Levi Williams

USU quarterback Levi Williams looks to throw the ball as Patrick Joyner Jr. defends during a scrimmage on Aug. 13, 2022.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

If Cooper Legas is not cleared from concussion protocol and Levi Williams has recovered well enough from his right ankle injury, Williams will likely be the starting quarterback against his former team when Utah State strolls into War Memorial Stadium for a Saturday evening college football showdown against Mountain West rival Wyoming.

It would been quite the storyline, inasmuch as it’s no mystery who will be orchestrating Wyoming’s offense in a pivotal Mountain Division matchup. Andrew Peasley, who has been the Cowboys’ starting signal caller the first seven games of the 2022 campaign, will square off against his former team.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

