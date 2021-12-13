The 2021 college football season has been a good one for the Mountain West, and the conference was rewarded accordingly when the AP All-America teams were announced on Monday.
Six Mountain West players were tabbed first- second- or third-team All-Americans, which is the most among any conference in the Group of 5. Among those honorees was Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins, who was selected to the third team as an all-purpose performer.
Thompkins is USU’s first AP All-American since linebacker David Woodward also garnered third-team accolades in 2018. Aggie placekicker Dominik Eberle earned honorable mention All-America honors from Pro Football Focus in 2019.
Other Mountain West athletes that were recognized by the AP were Colorado State tight end Trey McBride (first team), San Diego State punter Matt Araiza (first team), SDSU offensive lineman and former USU commit William Dunkle (second team), SDSU defensive end Cameron Thomas (second team) and Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma (third team). The conference is sending eight of its 12 teams to bowl games this season, which is a new record.
Thompkins is USU’s single-season record-holder in receiving yards (1,589), and he has also hauled in 96 receptions this fall, which ranks second in program history behind Kevin Curtis’ single-season record of 100.
The native of Fort Myers, Florida, currently ranks second at the FBS level in receiving yards and receiving yards per game (122.2).
Thompkins earned first-team all-MW honors a week ago — the lone Aggie to by recognized on that squad. The Aggies used that motivation from their all-conference snubs to help propel themselves to an impressive 46-13 drubbing of the then-No. 19 Aztecs in the Mountain West championship game on Dec. 4, in Carson, California.
San Diego State was favored by six points in that game, and USU is even a bigger underdog against Oregon State for Saturday’s inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. The Beavers (7-5) are currently favored by seven points over the Aggies (10-3), which did not sit well with standout USU linebacker Justin Rice during Monday’s press conference.
“We’re still an underdog in this game, even coming off a championship,” Rice said. “We love the fact that nobody respects us. Nobody respected us at the beginning of the year, and we’ve just been leaning on ourselves and knowing that we can really play with people. And they’re just going to have to come out and play the game and find out for themselves.”
Should the Aggies pull off yet another upset, they will become only the third team in the program’s 124-year-history to win 11 games, joining the 11-2 squads of 2012 and 2018. USU also has the opportunity to beat two opponents from Power 5 conferences in the same season for the first time in the BCS era.
Utah State defeated Kansas State and Utah en route to going 8-3 in 1971, although the Utes weren’t part of a what is a present day P5 conference back then. The only other time the Aggies played a present day P5 opponent in a bowl game was 1961, when they lost to Baylor by a 24-9 scoreline in the Gotham Bowl. USU went 9-1-1 that season and was triumphant over Washington State, BYU and Utah.
“It would be an unbelievable legacy for this senior class and really just this team in general, considering last year and just all that happened,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said on Monday. “I know we’ve documented that and talked about that a good bit, but to be able to really just kind of get back on track and overcome the odds all season long, even into and through the championship game, this will be no different. But 11-3, with a conference title, with two Power 5 Conference wins in this particular season, considering all of the things that carried into it would be unbelievable. And I’d love that for our guys. Win or lose, they’ve done a phenomenal job of setting us on a great path for the future. ... Nothing’s going to tarnish their legacy that they have left.”
USU practiced late Monday afternoon and will depart for southern California on Tuesday. Several activities await the Aggies, including a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, plus both teams will be in attendance for a live taping of the Jimmy Kimmel show, but on separate days.
Getting caught up in all the bowl activities and thus not being adequately focused on the actual game is always a possibility, but USU quarterback Logan Bonner is confident this team is mature and savvy enough to compartmentalize everything that comes with bowl week.
“I think when you play in bowl games and you’re there for a week, it’s always good to cut loose, in my past experience,” Bonner said. “And then you work hard during the day and you cut loose when it’s time to cut loose. And I think if we do that, then we’ll have a good chance to go out there and play our best, play loose.”
Although Saturday’s showdown will be at a neutral site, the Aggies are treating it with the mindset of a road game. USU is the first FBS team in eight years to go 7-0 on the road. That is one of three single-season school records the Aggies have broken in ‘21, with the other two being touchdown passes (39) and passing yards (3,975).
“I like that environment,” Bonner said. “I like when it’s hostile, I like when it’s only us in the stadium and (we’re) fighting against everybody else. I like that and I think this team has embraced that, so I think it’s a really good mentality we’ve had all year of just, ‘hey, it’s just us.’ We came into the year like that. Nobody picked us to win but three or four games this year, so I think we came in (with the mindset), no matter home or away, it was just us against the world. And I think we’ve carried that the whole year.”
As for Anderson, this week will probably be somewhat a welcome change from last week, which he called “a mad dash.” Anderson and his assistants spent much of last week on the road recruiting, and then several official visits took place over the weekend back in Logan.
Winning a Mountain West championship has already paid dividends on the recruiting trail, Anderson asserted.
“Kids that were committed were super fired up; kids that we were in play with and really recruiting already, I think it maybe pushes some of those guys over the edge,” Anderson said. “We’ve had some really good news in the last few days on the recruiting (front). Guys that were committed that were on campus this (past) weekend all left with a ton of energy. We’re battling (for) some veteran transfer type guys, in terms of free agent guys that would help plug in some areas where we’re losing some seniors and some really good players.
“And so, yeah, winning helps everybody and winning a championship takes it to another level. It doesn’t make the final decision for anybody, but it definitely moves people in a positive direction and it shows people that we can be competitive and are going to be competitive every year, and that you can win championships here. You don’t have to go somewhere else to get that done.”
The early signing period for the recruiting class of 2022 starts this Wednesday.