from several smaller schools, is also a very good basketball player as he is currently leading the Bobcats in scoring (12.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.9 pg).
• Jones: The 6-3, 200-pounder was a beast for Bear River this past season, especially on offense. The first-team all-state selection rushed for 1,367 yards and 16 touchdowns, and averaged 7.0 yards per carry. Jones, a starter on Bear River’s basketball team, also contributed with 50 tackles, including 11 for a loss, and 4.0 sacks on defense.
• Gordon: The 6-2, 205-pounder had a strong senior season for Roy as he rushed for 1,298 yards and 10 TDs, and averaged 7.0 yards per attempt. Gordon garnered honorable mention all-state accolades.
• George: The standout football player and wrestler will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before suiting up for the Aggies. As a senior at Highland, George finished with 65 tackles, including 15 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, four passes broken up and one interception. The first-team all-state honoree also blocked a punt and a field goal. George, who received scholarship offers from FCS programs Southern Utah, Idaho State and San Diego, is a returning 5A state wrestling runner-up at 220 pounds and is arguably the best 220-pounder in all of Idaho this season.
Also during his press conference, Anderson talked about the importance of continually looking for higher-level recruits — athletes who can come in and immediately challenge returning starters for their positions.
“I tell every kid that I ever recruit — and I’ll continue to tell the kids here — (that) I’m going to try to out-recruit every player in the team every day,” he said. “It’s my job to go out and improve our talent level by recruiting at a higher-level player ... (but) guys that fits our program, guys that fit our scheme, you name it. And so I need to make it hard for every guy here to stay on the field, and competition’s what makes everybody better, so it’s a tough environment to be in there’s no doubt. But everybody needs to understand that they’ve got to continue to improve in that we’re always recruiting to improve that room and to honestly outrecruit them where it makes their job even harder.”
In his first recruiting class, Anderson brought in 10 Division I players from the transfer portal — half of them from Power 5 Conference programs. This will not be the norm going forward, but Anderson felt it was necessary to account for athletes the Aggies lost to the transfer portal, COVID-19, attrition, ect.
“It still comes down to taking all of these athletes and creating one cohesive unit, but on paper I would tell you that it does fill some significant, immediate needs in a way that a college freshman just does not fill,” Anderson said. “You build experience over time and you bring in guys that have started 12, 15, 20-some-odd games at this level, there’s some big-time residual benefits of that.”