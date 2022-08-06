Support Local Journalism

A heavy rainstorm put a little bit of a damper on Utah State's plans, but the Aggies were still able to hold a spirited football scrimmage late Saturday morning at the Stan Laub Indoor Training Center.

“Being inside was not what we wanted, but I thought we got a good practice in,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "The energy was really good. I didn’t think the execution was great, but as expected, we have a lot of new guys that are trying to find their way and I think this can be really good film for us to teach off of and make some improvements over the next week."

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

