It was a fitting end to 2021 college football campaign for Utah State, which was able to bookend a special season with come-from-behind victories over Pac-12 Conference opponents.
USU's seventh and final comeback of the season took place at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl last Saturday at SoFi Stadium.. The Aggies stormed back from a 7-0 deficit and coasted to a 24-13 triumph over Oregon State.
In the process, USU matched its single-season program record with 11 wins and improved to 6-9 all-time in bowl games. The Aggies also won 11 games during the 2012 and 2018 campaigns, however this season was more remarkable because it followed the program's disastrous one-win COVID-19 shortened fall of 2020.
Several Aggies sparkled under the bright lights of the gorgeous, state-of-the-art NFL stadium, but arguably none more so than defensive end Nick Heninger. Simply put, Oregon State's highly decorated offensive line — one that allowed a paltry 10 sacks in 12 regular season games — had no answer for the Utah transfer, who was selected as the defensive MVP after recording seven tackles, including a career-high 5.0 for a loss, and a career-best 3.0 sacks.
"I came from a Pac-12 team, the University of Utah, and knowing that San Diego State had beat Utah and Oregon State had beat Utah, I kind of had a little extra motivation, right? But I'm super proud of the Utah boys, too," Heninger said. "They were able to dominate and I'm proud of this team. I'd like to think it doesn't matter who we play, that we're going to go out there and we're going to be putting our best on the line and we're going to go play hard, relentlessly. And that's just the kind of team we are. We do not give up. That's the identity of this team. We will finish the game all 60 minutes."
That has indeed been the Aggies' identity in '21 and it's a big reason why they were able to win eight of their last nine games. USU appeared to be the better conditioned team Saturday and that's been the case throughout this fall. Getting OSU "fatigued a little bit" was one of the primary objectives of USU head coach Blake Anderson and his staff, and it paid dividends on a pleasant December evening in southern California.
"That's what we're built about, we're built about making you run for 60 minutes," said Anderson, whose team went 8-0 on the road this season. "It's how we won the majority of our games this season, starting at the beginning of the season against Washington State in a very similar type of situation (where we're playing) bigger, longer and probably a more physical football team, but we're in better shape. And the scheme and the way we operate is built around that and designed to be that way. And this group has bought into that and you see it play out on the field."
It was another strong defensive performance for the Aggies, who held the Beavers to a season-low point tally, only allowed them to convert on 4 of 12 third downs and 0 of 2 fourth downs, plus limited them to 10 points in three trips to the red zone. USU entered the contest ranked 10th nationally in red zone defense (.458 touchdown rate).
Oregon State only needed three plays to march 71 yards to paydirt on the opening possession of the contest, but that was the designated home team's lone touchdown in its first bowl appearance since 2013. The Beavers completed a 39-yard pass on their first series, but that was their only play of more than 22 yards. USU's coverage was solid and it tackled well throughout the game.
"We gave up a couple of runs, especially early, but settled in and we used I think some movements and some pressures to allow our quickness to show up in big ways," Anderson said. "The key to that, though, is when they do take the shots down field, you've got to defend and we really only gave up one downfield play."
Meanwhile, the Aggies excelled offensively during the middle two quarters and they racked up 314 yards of total offense and scored all 24 of their points. This memorable offensive surge was orchestrated by Cooper Legas, who was the third-string quarterback for most of the season. The former Orem High three-sport standout entered the game for the injured Logan Bonner just seconds into the second quarter and threw an absolute dime of a 62-yard touchdown bomb to Deven Thompkins on his first pass as an Aggie.
Legas even had the wherewithal to audible to the pass play when he noticed the Beavers were stacking the box. No. 5 ended up completing 11 of 20 passes for 171 yards and two TDs, vs. one interception.
“I just went out there and practiced all year long just like everybody else," Legas said. "I knew what to look for all year. (OSU) gave us the look to check (down on), so I just did what I have been practicing. It worked out."
