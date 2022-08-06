A heavy rainstorm put a little bit of a damper on Utah State's plans, but the Aggies were still able to hold a spirited football scrimmage late Saturday morning at the Stan Laub Indoor Training Center.
“Being inside was not what we wanted, but I thought we got a good practice in,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "The energy was really good. I didn’t think the execution was great, but as expected, we have a lot of new guys that are trying to find their way and I think this can be really good film for us to teach off of and make some improvements over the next week."
The first of two fall camp scrimmages was originally open to the public, but that changed when it was moved indoors. The offense got off to a great start, but the defense was pretty dominant during the second half of the scrimmage, which featured zero red-zone snaps.
Anderson was not pleased with how the defense performed during Wednesday's practice, which was the first one of fall camp in full pads. Defensive end Daniel Grzesiak and company took that to heart and, simply put, the Nevada graduate transfer wreaked havoc during the scrimmage.
Grzesiak led the way in sacks (5.0) and tackles for loss (7.0), as the defense racked up 13.0 sacks and 24.0 TFLs. The defense also came up with three turnovers --- the first two on interceptions by true freshman linebacker Josh Williams and veteran safety Hunter Reynolds. Reynolds' diving pick was first deflected by fellow safety Gurvan Hall Jr. Additionally, linebacker Sione Moa terminated a nice run by John Gentry by dislodging the ball, which was recovered by cornerback Xavier Steele in the waning minutes of the scrimmage.
"(Anderson) challenged us to come out here today and really turn it up, so I feel like we turned it up," said Grzesiak, who also batted away two passes at the line of scrimmage. "We made some mistakes. I made two big mistakes --- (one on) a long Levi (Williams) run, but it is what it is. We came out determined and I'm happy with how we played."
The run Grzesiak is referring to was a 40-yarder by third-string quarterback Williams, who showcased his dynamic rushing ability a year ago by exploding for 200 yards and four touchdowns in Wyoming's Potato Bowl victory over Kent State. Williams transferred to USU shortly after the bowl game.
The offense gashed the defense with a handful of explosive passes and a couple of chunk-yardage rushes in the early going, but the defense got better and better as the scrimmage progressed. And the energy was very evident on the defense's sideline.
"We had a rough day (defensively) a couple of days ago," Anderson said. "We challenged them and they came back with the right attitude. We all knew Byron (Vaughns) could rush the passer. Daniel has done a phenomenal job on the (edge) and we're starting to (get a pass) rush from other guys. It's not just those two. I thought really collectively that group's energy got better and better as the day went on. We were worried about what we would lose with Marcus (Moore) and Nick (Heninger) in that aspect. Both were really, really high-energy pass rushers, and it's different (this season) but we're getting that same energy out of Daniel and some of the other guys ... and we're getting it collectively across the group."
Indeed, it was a well-rounded effort by the defense as six different players contributed with a sack and 14 with a tackle for loss. Vaughns chipped in with 3.0 sacks. There were also seven pass breakups, including one just in the nick of time by cornerback Andre Grayson to prevent standout wide receiver Brian Cobbs from hauling in a deep ball.
Five-year starting left tackle Alfred Edwards is expecting big things from Grzesiak and Vaughns, the defensive MVP of the 2021 Mountain West Championship game, this season. USU has another proven pass rusher in Patrick Joyner Jr., but he is nursing a hamstring injury and sat out Saturday.
"They're different in their pass rush moves and their builds, that is really forces me and (starting right tackle) Jacob (South) to have great technique," Edwards said. "You know, (our coaches) really stress our technique and in the Mountain West, I feel like we're not going to see much D-ends better than those two, to be honest. So, it's really good for us to get those looks."
The Aggies used five different quarterbacks in the scrimmage, with Williams and second-stringer Cooper Legas getting the lion's share of the reps. Starter Logan Bonner shined in the early going as he dropped a 49-yard dime to Cobbs on the very first play.
"We started off really good, got a couple of big plays, and then after that (first) break I thought we really got flat and we just couldn't bring that energy back from the beginning," Edwards said. "And so it's really just focusing on not getting too high and not getting too low. We've really just got to stay in the middle and keep our energy up, move on to the next play if you mess up one play."
Explosive plays were a big part of USU's record-setting offense a year ago as the Aggies finished with 24 touchdown passes of 20 or more yards, including 12 that went for at least 40 yards. Departed wide receivers Deven Thompkins, Derek Wright and Brandon Bowling accounted for the majority of those chunk-yardage TDs, but there appears to be several capable replacements. Case in point: Eight different Aggies caught passes of 35 or more yards in the scrimmage.
In addition to Cobbs' aforementioned 49-yarder, tight end Ron Tiavaasue corralled a 35-yard completion from Legas, Vaughn caught a 36-yarder from Williams, Otto Tia snared a 45-yarder from Legas, Williams found Xavier Williams for a 49-yarder, Garrett Walchli got behind the secondary for a 60-yard reception from Bishop Davenport and Malachi Keels caught a 38-yarder from Chase Tuatagaloa on the final play of the scrimmage. Additionally, speedster NyNy Davis turned a swing pass from Williams into a 37-yard catch and run.
"That was a big concern in recruiting, a big concern in the spring," Anderson said. "Obviously, today we're starting to see the guys that we brought in --- Brian, Terrell, Xavier, some of the young guys starting to step in. We've added a couple of guys over the course of the summer, but it may look different than DT making a 100 catches, Brandon and Derek Wright (making big plays). It may look different than those guys, but as a group there's a lot of different pieces that can be explosive. We're maybe even a little bit bigger. I think Justin McGriff has had a phenomenal spring and it's carried right in to fall camp. I was really pleased to see how many different guys make plays today.
"The protection broke down a little bit later (in the scrimmage) and I thought we had some more opportunities down the field that we didn't get to. Hopefully, we can get the O-line settled in this week and we're able to hold the ball a little bit longer, push the ball down the field a little bit. But I'm pleased with the group and I do believe we're going to be a matchup problem for people, just in different ways maybe than we were a year ago."
Williams, a graduate transfer from Alabama, looked very sharp Saturday and gained 92 yards on four catches, while Davis led the way in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (96). Thirteen different Aggies caught passes as the five signal callers teamed up to throw for 535 yards on 31 of 58 attempts. Legas finished with 193 yards on 13 of 22 passing, while Williams went 11 of 22 for 173 yards.
The offense rushed the ball with some success in the early going, although that was bottled up as the scrimmage progressed. Tailback Pailate Makakona, who was running with the second-string offense, busted off a couple of nice gains and finished with 45 yards on six carries. Gentry led the way with 50 yards on seven attempts. In all, the offense accumulated 153 yards on 61 rushes.
Tempers boiled over a couple of times Saturday and players had to be separated. They were scolded by Anderson following one flare-up.
Indeed, it was a spirited first scrimmage. The second one is scheduled for next Saturday at 2 p.m. at Maverik Stadium, and fall camp will conclude on Aug. 18.