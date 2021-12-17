One college football team has orchestrated one of the best turnarounds in FBS history, while the other has also made significant strides during the 2021 season.
Indeed, the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl features an intriguing matchup between two programs that are hungry to cap off memorable seasons in style. Mountain West champion Utah State will square off against an Oregon State squad that will be making its first postseason appearance since 2013 on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The showdown from the state-of-the-art NFL venue will be be televised on ABC.
"It is pretty cool," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "This will be the first college game at this venue. It is an unreal stadium. We had a chance to look at it last night as a staff, and it is breathtaking. Our guys are going to be blown away when he have a chance to go in there on Friday. To have Jimmy (Kimmel) attached to the game and put his name on it is pretty cool, too. To be the first at anything is always a unique experience. You will always look back at being the first ever, and that’s something you enjoy having the opportunity to be a part of."
The Aggies (10-3) are just the fourth team in FBS history to to go one victory to 10 the following season. Meanwhile, the Beavers (7-5) have pieced together a five-game improvement in the win column.
“It was a dream come true," USU All-American wide receiver Deven Thompkins said of his senior season. "This whole season has been like a dream. I feel like I am waking up from it after winning the championship. It is an honor to be here and play in the first Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. We get to set the bar for all of the years to come for this bowl game."
Oregon State offensive linemen Nathan Eldridge, a three-time all-Pac 12 Conference honoree, expressed some similar thoughts. Eldridge, who started his collegiate career at Pac-12 rival Arizona, anchors one of the best O-lines in the nation.
"Oregon State really welcomed me and made me feel like it was home," he said. "I am forever grateful for the coaching staff and the guys that I’ve met on the team. We have a really good group of guys. Hopefully, we can end on a win.”
Both teams earned some huge victories this season, yet were also on the wrong end of a perplexing result or two. USU prevailed on the road against Washington State (7-5), Air Force (9-3) and San Diego State (11-2), but got blown out at home by Wyoming (6-6) and put together a lackluster performance against an up-and-down Boise State squad. Oregon State dispatched of eventual Pac-12 champion Utah (10-3) and Arizona State (8-4), yet was upset by Colorado (4-8) and Cal (5-7).
The Aggies and Beavers have been explosive offensively for the lion's share of the season --- USU averaging 33.2 points and 450.4 yards an outing, while OSU averages 32.75 ppg and 430.5 ypg, but have been inconsistent on defense. However, both teams have seemingly turned a corner defensively. USU limited four of its last five opponents to 17 points or fewer, while OSU only gave up a combined 24 points and 496 total yards in back-to-back wins late in the season over Stanford and ASU.
"The aggressiveness of (USU's) defense is something that stands out to me, the way the defensive line gets up the field," OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. "They have some movements and bring a lot of pressure in certain situations. That will be a big challenge for us."
Anderson has been impressed with how the Beavers have performed under Trent Bray, who was promoted to the defensive coordinator position this Tuesday. Bray filled in as the interim DC after Tim Tibesar was fired following OSU's 37-34 double overtime loss to Colorado on Nov. 7.
"Oregon State simplified and calmed down defensively," Anderson said. "They played better down the stretch. They just continue to improve and the calmness of what they did allowed them to be kind of free and play with a little bit more confidence. Down the stretch, you saw a better, more sound defense. The team rallied around the decision (to move Bray to DC). They looked better after that adjustment. It is not easy to make those adjustments mid-season."
There are a lot of compelling matchups in Saturday's showdown, but arguably the most intriguing one pits OSU's offensive line against USU's front seven. The Beavers only gave up 10 sacks in 12 regular season games, while USU is coming off a five-sack performance against a renowned SDSU offensive line. Additionally, the Aggies rank fourth nationally in tackles per loss (7.9 per game). OSU's five mainstays in the offensive trenches have combined for a whopping 178 career starts, plus the Beavers have a two-time honorable mention all-conference tight end in Teagan Quitoriano.
"Their offensive line is phenomenal," Anderson said. "I don't know exactly the award is that they're up for, but they're O-line is up for a collective award as one of the best groups in the country. They definitely deserve that kind of recognition and I think their quarterback (Chance Nolan) is super poised. He's one of those guys that will sit in the pocket until the last second and, if I'm not mistaken, they've got a first-team all-conference running back."
Anderson is referring to the Joe Moore Award, which is presented annually to the top O-line at the FBS level. OSU in one of four finalists, along with Michigan, Kentucky and Air Force.
Indeed, the Beavers have a first-team all-league running back in B.J. Baylor, who currently paces the Pac-12 with 1,259 yards on the ground, plus he has 13 rushing touchdowns. OSU averages 217.4 ypg on the ground and 5.4 yards per carry, which ranks eighth nationally.
