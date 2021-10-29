It's been an up-and-down season for Hawaii's football program, which was soundly beaten in two of its first three games and got off to a 1-3 start, but has bounced back by winning three of its last four contests.
In all fairness to the Warriors, two of their opening three games were on the road against what appears to be Pac-12 Conference championship contenders UCLA and Oregon State. Nevertheless, there's no question Hawaii has improved during the 2021 campaign. A memorable 27-21 triumph over then-No. 18 Fresno State in Honolulu on Oct. 2 would attest to that.
Hawaii has aspirations of advancing to the Mountain West championship game for the second time in a three-year span, but will surely have run the table the rest of the regular season to have a legitimate shot. It starts Saturday afternoon in Logan against Utah State.
“You have to win out,” Hawaii head coach Todd Graham told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser following Tuesday's practice. “You have to win. We’ve got five conference games (remaining). You have to win every one of them to have any chance — or hope — to play for the conference championship. That’s our No. 1 goal. All we can do is win the day and win this week."
Winning this week will be a lot more attainable for the Warriors should they get a couple key players back from injury. Starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro warmed up prior to last week's 48-34 victory over visiting New Mexico State, but sat out for the second straight contest. Standout running back Dae Dae Hunter missed the NMSU game with a shoulder injury, but practiced Tuesday, the Star-Advertiser reported.
Hunter rushed for 558 yards and three touchdowns during Hawaii's first seven games and averaged an impressive 7.2 yards per carry. The sophomore busted off scoring runs of 81 and 75 yards against one of the Mountain West's top teams in Nevada.
Cordeiro averaged 235.0 yards passing and 32.5 yards rushing an outing during Hawaii's first six games. The junior was an honorable mention all-conference selection a year ago after racking up 2,083 yards through the air, plus a team-best 483 yards on the ground, and 21 total TDs.
The Warriors have been able to establish a formidable rushing attack under Graham as they have averaged 175.9 yards per game and 5.1 ypc this season, to go along with 246.63 yards passing an outing. Indeed, this Hawaii offense has a different look than the run-and-shoot version most USU fans are accustomed to.
"Todd Graham's going to run the ball and he's going to have a defense built for stopping the run," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "That's what he did his entire career from a high school coach until now, so that doesn't surprise me. The weapons that he has is what (stands out to me. He has) a quarterback that's versatile, that can run and throw, maybe one of the most diverse, well-rounded, utilized hybrid players in football. So, it's those weapons that creates the problem, and the fact that they are committed to running the ball well."
Freshman Brayden Schager has started at signal caller the past two games for the Warriors and has completed 61.0 percent of his passes for 563 yards in five appearances --- three total starts --- this season. Schager threw four interceptions in Hawaii's 34-17 loss to Nevada two weeks ago, but gamely regrouped by completing 25 of 29 passes for 219 yards last week against NMSU.
Should Hunter not be healthy enough to play against the Aggies, the Warriors have the luxury of turning to Dedrick Parson, who has rushed for 403 yards and six touchdowns, plus has averaged 5.7 ypc in '21. Parson torched NMSU to the tune of 161 yards rushing, 54 yards receiving and a trio of TDs a week ago.
Regardless of who is quarterbacking the Warriors, he will have the services of one of the most explosive and versatile playmakers in the Mountain West in running back/wide receiver Calvin Turner Jr. The senior has contributed with 514 yards receiving, 294 yards rushing and nine total TDs this season, plus he is his team's primary punt and kickoff returner. Turner Jr. was a second-team all-MW honoree as a wideout a year ago.
"(He has) home run speed, a ton of different things that he can do, bring to the table," Anderson said of Turner Jr. "You know, we've seen power, power, power and now we're going to see the guy that's really, really good in space. And (if) you miss a tackle, he's got a chance to score on you, so it's just a different animal, but he is, without a doubt, in the conversation for most versatile, diverse kind of a threat I think that maybe we've seen most of the season, if not all of the season."
The Warriors have another bona fide weapon in the passing game in 6-foot-6 wideout Nick Mardner, who leads his team in receiving yards (583) and has averaged a whopping 20.10 yards per reception in '21.
Hawaii's offensive line is experienced as four of its starters are seniors and the other starter is a junior. Left tackle Ilm Manning is a four-year starter who was a second-team all-league selection in 2019, while right tackle Gene Pryor has been in the starting lineup since '19. The Warriors have given up 22 sacks and 58 tackles for loss this season, so they have struggled in the offensive trenches at times.
The Warriors have also conceded a lot of yards and points this season --- they rank second-to-last in the Mountain West in total defense (448.3 ypg) and scoring defense (31.75 ppg) --- but their defense has also made a ton of big plays. Case in point: Hawaii ranks fourth nationally in takeaways with 18, courtesy of 10 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries. The Warriors brought back two 70-plus-yard INT returns to the house last week against NMSU.
"To me in today's football, yards are an illusion," Anderson said when asked about Hawaii's defense. "With the amount of plays everybody gets, the amount of tempo, yards are an illusion. Turnovers and forcing kicks are what wins games, and that's the key. And you just mentioned they create a lot of turnovers and that, to me, is the definition of a great defense. If you can bend but don't break, create the turnovers and force the kicks, then you're going to win a lot of games. And that's what we focus on."
Leading the charge defensively for Hawaii is safety Khoury Bethley, who has garnered MW Defensive Player of the Week honors twice this season. The three-year starter currently paces his team in tackles (59), tackles for loss (6.0) forced fumbles (three) and INTs (three) this fall, plus he has chipped in with 3.0 sacks.
Two other proven commodities for Hawaii's defense are linebacker Darius Muasau and cornerback Cortez Davis. Muasau was a first-team all-MW selection a year ago, while Davis is a two-time all-conference honoree. Muasau, who racked up 104 tackles and 4.5 sacks in nine games in 2020, has contributed with 56 tackles, 5.0 TFLs and 3.0 sacks this season, while Davis has broken up a team-high 13 passes, which is seven more than anyone else on the squad.
Bethley and Muasau each had a pick-six last week for a Hawaii defense that welcomed back all 11 starters from the COVID-19 shortened campaign of 2020.
Jonah Laulu, a 6-6, 280-pound defensive end, is Hawaii's leader this season in sacks with 4.0, while senior safety Eugene Ford is the team's third-leading tackler with 42. One of Hawaii's starting defensive tackles is Utah transfer Pita Tonga.
Cornerback Hugh Nelson II has picked off a pair of passes for the Warriors so far this season. Hawaii's 10 INTs has come from seven different athletes. Opponents have averaged a robust 297.00 yards passing an outing in '21 against the Warriors, but have only completed 54.2 percent of their attempts --- the third-lowest allowed percentage by defenses in the conference.
"They (have) quickness, speed, length, no doubt," Anderson said of Hawaii's secondary. "It's a huge challenge in that area. I think every week you see strengths and weaknesses of the groups that you're going to play, so you have to kind of stay within what you do, but also understand where are going to be our biggest mismatches that we're going to have to try to avoid, where are going to be the few matchups that are in our favor. And so in that sense that's the chess match inside the game. You know, this is going to be more of, I think, two teams that look a lot more like each other, whereas we've been up against really big, big physical, long, kind of hit-you-in-the-mouth style of football teams over the past month. I think we're looking probably more towards guys that look a little bit more like us in the future, at least I hope we are."
Hawaii's starting punter and placekicker is Matthew Shipley, who has been successful on his last nine field goal attempts. The sophomore is 10 of 11 on field goals this season, including 3 of 4 from 40-49 yards out, and has averaged 41.71 yards on 31 punts.