Thompkins was selected as the offensive MVP after hauling in six receptions for 115 yards and the game-changing touchdown, which pulled the Aggies even at 7-7 just 18 seconds into the second quarter. It was an ideal culmination of a special season for the All-American, who is now USU's single-season record-holder in receptions (102) and receiving yards (1,704).
Heninger singled out Thompkins during the post-game press conference.
"Everybody sees that he's a freak athlete, but he is definitely one of the hardest workers," Heninger said. "In the offseason, there was not a day, not a practice, not a weight lifting session where he wouldn't be doing extra work. That's something that I saw and it was more motivation for me and our teammates. They followed his lead on that. ... (Our coaches push us to) work on the details and that's why this man right here is so great. ... When you get a freak athlete that understands that you've got to pay the price, which he does, that's why he's having the success he is this year."
This was Thompkins' final game as an Aggie as he announced after his team's 46-13 drubbing of then-No. 19 San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game that he plans on taking his talents to the NFL.
"You know, this whole season has been a dream for me, honestly, just the way that everything's unfolded," Thompkins said Saturday. "And just looking back at where we were a year ago and right now (at that time) I was back at home sitting on my back porch with my daughter and my son, and now I'm sitting up here on this podium with my daughter. So, it means everything to me, you know, and it all started with him, coach A (Anderson). And I remember the conversion we had while I was sitting on my back porch and I remember I told him, I was like, 'I'm all in.' This was exactly where I wanted to be and, sure enough, you look up and finish the (regular) season out as the No. 1 receiver in the nation and with a Mountain West championship and now a bowl game. I mean, I honestly have just been going with the flow. I wake up, come to work every day, you know, give everything I've got and the results, they pay off."
Another Aggie who had an unforgettable game offensively was running back Calvin Tyler Jr., who burned his former team to the tune of 120 yards on 23 carries. The OSU graduate transfer gave USU the lead for good at 14-10 on a memorable 15-yard scoring run in which he broke four tackles with 4:24 remaining in the second quarter.
Tyler Jr. did fumble at the goal line late in the fourth quarter in what was otherwise a stellar performance.
"If he hadn't cramped up about half of the game, he would have had more (yards) than that," Anderson said of Tyler Jr. "He was, I think, so juiced and the anxiety level was so high that he started cramping up. I thought he ran the ball physically. I really felt like he ran the ball extremely well in the championship game two weeks ago. He's gotten better and better and better, and he battled some injuries early. He just kind of came into his own form late, but it's impossible, I think, to go out there and play against that team without there being a little bit added bonus, and I thought he handled it really well."
In addition to Heninger, two other Aggies who made timely defensive plays were linebacker Justin Rice and safety Hunter Reynolds. Rice finished with a team-high nine tackles and came through with a memorable forced fumble in the fourth quarter that was recovered by fellow backer AJ Vongphachanh. Meanwhile, Reynolds deftly broke up a fourth-down pass with one hand in the first quarter, and terminated any slim chance of an OSU comeback by picking off OSU signal caller Chance Nolan with 1:54 remaining in the game.
Heninger, Reynolds, Rice and company held B.J. Taylor, the Pac-12's leading rusher, to 78 yards on 18 carries. The Beavers gained 152 yards on the ground — just the fourth time this season they didn't exceed the 200-yard barrier. Eleven different Aggies contributed with multiple tackles and six finished with between 6-9 tackles. USU finished with 4.0 sacks and 6.0 TFLs, and got to Nolan several more times.
"Usually when the defensive line is getting sacks, it means the back end, the linebackers are doing a great job of getting the quarterback off his first look," Heninger said. "And we've got a relentless, aggressive defensive front and, we as a defense, were able to capitalize on those opportunities and it was 100 percent of a team effort. And I'm just super proud of the defense."
USU finished the season with 114 tackles for loss, which was just one shy of the program record, set in 1999.
Although Bonner only played one quarter, he was still able to break Jordan Love's single-season passing record of 3,567 yards. The Arkansas State transfer threw for 3,628 yards and a school record 36 TD passes in '21.