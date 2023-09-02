It couldn’t have been much worse of a start for Utah State to kick off its 2023 college football season.
To their credit, the Aggies displayed a lot of grit and tenacity to gamely battle back from a 14-0 deficit midway through the first quarter, but missed opportunities and back-breaking penalties prevented them from having a memorable opener.
Iowa, ranked 25th in the first AP Poll, made enough plays and was disciplined enough to secure a 24-14 victory over USU in front of a sellout crowd of nearly 70,000 on a hot and humid Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. This is the fifth time in a seven-year stretch the Aggies have opened their season on the road against a Power 5 Conference opponent.
“As you can imagine, I’m frustrated with the outcome,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said. “We felt that we had a plan in place that if we executed it well, it would give us a chance to win, and I’m not much for moral victories, as you guys know. So keeping it close and beating the spread and all of that stuff doesn’t fire me up a lot. What does is how hard the guys played, the fact that we showed at times that we could compete with that (Iowa) group that’s a really, really well-built football team. And when we calmed down and did what we were supposed to do, at times we looked really, really effective, efficient, talented. We played hard, the effort was great all day. It just comes down to too many self-inflicted mistakes, too many unforced errors, and you’re going to struggle to beat a bad team with the errors that we had today, much less a team of this caliber.”
Indeed, the Aggies proved they could more than hold their own against the Hawkeyes after their shaky start. Case in point: USU outgained Iowa by a 299-145 margin in total offense over the final three quarters and finished with 329 total yards to the hosts’ 284. Granted, the Aggies gained 70 or those yards late in the fourth quarter when the outcome was already decided, but make no mistake, they proved they belonged on the field with the Hawkeyes.
Nevertheless, the extra-season jitters — not a big surprise when you consider 26 players made their Aggie debut — proved to be costly in the early going. Iowa returned the opening kickoff 54 yards, USU lost starting linebacker Max Alford on the first play from scrimmage and cornerback Michael Anyanwu slipped two plays later, giving the hosts an easy 36-yard touchdown pass from Cade McNamara to Seth Anderson.
Losing Alford was a big blow for an Aggie defense that was already with standout defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka. The three-year starter is still recovering from a lingering fall camp injury.
“Too early to tell how he is doing,” Anderson said of Alford. “Knee injury, don’t know the significance of it yet. We’ll wait and see, but he clearly could not come back today. I’ll let Mike and the doctors deal with all that. I thought the kids handled it well. We threw guys in on the field that really weren’t expected to play a whole lot. We did have some mistakes. We did give up a couple of big plays I think just out of inexperience, and then those guys — talking about Gavin (Barthiel) and Bronson (Oleveo Jr.) and some of those guys that were thrown in — they seemed to settle down and play much better late. That first quarter we got exposed in that area where Max, a guy that has played a lot more, would have been maybe more effective.”
The shaky started continued for the visitors as they proceeded to go three and out on their first two offensive possessions. USU was in great shape to force Iowa into a three-and-out series, but the hosts gained 18 yards on a third-and-15 screen play. That drive eventually culminated on a 3-yard TD pass from McNamara to tight end Erick All on a well-executed fourth-and-goal play action design, giving the Hawkeyes a 14-0 cushion with 7:49 remaining in the first quarter.
“Really the first two possessions was miscommunication,” USU linebacker MJ Tafisi said. “You know, we have a lot of new guys on the team, new coaches … so we just made first-game mistakes.”
Iowa didn’t do much offensively the rest of the opening half, though, and USU finally gained a little bit of traction offensively. The Aggies threatened to find paydirt until quarterback Cooper Legas was sacked inside the red zone early in the second quarter. USU ending up capping off a 16-play, 56-yard march with a 32-yard field goal by William Testa to pare its deficit to 14-3.
The Aggies were a bit unlucky a few minutes later as star safety Ike Larsen got a piece of a Tory Taylor punt, but it took a very favorable bounce and somehow went 37 yards. It was Larsen’s fourth blocked punt since last season.
USU moved the ball relatively well on their next two series, but was unable to score any points. Legas was picked off at midfield to terminate that second possession and give Iowa the ball near midfield. The hosts were in good shape to force another three and out, but committed a bone-headed personal foul penalty. The Hawkeyes ended up booting a chip shot field goal in the waning seconds of the second quarter to extend their advantage to 17-3.
The Aggies were guilty of another lack-of-discipline personal foul later in the game and ended up getting flagged 10 times total for 75 yards.
