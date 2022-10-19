Andrew Peasley

Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley throws downfield during the first half of a game against BYU last month in Provo.

 Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The 2022 college football season was starting to look like a potential rebuilding one for Wyoming, which lost at least 15 players to the transfer portal, including athletes to Power 5 Conference programs such as Texas, Oklahama, USC, UCLA, Arizona State and Northwestern.

The Cowboys only welcomed back eight starters — five on offense and three on defense — from last year’s 7-6 team that blew out eventual Mountain West champion Utah State and beat Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. And yet, Wyoming is currently tied with USU for second place in the Mountain Division standings eight weeks into the season. Additionally, the Cowboys are one of only five teams in the conference with a winning record heading into Saturday’s crucial showdown against the visiting Aggies.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal.

