If Cooper Legas is not cleared from concussion protocol and Levi Williams has recovered well enough from his right ankle injury, Williams will likely be the starting quarterback against his former team when Utah State strolls into War Memorial Stadium for a Saturday evening college football showdown against Mountain West rival Wyoming.
It would been quite the storyline, inasmuch as it’s no mystery who will be orchestrating Wyoming’s offense in a pivotal Mountain Division matchup. Andrew Peasley, who has been the Cowboys’ starting signal caller the first seven games of the 2022 campaign, will square off against his former team.
The two teams essentially swapped quarterbacks last winter as Williams verbally committed to the Aggies in late December, and Peasley announced his intentions of playing for the Cowboys a couple of weeks later. Peasley was part of USU’s program from 2018-2021.
“We had no intentions of taking a transfer quarterback until Peasley left,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “Myself, coach (Anthony Tucker) Tuck had probably five, six different individual meetings with Andrew before he made his final decision and I don’t think it was an easy one for him. He loved our locker room, loved the coaching staff and I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but he made it very clear that it was not an easy decision. But he did want to be the starting quarterback and understood the circumstances with our (QB) room and what that meant, and so he put his name in the portal.”
Williams committed to the Aggies just a few days after Peasley entered the transfer portal. The native of Spring Lake, Texas, was Wyoming’s starting signal caller for the lion’s share of the 2021 season as he appeared in nine games and completed 60.0 percent of his passes for 1,205 yards and nine touchdowns, vs. five interceptions. The athletic and nimble QB also gained 482 yards with feet — 200 of those in a 52-38 victory over Kent State in the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
“(After Peasley entered the portal) we then decided to look and investigate the landscape of what was available, and Levi reached out (to us) fairly quickly,” Anderson said. “It was obvious he was leaving and with his fiancée (USU volleyball player Tatum Stall) being here on campus, I think there was some incentive on his part to be a part of our roster. ... We just felt like Levi was too good of a kid and too good of an athlete and had played so well against us and so well in the bowl game that we’d be crazy not to take him. And he’s been a great addition.”
Indeed, Williams was a thorn in USU’s side a year ago as he completed 12 of 15 passes for 242 yards and a pair of TDs, plus rushed for 22 yards on five attempts, in Wyoming’s 44-17 victory on Nov. 20 at Maverik Stadium. That was the Aggies’ lone setback during the second half of the season.
Peasley replaced the injured Logan Bonner in the second half of last year’s game, but the outcome had already been decided at that point. The native of LeGrand, Oregon, appeared in 10 contests for the Aggies last season and completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 415 yards and three TDs, vs. two INTs. The speedster also rushed for 161 yards and a TD during the ’21 campaign.
During his time in Logan, Peasley threw for 830 yards and seven TDs, as opposed to five INTs, plus he racked up 515 yards and found paydirt three times with his feet. The 6-foot-2, 210-poumder was USU’s second-string QB in ’21 until sustaining a season-ending injury to his throwing arm/shoulder against New Mexico. It was Peasley’s second significant injury as an Aggie as he blew out his knee against Stony Brook in 2019.
Peasley was the starter in two games during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020 and was selected as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 239 yards and three scores, plus rushing for 118 yards, which included a 62-yard scoring scamper, in USU’s 41-27 Thanksgiving night victory over visiting New Mexico.
It was one of two very memorable performances for Peasley as an Aggie. The only was last year’s come-from-behind 49-45 road triumph over Air Force — a win that ultimately allowed the Aggies to represent the Mountain Division in the Mountain West championship game. No. 6 replaced an injured Bonner in the third quarter and threw for 195 yards and a trio of TDs — all to different targets. Peasley’s 10-yard scamper on a third-and-10 play also loomed large.
Simply put, the Aggies wouldn’t have gone on to capture their first-ever Mountain West title without Peasley’s contributions against the Falcons.
“I mean, I cried when the kid told me he was leaving,” Anderson said of Peasley. “I love the kid and love what he brought to our table, and wish him nothing but the best. On Saturday we’re going to try to make him really uncomfortable.”
Peasley got off to a shaky start in this, his junior season eligibility wise, as he only threw for 30 yards and was picked off once on 5 of 20 passing in Wyoming’s 38-6 loss to Illinois. However, No. 6 bounced back in a big way a week later in a come-from-behind win over visiting Tulsa in overtime. Peasley completed 20 of 30 passes for 256 yards and two TDs — deep balls of 51 and 48 yards — and gained another 45 yards with his feet. For his efforts, Peasley garnered MW Offensive Player of the Week honors.
In seven games this season, Peasley has completed 53.8 percent of his passes for nine TDs, vs. three INTs. He is averaging 143.6 yards through the air an outing, plus is his team’s second-leading rusher with 234 yards and is averaging 5.4 yards per attempt. Peasley has contributed with 19 passing plays of 15-plus yards and 10 rushes of 10-or-more yards.
“Andrew is a great guy,” USU offensive lineman Wade Meacham said Monday. “Andrew is an awesome athlete, a great quarterback. We were really sad to see him so. We weren’t the closest of friends, but we hung out quite a bit and talked a bunch. I’m super excited to see him again this week and wish him the best.”
Perhaps, even more importantly, Peasley immediately commanded the respect of his new teammates at Wyoming, which is currently tied with USU for second place in the Mountain Division standings. Case in point: Peasley, who graduated from USU with his bachelor’s degree in exercise science, was selected as one of the team’s four season-long captains.
“I can’t tell you enough how much I’ve personally enjoyed working with Andrew,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said during Monday’s press conference. “He’s been a great fit. I mean, here’s a guy whose family is all ranchers and he’s a small-town guy. He embraces Laramie. I mean, he was elected captain by a wide margin and that’s tough to do in a short amount of time.”
Meanwhile, Williams started the season as USU’s third-string QB and became the primary backup when Bonner broke his foot on the final play of the game against UNLV on Sept. 24. The sophomore, eligibility wise, has played in five games and has completed 4 of 15 passes for 27 yards, and has chipped in with 36 yards on eight rushing attempts. No. 16 played nearly the entire second quarter last week against Colorado State, but came up gimpy after landing awkwardly at the tail end of a 25-yard scamper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.