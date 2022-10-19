The 2022 college football season was starting to look like a potential rebuilding one for Wyoming, which lost at least 15 players to the transfer portal, including athletes to Power 5 Conference programs such as Texas, Oklahama, USC, UCLA, Arizona State and Northwestern.
The Cowboys only welcomed back eight starters — five on offense and three on defense — from last year’s 7-6 team that blew out eventual Mountain West champion Utah State and beat Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. And yet, Wyoming is currently tied with USU for second place in the Mountain Division standings eight weeks into the season. Additionally, the Cowboys are one of only five teams in the conference with a winning record heading into Saturday’s crucial showdown against the visiting Aggies.
USU head coach Blake Anderson, for one, is not surprised by Wyoming’s relatively solid start to the ’22 campaign. In fact, Anderson expects the Cowboys (4-3, 2-1 MW) to field a competitive team as long as Craig Bohl is in charge of the program.
“I think he does an amazing job of finding value in the recruiting aspect and evaluating and developing talent at a place that is tough to do it,” Anderson said of Bohl during Monday’s press conference. “He did it at North Dakota State. ... They had a ton of guys leave to the portal and ... they still are playing at an extremely high level. They’re well-coached, they don’t make many mistakes, they are extremely disciplined, they play downhill, big-boy, hit-you-in-the-mouth football, and that’s who he is. He’s won more game than most people in the country could even think of winning.”
Bohl, the 2016 Mountain West Coach of the Year, has guided the Cowboys to four bowl games during his eight-plus seasons at the helm. Prior to his time in Laramie, Bohl was the head coach at North Dakota State, which captured back-to-back-to-back FCS national championships during his final three seasons. Bohl has been a head coach since 2003 and has compiled a record of 153-85 during that timespan.
Bohl’s teams have been known for their ball-control, physical style of offense and stingy, aggressive defense throughout the lion’s share of his time at Wyoming, and this year is no different. As Anderson said, the Cowboys are also disciplined as they are currently ranked ninth among 131 FBS programs in fewest penalty yardage per game (37.14).
Wyoming dominated USU on both sides of the line of scrimmage a year ago, and the defensive line is arguably the Cowboys’ biggest strength positionally in ’22. Wyoming leads the Mountain West with 19 sacks, which includes 4.0 apiece from defensive ends DeVonne Harris and Oluwaseyi Omotosho. Omotosho and Harris are both lanky, much like USU’s primary edge rushers.
The Cowboys welcomed back a pair of returning starters in the defensive trenches in nose guard Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole. It appears USU has caught a bit of a break as Godbout is injured and isn’t even listed on Wyoming most recent depth chart. Godbout was an honorable mention all-conference selection a year as he racked up an impressive 70 tackles, which included a team-best 5.0 sacks.
Even without Godbout, the Cowboys are formidable in the defensive trenches.
“I think they’d fall right in with what we just saw,” Anderson said. “I have a lot of respect for the pass rush you get from Colorado State. We saw this last year from Wyoming. We saw it against San Jose as well and Boise. There’s a lot of really good defensive fronts. This one is no different. They are willing to play coverage and let their front get after you, and it showed up in last year’s game. We did not really ever get rhythm on the offensive side of the ball. We struggled all night and what I see on tape (this season) is the same thing. They’ll let their guys get upfield, let them chase the quarterback. They play with tremendous effort and they’re willing to play man coverage and bring the extra guy, which can generate tons of problems for you if you’re not ready for it.”
Wyoming’s defense is arguably anchored by three-year starting linebacker Easton Gibbs, who handily paces the team with 59 tackles. Gibbs finished second on the team with 90 tackles a year ago.
Fellow linebacker Shae Suiaunoa is Wyoming’s second-leading tackler with 40, followed by Godbout with 32 and safety Wyett Ekeler with 32. Sophomore cornerback Cam Stone has two of his team’s four interceptions — the second of which he returned to the house in Wyoming last game, which was a come-from-behind 27-14 road win over New Mexico. The Cowboys will head into their showdown against the Aggies (3-4, 2-1) fresh off a bye week.
Aggie fans are very familiar with Andrew Peasley, who is the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. Peasley played for the USU from 2018-21, mostly in a reserve roll. No. 6 has completed 53.8 percent of his passes this season for nine touchdowns, vs. just three interceptions. The junior, eligibility wise, is averaging 143.6 yards passing per game, plus is the Cowboys’ second-leading rusher with 234 yards.
“Exactly what I expected,” Anderson said when asked what he’s seen from his former signal caller this season. “He’s hurts people with his feet any time (the opposing defense is) not really sound and making sure they account for him. We always knew the dude could fly. He’s got power to throw the ball anywhere on the field and he’s doing that as well. The system is different and I think he’s done a good job of just stepping in and playing within the system that they have. It’s a ball control, run, play-action pass ... type system and I think he brings a dimension to the table that they weren’t sure they were going to have.”
Peasley’s top target in the passing game has been returning starter Joshua Cobbs, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver who has hauled in 24 receptions for 285 yards. Fellow wideout Wyatt Wieland has averaged 13.6 yards on his 14 catches, while tight end Treyton Welch, a returning starter, has contributed with four TD receptions.
The Cowboys have a proven weapon at the running back position in Titus Swen, who is averaging 72.1 yards rushing an outing and has found paydirt four times. Swen amassed 785 yards on the ground a year ago — 169 of them on 15 carries against the Aggies.
Wyoming returned two starting offensive linemen in tackles Frank Crum and Eric Abojei. Crum, Wyoming’s left tackle, garnered honorable mention all-MW accolades last fall. The Cowboys do not lack size in the offensive trenches as all of their starters are listed at 300-plus pounds, and three of them stand 6-foot-5 or taller.
The Cowboys have been very good on special teams so far this season. After all, John Hoyland has been successful on 15 of 16 field goal attempts and Clayton Stewart has averaged 45.5 yards on 39 punts, plus the Cowboys have blocked a punt and a kick, and haven’t had a kick or punt blocked. Gibbs recovered that blocked punt in the end zone for a TD in Wyoming’s wild 40-37 overtime triumph over visiting Tulsa.
“I think they take a very similar approach (to us),” Anderson said. “That’s one of the things that you don’t win championships like coach Bohl has won in his career, you don’t win those without great special teams play — taking pride in special teams and coaching it just as energetically as you do offense and defense. They’re not extremely complicated, they’re just extremely sound and they compete in that area very, very well.
“They’ve always recruited kickers and punters to do the job effectively. This team is no different. Yeah, you’re going to have to play well on the special teams phase and in a game like this when you get into conference play late in the year, it has a big impact. It can be the phase the swings the whole game one way or the other. We’re lucky it didn’t the other night (against Colorado State). That could have easily lost us the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.