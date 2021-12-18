The decision to come back for a super season has certainly paid of for outside linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray and several more Oregon State football players.
Hughes-Murray, who has been at the Covallis-based university since he was a true freshman in 2016, will finally get to experience something no player from his program has since 2013 and that's the reward of competing in bowl game.
The long wait for Hughes-Murray will end early Saturday evening in Inglewood, California, when Oregon State squares off against Mountain West champion Utah State in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Opening kickoff from state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
"I didn’t go to a bowl game for six years in a row," said Hughes-Murray, who leads the Beavers with 4.0 sacks this season. "I can’t say that I have achieved everything that I wanted to. I had a bunch of goals when I came to college. The reality is that I am here now. When I look back at my career, I have no regrets because I put everything I had into this program and this team. I have just tried to make myself the best player, the best person I can be. I graduated college with a degree in psychology and a minor in human development and family sciences. I’m happy with the way my career has gone. I didn’t get to accomplish every single thing, but I can say that I have done a lot. I accomplished one of my biggest goals, which was to get this team to a bowl game. With the help of a great team around me, my brothers, my teammates, we have been able to accomplish that journey, which is something that has been really awesome."
The Beavers (7-5) will certainly be counting on the leadership and skill set of Hughes-Murray to help propel them to a win over the Aggies. OSU's defense recently suffered a significant setback when inside linebacker Avery Roberts, a two-time first-team all-conference selection, underwent what head coach Jonathan Smith called "minor" surgery. Roberts, the leading tackler in the Pac-12 this season with 128, will miss Saturday's showdown,.
Smith will be replaced in the OSU starting lineup by Kyrei Fisher, who has contributed with 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks in eight games during the 2021 campaign.
"We feel great about Kyrei Fisher, and what he has been able to do," said OSU's Trent Bray, who was promoted from interim defensive coordinator to the full-time position earlier this week. "Kyrei came in against Arizona State, played about 10 plays and did a great job. We feel great about Kyrie and Easton Mascarenas. It will be good for Easton to get some playing experience before he gets rolling in the next couple of years."
Even without Roberts, the Beavers, who finished third out of six teams in the Pac-12's North Division, have three other defensive players with at least 27 career starts under their belts. Those athletes are Hughes-Murray, defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins and safety Jaydon Grant, who is a two-two honorable mention all-league honoree.
In addition to Hughes-Murray and Roberts, OSU has another proven performer at the linebacker position in Omar Speights, who recently garnered honorable mention all-Pac 12 accolades for the second straight year. Speights is OSU's second-leading tackler this season with 80.
USU head coach Blake Anderson has been impressed by Oregon State's linebackers.
"If we'll just do what we're supposed to do, then you have a chance to maybe minimize those guys' effectiveness," Anderson said. "If we go in there and we're not focused on the details if what we're supposed to do and we don't go out and play with the intensity level that we need to, those (linebackers) are going to make play after play after play. They're obviously built for it and they've done it all season."
Grant is the Beavers' third-leading tackler with 63, plus he is one of four players on the team who has intercepted a pair of passes this fall. OSU's defense picked off 11 passes and recovered five fumbles during the regular season to help the team finish dead even in turnover margin.
Another one of OSU's key contributors defensively is defensive end Keonte Schad, who came through with 29 of his 38 tackles this season during the last six games. Schad is one of 13 Beavers who secured a spot on the honorable mention all-conference squad.
It's been a bit of an up-and-down season for OSU's defense, which has allowed 25.9 points and 387.8 yards of total offense per game. The Beavers have given up an average of 146.7 yards on the ground and 241.1 through the air.
Conversely, the Beavers have consistently performed well on offense in '21. OSU, which averages 32.75 points and 430.5 yards an outing, has scored at least 21 points in every game this season. The Beavers racked up more than 40 points in wins against Hawaii (45-27), Idaho (42-0), USC (45-27) and eventual Pac-12 champion Utah (42-34).
