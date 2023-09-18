It’s been nine seasons since a true freshman has started at quarterback for Utah State’s football program.
There’s a good chance that nine-season streak of more experienced signal callers starting for USU will come to an end this week. McCae Hillstead has the inside track to orchestrate the Aggie offense when they welcome Sun Belt Conference power James Madison to Maverik Stadium on Saturday evening, USU head coach Blake Anderson announced during Monday’s press conference.
“McCae will be the starter going into tomorrow’s practice,” Anderson said. “I had good, long talks with both McCae and Coop (Legas), and Levi (Williams), honestly, just their their roles and kind of where I’m at and what do I expect. I hate being in the situation we’re in, but it’s my job to access it and move forward as I think fits our team the best and gives us the best chance to win right now. That is the goal — I want to win, I want to win now, I want to find a way to be competitive every week in a very, very difficult schedule, but I think we’ve got the skill players around McCae to allow his skill set and the confidence that has has in delivering the ball across the field, I think it gives us the best opportunity to win.”
USU struggled mightily on both sides of the ball in the first quarter of last Friday’s 39-21 road loss to Mountain West rival Air Force. The Aggies were outgained 153-6 in a first quarter that saw the Falcons race out to a 22-0 lead — which is darn near in insurmountable advantage for a triple option team.
Incumbent starter Cooper Legas only completed 2 of 7 passes in his four possessions of playing time — two of which ended in three-and-outs, another ended in a fumble and the other in an interception to kill a promising drive inside the Falcon 25-yard-line. Air Force turned both of those takeaways into touchdowns.
“I was very open with Coop — my frustrations with his decision making and just his lack of confidence right now in some of his choices,” Anderson said. “I want to keep coaching him through it. He’s going to have to play at some point, he’s going to have to win a game at some point. I mean, if you just look at the nature of our league, how physical it is, the chance of McCae getting all the way through every snap for the rest of the season in pretty low. I mean, there’s going to be a helmet come off, a bump or a bruise, an injury of some kind and Coop needs to be ready. But for now, we’re going to put McCae out there and do everything we can to help him be successful.”
The Aggies elected to make a quarterback change following Legas’ INT and Hillstead helped the Aggies march to paydirt on three of his five series. USU marched inside the AFA 25-yard line on another possession that was ultimately foiled by a pair of sacks. Nevertheless, it was a very encouraging performance by the former Skyridge High star as he completed 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards and a trio of TDs — all to different targets — vs. one INTs. Hillstead had another sure scoring pass that was dropped by one of his wide receivers, although USU ended up finding the end zone on that possession anyway.
Anderson said during the post-game zoom call he would review the film before making a decision about USU’s quarterback situation moving forward. What did Anderson, who is also USU’s QB coach and co-offensive coordinator, see on tape?
“What I saw on the field and the frustrations that I had are what I saw on tape,” he answered. “I felt like Coop was indecisive and fidgety within the pocket. He was late getting the ball out on the fumble. The ball should have been out much earlier. The ball that was floated down the middle was not a confident throw. I should have been picked off. We’re lucky it hit the turf. The interception was a not-very-confident, poor decision based off the look that he’d seen a million times and, for whatever reason, he’s not comfortable in the pocket right now.
“What I saw from McCae was quick decisions, working through progressions, making good decisions on things that he’s had reps of. Now, he missed some things as well. He missed pressures that he should have protected and picked up and read differently, but there were things that, honestly, I hadn’t really had a chance to give him reps of and really teach him through, considering he’s only been getting about 20 percent of the reps, at most, on a given week, maybe 30 percent, So, I think those are things that, with reps, he will get better at and he will have better answers for moving for.”
Anderson went on to say he was pleased with how Hillstead “kept his eyes down the field,” showcased some elusiveness and playmaking ability with his feet, “was not afraid of the moment” and did not turn the ball over. Hillstead, who was a sub-11-second performer in the 100-meter dash in high school, scampered for 18 yards on one of his runs. No. 10 was sacked for times and Legas once.
Hillstead missed six games with an injury during his senior senior at Skyridge, but returned in time to help propel the Skyhawks to a victory over nationally known program Corner Canyon in the 6A state title game last fall. The Lehi native completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 6,898 yards and 73 TDs, vs. 24 INTs, during his three years as a starter at Skyridge. He also rushed for 1,791 yards and 35 scores during that timespan.
In addition to USU, Hillstead also had scholarship offers from Washington State and Florida International.
The last true freshman to start at QB for the Aggies was Kent Myers in 2014. He started five games that season, while true freshman Darell Garrettson started seven games the previous season. True freshman signal caller Chuckie Keeton was in the starting lineup eight times during the 2011 campaign.
INJURY UPDATE
The Aggies were short-handed at the running back position against the Falcons as starter Robert Briggs Jr. was out with an injury, while his replacement in the starting lineup, former junior college All-American Davon Booth, was banged up in the second quarter on a run near the goal line and did not return. Fortunately for USU, both athletes should be available against James Madison.
“I feel good about both Booth and Briggs being ready by game day,” Anderson said. “I think the extra day in helpful.”
The Aggies should also have a more healthy version of Anthony Switzer to help anchor the defense. The stellar safety played sparingly early on against the Falcons as all four of his tackles took place from the second quarter on. Switzer had 18 tackles during USU’s first two games.
“He was out all last week and so I feel like we were lucky to get him out of the game unscathed, did not have any setbacks,” Anderson said of Switzer. “He did not practice a single practice last week. He was non-contact all week and, as of Friday morning, it was very questionable whether or not he would be able to play at all. And so that’s why people didn’t see him on the field early.”
Anderson went on to say USU’s trainers checked Switzer out after every series against AFA and that “he should be completely healthy” for Saturday’s non-conference game.