The Beavers are one of the most balanced offenses the Aggies will have to contend with this season as they only average four fewer yards a game through the air. Like USU, OSU has several options in the passing game as eight of its players have contributed with between 16-40 receptions.
"Well, I haven't slept much, I can tell you that," USU defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda quipped when talking about OSU's offense. "... The bottom line is this is the best offense we're going to see all year, one of the best offenses in the country. (Head) coach (Jonathan) Smith and his staff have done a phenomenal job with that side of the ball. It's going to be a big, big challenge for us, the biggest challenge of the year. Obviously, I would say BYU is the other one that obviously they're doing a phenomenal job as well, but this (OSU) team is extremely talented, very well-coached in my opinion, extremely well-coached, especially up front. ... This is a very well-oiled machine on offense."
The Beavers, who welcomed back 10 starters on offense and another eight on defense, have been extremely efficient this season in the red zone and on third downs. Case in point: OSU has found paydirt on 39 of its 54 trips inside the red zone, plus has converted on 50.3 percent of its third downs.
Fortunately for the Aggies, those are two areas they have excelled in. After all, USU ranks 10th nationally in red zone defense (opponents have only scored touchdowns 45.8 percent of the time) and 26th in third-down conversion defense (.354). Additionally, the Aggies have only allowed opponents to convert on 27.7 percent on fourth downs, which is good enough for the No. 4 spot nationally.
Simply put, the Aggies have improved a great deal defensively and a lot of that boils down to their familiarity with Banda's aggressive scheme, standout linebacker Justin Rice asserted.
"A bunch of guys have played in a bunch of different schemes, with a bunch of different coaches," Rice said. "And just trying to find that trust for that scheme and what the coach is telling you to do is probably the hardest thing to do. And not only to trust the coaches, but to trust your players. When you know you're supposed to be outside leverage and you jump inside and give up the edge, then there's not a lot of trust building. But when you're setting edges and people know that you're setting edges, they can take better angles and get to guys quicker because they know that edge is going to be set, or they're going to have help over the top so they can play a lot more aggressive in certain situations. So definitely trust is everything within that (dynamic) of coaches, players, scheme. The longer you're in it and the longer you're building that bond together, the better you get."
That aggressive scheme has allowed the Aggies to rack up 28.0 sacks and 84 quarterback knockdowns, which ranks sixth nationally. USU is the only team in the Mountain West with four players who have contributed with double-digit TFLs. Those Aggies are defensive linemen Nick Heninger (16.5 TFLs), Byron Vaughns (10.5) and Marcus Moore (10.5), and Rice (13.5).
"We attack," Banda asserted. "We are going to penetrate. We are going to get vertical, hunt for (tackles for) losses. I don’t coach scared and won’t call a game scared. That’s the way I was raised. I believe aggressiveness and violence up front will solve problems. If you coach that way and instill that in your kids, they will play harder for you. Sometimes you are going to be outmatched and that’s just part of the recruiting process. Aggressiveness, attack, don’t play scared, play harder than the other team with juice and excitement. That is really who we are at our core.”
Conversely, the Beavers will surely be tested by an Aggie offense that shattered single-season program records in touchdown passes (39) and passing yards (3,975). USU's potent 1-2-3 punch of All-American Deven Thompkins, Brandon Bowling and Derek Wright have teamed up for a combined 3,129 yards and 29 touchdowns on 193 receptions this fall.
OSU's defense has allowed 387.8 ypg, including an average of 241.1 through the air.
“I always look forward to a good challenge," OSU linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray said. "Utah State has a good offense. They are high powered and can score points. There is a reason why they are Mountain West champions. This is the kind of game that you live for. I finally get to go to a bowl game after six seasons against a big time opponent, so I am excited about that. In order to stop this opponent, we have to stop the run. We have to make this quarterback feel pressure and be uncomfortable. We have to change up our coverage looks. Most of all, we just have to go out there and do our job.”
OSU's defense is anchored by inside linebacker Avery Roberts, who has garnered first-team all-Pac-12 honors in back-to-back seasons and led the league in tackles this fall with 128. Unfortunately for the Beavers, Roberts will miss the bowl games after undergoing what Smith called "minor" surgery. The Beavers do have four other defensive players that have each been in the starting lineup at least 27 times during their time in Corvallis.
"They are built well," Anderson said of the Beavers. "It's going to be as good of a team as we've seen all year, comparable to me to Washington State, BYU, Boise, San Diego State just physically (with their) body types. We've won some of those, we've lost a couple of those. We going to have to be our best."