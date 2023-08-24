Editor’s note: This is the third of a nine-part series profiling USU’s football team position by position.
No positional group on Utah State’s football team was affected more by attrition in the offseason than the defensive line, which lost their three most productive edge rushers from a season ago to the transfer portal, plus a pair of second-string defensive tackles.
As a result, the Aggies turned to the transfer portal and junior college route to replenish their depth in the defensive trenches in preparation for the 2023 campaign. Indeed, USU will rely on several newcomers and underclassmen in the defensive trenches in its 126th season in program history.
Fortunately for the Aggies, they do have a few veterans on the defensive line to help make the transition easier, led by standout senior Hale Motu’apuaka, plus fellow defensive tackle Poukesi Vakauta, who was in the starting lineup six times a year ago.
“It’s been a big-time blessing,” said USU defensive line coach Tevita Finau, who is in his first season with the program. “You know, everyone that’s asking me that question, I tell them the same thing. I’m just blessed, fortunate that I’m able to be in the room. But it’s even a bigger plus that those guys are still in the room. Just off of experience, they know what it’s like. … They have a lot of games under their belts, so I’ve leaned of them more heavily than I usually would just coming in and being a first-time defensive line coach. So, they’ve really helped me not just on the side of Xs and Os, but also getting to know the boys in the room.”
Motu’apuaka is the most experienced player in USU’s program, alongside offensive tackle Wade Meacham, and he has more starting experience under his belt than any other current Aggie. No. 8 is entering his third season as a starter and sixth season total.
Motu’apuaka is coming off his post productive season as he finished second on the team in sacks (5.0) as year ago, plus chipped in with 35 tackles, including 8.0 for a loss. The native of Honolulu has contributed with 8.0 TFLs in each of his last two seasons. More importantly, Motu’apuaka, who is now married and is a father, has evolved into arguably the most influential leader on the entire team.
“He was already an amazing leader, but (him being a family man) just kind of put all of his priorities into place,” said Finau, who spent the previous three seasons as a defensive graduate assistant or defensive administrative assistant at the University of Utah. “You know, now he has a little family, so now he pretty much takes that role and incorporates it into our room — that father figure, that big brother, the big uncle, and he takes that approach in the room, and everyone listens. It’s that voice that silences the room and then when he leaves, everyone talks again. But Hale has earned that. He is the alpha in our room, he is the most experienced guy that we have. … For him to actually make the decision to come back, it’s been a blessing — leadership wise, as a person, as a teammate. It’s just been a joy to coach him, it’s been a blessing to have him.”
Motu’apuaka and Vakauta have been nursing injuries during fall camp, but USU head coach Blake Anderson has asserted it’s nothing too serious. Vakauta, who finished with 13 tackles a 3.0 TFLs during the 2022 campaign, missed both scrimmages and will likely start the season on the bench.
The other starting D-tackle alongside Motu’apuaka will be sophomore Seni Tuiaki, who was making an impact last fall before suffering a season-ending injury against UNLV. Tuiaki contributed with 15 tackles and 2.5 TFLs in 3.5 games as a redshirt freshman.
“We’re expecting big things from Seni Tuiaki,” Finau said. “He’s coming back from an injury with that ankle. He’s getting healthy and he’s on the same boat. These guys are just starting to understand what we expect, what we’re teaching them technique wise, the standard in the room, and so it’s all coming a piece at a time, it’s falling into place a little at a time.”
In addition to Vakauta, other defensive tackles Finau were be counting on to provide valuable minutes off the bench are junior college transfers Siaosi Lauhingoa (Independence Community College), Vaughn Mamea (College of San Mateo) and Clifton Mosley (Navarro (Texas) CC), and Oregon transfer Sir Mells. Redshirt sophomore Bo Maile, a former Bingham High star, is also another viable option. All of these athletes have multiple years of eligibility and Mells is only a redshirt freshman.
Other defensive tackles on the roster are true freshmen in in-state product Bryan Vogl (Cedar Valley High) and Idaho product Dalin Walker (Owyhee High).
The Aggies added a lot of size in the defensive trenches as Mamea is listed at 345 pounds, Mosley at 340 and Mells at 300. Finau has been pleased with the physicality his D-tackles have showcased during fall camp.
“Just being stout and physical,” Finau said when asked about the strengths of his D-tackle room. “I know I’ve mentioned this a bunch of times, but we’re just refining technique, recognizing blocks, more on the side of understanding of what we’re getting, more of a football IQ standpoint. But the physicality’s there. … We may be a little shorter on paper, but the thing is we want to emphasize being physical, violent and aggressive, and we have those traits. Now it’s about refining our mental standpoint, our position, how to play it, how to recognize blocks, being at the right place at the right time.”