"Well, I haven't slept much, I can tell you that," USU defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda quipped when talking about OSU's offense. "... The bottom line is this is the best offense we're going to see all year, one of the best offenses in the country. (Head) coach (Jonathan) Smith and his staff have done a phenomenal job with that side of the ball. It's going to be a big, big challenge for us, the biggest challenge of the year. Obviously, I would say BYU is the other one that obviously they're doing a phenomenal job as well, but this (OSU) team is extremely talented, very well-coached in my opinion, extremely well-coached, especially up front. ... This is a very well-oiled machine on offense."
It all starts up front for the Beavers as their five mainstays on the offensive line have teamed up for an impressive 178 career starts. OSU, which has only conceded 10.0 sacks this season, is one of four finalists for the Joe Moore Award --- presented annually to the top offensive line at the FBS level. The other finalists are Air Force, Michigan and Kentucky.
The leader of that Oregon State offensive line is center Nathan Eldridge, who is a three-time all-conference selection, including two times on the first team Three other Beavers in the offensive trenches --- left tackle Joshua Gray, right guard Nous Keobounnam and right tackle Brandon Kipper --- are two-time all-Pac-12 honorees, as is tight end Teagan Quitoriano.
"Our offensive and defensive lines are going to have to play great for us to be in this game," Anderson said. "And it would not surprise me if it's just like it was when we played Washington State. It's going to be one of those (games) where some of those matchups are going to look ugly early. Those linebackers are going to be flying and chasing early. I'm hoping that we can fatigue them, get to the second and third levels ... and hopefully things will start looking better for us as the game continues."
These Oregon State big men up front have paved the way for first-team all-league running back B.J. Baylor to rank first in the Pac-12 with 1,259 yards on the ground. Baylor averages 6.0 yards per carry (ypc) and has scored 13 touchdowns.
The Beavers average 5.4 ypc, which ranks eighth nationally. OSU's second-leading rusher is Deshaun Fenwick, who has chipped in with 448 yards and four TDs on 78 attempts (5.7 ypc).
Indeed, the Beavers have one of the best rushing attacks in the country, but they are also very capable of throwing the football. After all, OSU averages 213.1 yards passing, which is only four yards shy of its average on the ground.
OSU quarterback Chance Nolan garnered honorable mention all-Pac 12 honors after completing 63.5 percent of his passes during the regular season for 2,414 yards and 19 TDs, vs. nine INTs. Nolan is also a threat to make plays with his feet as he has gained 283 yards on 62 attempts (4.6 ypc).
"Yeah, they've extremely balanced," Anderson said. "Their offensive line has the ability to do both and they've done both, and I agree with (their philosophy). I think (their offensive coordinator) takes a very balanced approach. We try to do the same. That doesn't always mean 50-50 run and pass, but they have run the ball well and they can protect the quarterback. And, as I've mentioned, (Nolan) is very, very good at hanging in the pocket, his feet are great and he can make all of the throws, so you have to defend them across the board. They don't just throw it to one guy. They don't just throw the ball, they don't just run it. They're very balanced in terms of who they get it to and their run-pass ratio is very equal. And so, again, it creates a tremendous challenge for the defense."
Nolan's top target this fall has been Trevon Bradford, who is a two-time HM all-conference performer. The wide receiver paces the Beavers in all three major receiving categories --- receptions (40), receiving yards (606) and receiving TDs (five). Tre'Shaun Harrison, who will miss the first half of Saturday's game after getting into a scrum in OSU's regular season finale against Oregon, is the team's second-leading receiver with 346 yards and a trio of TDs on 25 catches.
Eight different OSU athletes have contributed with between 16-40 receptions in '21.
The Beavers have another dangerous offensive weapon in linebacker/wildcat QB Jack Colletto, who was named to the all-conference second team as an all-purpose player. Colletto came through with a 47-yard touchdown against Arizona State after taking a snap out of the wildcat formation --- one of his eight rushing scores on the ground this fall.
Oregon State has a talented placekicker in Everett Hayes, who booted an impressive 60-yard field goal against Colorado. Hayes has been successful on 10 of his 15 field goal attempts this season, plus 51 of his kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks, which ranks second in the Pac-12.
OSU's punter is Luke Loecher, who has averaged a stellar 47.71 yards on his 28 punts. Punt returner Trevon Bradford has averaged 7.67 yards on his team-leading nine returns, while Champ Flemings has averaged 19.25 yards on his eight kickoff returns.