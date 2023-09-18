Idaho St Utah St Football

Utah State quarterback McCae Hillstead (10) looks to throw the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/Herald Journal via AP)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It’s been nine seasons since a true freshman has started at quarterback for Utah State’s football program.

There’s a good chance that nine-season streak of more experienced signal callers starting for USU will come to an end this week. McCae Hillstead has the inside track to orchestrate the Aggie offense when they welcome Sun Belt Conference power James Madison to Maverik Stadium on Saturday evening, USU head coach Blake Anderson announced during Monday’s press conference.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.