On the flip side, the Aggies have little to no FBS experience with their edge rushers, now that Daniel Grzesiak, Byron Vaughns and Patrick Joyner Jr. have transferred to Power 5 conference programs. UCLA transfer John Ward did make 10 tackles, including 3.0 for a loss, in 10 games off the bench for USU a year ago, but played very sparingly in his three seasons with the Bruins.
Ward will likely come off the bench for the Aggies again as junior college transfer Cian Slone, plus underclassmen Enoka Migao and Paul Fitzgerald, are currently vying for the two starting defensive end spots. The lanky, athletic Slone was the California junior college Defensive Player of the Year last fall as he amassed 84 tackles, 22.0 TFLs and 12.0 sacks as a sophomore at American River College.
“For me, Cian Slone is one,” Finau said when asked who has flashed during fall camp. “He’s taken big strides just from spring (camp), summer and now into fall camp. He allows us to do a lot of things up front movement wise. He’s one of our more twitchier guys and he’s in the same process as Enoka. You know, they’re learning a new scheme, getting taught new techniques. It’s awesome to see that those things are slowly falling into place for them.
Migao, a former BYU signee, also garnered the praise of Finau. The redshirt sophomore, who is in his second season with the program, looked especially good in the second scrimmage of fall camp as he came through with 2.0 sacks and 3.0 TFLs, and wreaked havoc throughout.
“Enoka’s a big, strong, powerful dude and so that’s just been the process with Enoka is getting him to understand not only how to use his body, but also the side of Xs and Os — how to play the techniques that we’re teaching,” Finau said. “And lately, it’s really starting to fall in place for him and that’s been a big positive to see because he’s a hard-working kid. He really cares about how he goes about his business, so to see those things work out for him and fall into place this last scrimmage, it was awesome to see. We know how hard he works and how important it is to him. … I’m happy for him.”
Bowling Green transfer Blaine Spires has also caught Finau’s attention during fall camp. Spires, who has two years of eligibility remaining, started in 17 games in four seasons at Bowling Green, where he was credited with 66 tackles, 10.0 TFLs and 2.5 sacks.
Other edge rushers on the roster are Kaden Jolley, fellow sophomores Iohani Raass, a Snow College transfer, and Maka Tu’akoi, a Independence CC transfer, redshirt freshman Adam Tomczyk and true freshmen Zion Andreasen and Tanner Jolley, who recently returned from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint. Andreasen terrorized opposing defenses as a senior at East High School as he made 93 tackles and 18.5 sacks, plus broke up 11 passes.
The Aggies have some length at the edge rush positions as Tu’akoi is listed at 6-feet-5 inches, while Migao, Ward, Slone and Andreasen are listed at 6-4.
“Right now we’re trying to really fine tune a lot of the technique side of our edge rushers,” Finau said when asked about the collective strengths of his edge rushers. “But right now we’ve got big-time speed-to-power guys — guys that really can get on the edges, really set hard edges, and I’d say that’s the biggest thing is we’ve got guys that can do both. You know, usually you have your (twitchy) guy that you want to get to the boundary so he can get around the corner, cause disruption, but sometimes may struggle a little in holding edges, especially with bigger (offensive) tackles. But we’re fortunate we’ve got a group that is learning technique, refining it and that can do both, so that’s what I’m really excited about with our edge rushers. And Cian Slone, Enoka, Paul Fitzgerald, Blaine Spires, we’re expecting them to carry a lot of the heavy load in that, and they’re able. And that’s the awesome thing to see.”
BONUS QUESTIONS
Who are the strongest players in both the defensive tackle and edge rusher rooms?
Finau’s answer: “Right now, of course, in the interior, it would be Hale. He sets the tone. Where he goes, we go. On the edge, I’d have to say Enoka from this standpoint, just the feel, the strength, the power. We’re refining his rushing abilities, what he does well. We’re going to put him in those situations to do those well.”
Who are the best hitters in both rooms?
Finau’s answer: “Man, that’s tough. I’d have to say D-tackle wise that would still be Hale, and at defensive end … yeah, that would probably stay the same, too, at this moment.”
Who are the most twitchy guys in both room?
Finau’s answer: “Quick twitch, you know, I’d have to say Poukesi’s up there … Hale’s up there. It would be between those two. And at defensive end, that would have to be Cian Slone. … That’s just his make-up, his build. He’s just always actively working. You know, his feet never (stop moving), which is a big plus and that’s just his playing style is just relentless. It’s part of his DNA, it’s part of his make-up.”