“Personal fouls are unacceptable, you can’t have them,” Anderson said. “We’ve been coaching that non-stop and it’s still showing up in key situations. It’s something we have to fix. It’s something we’ll continue to coach as a staff. We had two missed opportunities for fumbles, two missed opportunities for interceptions. If you can create turnovers in this game, it swings everything differently. And then offensively we can’t turn the ball over and then miss on two third and shorts. Just when you look at it — I made notes throughout the game — this game could be completely different if we’ll grow up from those mistakes.”
It was an encouraging start to the second half for the Aggies, who got a lovely 39-yard dart from Legas to Terrell Vaughn three plays from scrimmage into the third quarter. However, the drive stalled out and USU settled for a 45-yard field goal from Elliott Nimrod.
Legas was able to develop some synergy with Vaughn, who hauled in a career-high 12 receptions for 92 yards. Jalen Royals chipped in with five catches in his first extended playing time as an Aggie.
“I think we could have brought that energy earlier in the game,” Legas said. “I think a lot of us just knew we were coming out against a Big 10 team of big, strong guys like Iowa and I think we were just not as locked in as we should have been. And I think second half we realized it’s just another team and we can really play with them, so it ended up working out a little better in the second half, but obviously would have liked to start a lot earlier.”
Meanwhile, the Aggies continued to fare well defensively, but were also a bit unlucky as Larsen just missed out on a third-quarter interception, plus narrowly missed out on blocking another punt one snap later.
The Hawkeyes finally put together a sustained drive early in the fourth quarter to give themselves a 24-6 cushion, courtesy of a 3-yard scoring run by Kaleb Johnson. Iowa converted on a pair of third-and-longs plays on the march to paydirt, plus benefited from another costly Aggie penalty.
USU promptly marched inside the red zone a few minutes later, but back-to-back false start penalties put the visitors into a third-and-11 hole at the 25-yard line. Legas was pressured on the following fourth-down pass and the Hawkeyes escaped another promising Aggie drive unscathed.
The Aggies finally broke through with a quick three-play, 70-yard march to paydirt, which was capped off by a 15-yard pass from Legas to a wide open Vaughn in the middle of the end zone. Legas ended up completing 32 of 48 passes for 213 yards and was only sacked once.
“I think they did a great job,” Legas said of his offensive line. “Honestly, I was expecting to get pressured even more than I did today, so I think the (offensive line) really stepped up and that’s probably the best D-line we’ll play all year, so I’m excited for these next games.”
The Aggies finished with 116 yards rushing on 24 attempts, highlighted by Rahsul Faison’s 59 yards on seven carries. The Snow College transfer busted off back-to-back runs of 18 and 17 yards, plus finished off a 26-yard catch and run with an impressive stiff arm.
A strong Aggie defensive performance was highlighted by Tafisi, safety Anthony Switzer and Larsen. Tafisi came through with 12 tackles, including a career-high three for a loss, plus he forced a fumble. The Aggies were unable to pounce on the ball both times the Hawkeyes put it on the ground. Tafisi has posted double-digit tackling efforts in six of his nine games as an Aggie.
“It felt really good,” Tafisi said. “My favorite part is always to be with the team. I want to be on the field with my teammates, my brothers.”
Switzer chipped in with eight tackles, which included one on a huge fourth-down stop in the opening half. Larsen broke up two passes, in addition to his four tackles and aforementioned blocked punt. The Aggies limited the Hawkeyes to just 88 yards on 36 rushing attempts.
“To hold those guys to less than 300 yards and really hold them to less than 100 yards rushing, to be able to stop them on fourth down and do some key things — force them to punt the ball with this defense and this new staff and the people that we’re playing against, I was really, really pleased,” Anderson said.
USU NOTES
* Captaining the Aggies in their season opener were punter Stephen Kotsanlee, left guard Wade Meacham, Anyanwu and Tafisi.
* The Aggies fell to 6-66 all-time against opponents ranked in the AP Top 25.
* Iowa now leads the all-time series with USU, 3-0.
* Of the 26 athletes who made their Aggie debuts Saturday, 15 also played in their first FBS game in Faison, fellow running back Davon Booth, receiver Kahanu Davis, linebacker Bronson Olevao Jr., safety Devin Dye, cornerback Gabriel Bryan, defensive tackle Siaosi Lauhingoa, offensive linemen Shively Asoau Fua, Aloali’I Maui, Tavo Motu’apuaka Bryce Radford and Teague Andersen, tight end Will Monney, defensive end Cian Slone and Testa.
