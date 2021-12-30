A lack of depth at the quarterback position should not be a problem for Utah State's football program heading into the 2022 season.
A talented transfer — one Aggie fans are very familiar with — is about to join the team. Former Wyoming signal caller Levi Williams announced his intention to transfer to Mountain West Conference divisional rival USU Thursday on Twitter.
Williams will be enrolling for the upcoming spring semester and thus will be able to compete in spring camp, he confirmed with The Herald Journal. The 6-foot-5, 224-pounder has three years of eligibility remaining.
The native of Spring Lake, Texas, will join an Aggie quarterback room that includes returning starter Logan Bonner and Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl standout Cooper Legas. Bonner shattered a pair of single-season school records this past season with 3,628 yards passing and 36 touchdowns, while Legas replaced the injured Bonner in the bowl game and threw for 171 yards and a pair of TDs in three quarters of action.
"I’m excited to compete against some of the best QBs in the conference," Williams told The Herald Journal. "I want to get to work and get to 1-0 in September."
Williams' final game as a Cowboy was a memorable one as he became the first quarterback in NCAA history to rush for 200 yards and four touchdowns in a bowl. No. 15 had scoring runs of 80, 50, 27 and 5 yards, plus completed 9 of 11 passes for 127 yards and another TD in Wyoming's come-from-behind 52-38 triumph over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, which was contested on Dec. 21, in Boise. Williams racked up 200 yards on the ground against the Golden Flashes.
The former Smithson Valley High School star decided to enter the transfer portal the day after the bowl. Williams was also strongly considering scholarship offers from "two Pac-12 schools and one SEC school" before choosing USU.
"I had P5 (Power 5 conference) offers and ultimately it was the coaches' character and the players who I talked to that got me here to Utah State," Williams said.
Williams will be joining a team he helped beat this past season. No. 15 completed 12 of 15 passes for 242 yards and a pair of TDs, plus rushed for 22 yards on five attempts, in Wyoming's 44-17 victory over USU on Nov. 20, at Maverik Stadium. It was the eventual Mountain West champion's only loss in their last nine games. The Cowboys amassed 604 yards of total offense in that game, including 362 on 49 rushing attempts.
Williams is excited about competing in USU's more pass-happy offensive scheme, which is one he is very familiar with. The Aggies averaged 303.4 yards passing an outing during the 2021 campaign, compared to the Cowboys' 162.7.
"USU's offensive system is what I ran in high school and I was committed to the University of Houston, who ran the same style, before I went to Wyoming," Williams said. "I love that system."
Williams was the back-up to Sean Chambers at the beginning of the 2021 season, but ultimately won the starting position. He appeared in nine games and completed 60.0 percent of his passes for 1,205 yards and nine TDs, vs. five interceptions. The athletic and nimble QB also gained 482 yards with his feet.
Williams started in five of Wyoming's six games during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020, where he threw for 877 yards and lead the team with six rushing scores. Williams played in three games in 2019 and made his first career start at the Arizona Bowl, where he passed for 234 yards in Wyoming's 38-17 victory over Georgia State.
As an added bonus, Williams will be able to spend more time with girlfriend Tatum Stall once he enrolls at Utah State. Stall plays volleyball for the Aggies and is one of the best outside hitters in the Mountain West.
The native of Chandler, Arizona, led USU in kills (360) and aces (36), plus finished second on the team in digs (250). The Aggies shared the Mountain West regular season title with Colorado State and, like their football team, made significant strides in '21.
Williams and Stall first met during his younger sister's volleyball tournament three years ago, "and we've been dating for a little while now."
"Everyone thinks this was because of (Stall)," Williams said. "I’ll make this very clear: Although it’s awesome that God gave us this opportunity, she had no say or factor in my decision (to pick USU)."
As a high school senior, Williams threw for 3,239 yards and 32 touchdowns, to go along with 1,230 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs, on his way to garnering first-team all-district honors in Texas' largest classification. He was rated as a 3-star recruit by 247sports, rivals and ESPN.