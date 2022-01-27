Utah State's recruiting connections in the Lone Star State have paid dividends once again.
The Aggies added three football players from Texas during the early signing period as part of their 2022, and recently finalized the commitment of a fourth scholarship player from the Lone Star State. Defensive tackle Tavian Coleman, a transfer from Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College, committed to USU a week ago on Twitter, and he has already signed and is on campus.
The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder had scholarship offers from a handful of FBS programs and was also Tulsa, Western Kentucky, North Texas and Texas State as potential landing spots. What ultimately gave USU the upper hand?
"What gave Utah State the edge is their hot season from last year," Coleman said in an interview with the Herald Journal. "I wanted to come into a winning program and continue the tradition they set from last season."
The opportunity to play for an aggressive defensive coordinator in Ephraim Banda is also something Coleman couldn't pass up on. The Aggies were the only team in the Mountain West to have four players finish the 2021 campaign with double digit tackles for loss. USU collectively racked up 114 tackles for loss, which was just one shy of the single-season program record.
The Aggies will be losing one of their two starters at the defensive tackle position in UCLA transfer Marcus Moore, who had a breakthrough season in his final year of eligibility. Moore contributed with 46 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss, and 1.5 sacks this past fall.
"I feel this defense is set to give defensive linemen an advantage on making plays," said Coleman, who will be a junior for the Aggies eligibility wise, although he has four years to play three. "I love getting vertical and getting after the quarterback, and that is exactly how coach Banda and the staff want me to play."
Coleman is coming off a big sophomore season for Trinity Valley, which went 5-4. The native of Humble, Texas, finished with 63 tackles (27 solo), 11 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, three passes broken up and one fumble recovery in those nine games. As a freshman for the Cardinals, Coleman recorded 35 tackles, 7.0 TFLs and 4.0 sacks, plus broke up two passes and recovered a fumble.
Indeed, No. 40 was a proven pass rusher in junior college and he's confident that will translate over to the Division I level.
"My biggest strengths I feel I bring to USU is my ability to explode off the ball and get to the quarterback," Coleman said. "And I also can run sideline to sideline."
Coleman is also a very versatile athlete as he competed in several other sports in high school, including basketball, wrestling, tennis and track & field. During his senior season for Humble High's football team, Coleman came through with 57 tackles, 10 TFLs and three PBUs.
Coleman, who is significantly bigger than he was in high school, is anxious to make an immediate impact during his time in Logan.
"My goals coming into the season are pretty high," he said. "I want to get seven sacks and just help the team get back to the conference championship game."
The chance to play for a coaching staff and with other athletes that have strong connections to his home state is also something Coleman is looking forward to. The three players from Texas the Aggies signed last month are all current high school seniors in Roberts Briggs (running back), Bishop Davenport (quarterback) and Josh Williams (linebacker). Additionally, Davenport's older brother, Bailee, has signed with USU as a preferred walk-on.
"You hear it all around that 'Texas football is the best football,' and with that I know me joining the team there will be nothing but high expectations," Coleman said. "And I look to meet them."
Coleman is one of two defensive tackles the Aggies have signed as part of their 2022 recruiting class, joining current Los Alamitos (California) High senior Adam Tomczyk. Additionally, DT Aurion Peoples, who was part of Blake Anderson's first recruiting class at Utah State, should be ready to go after redshirting this past fall. Peoples, a transfer from the College of the Canyons, was injured prior to the start of the season.