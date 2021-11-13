There's no question one of the best storylines during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 college football season was orchestrated by San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan and his staff.
COVID restrictions forced the Spartans to hold training camp a few hours away from campus and play their final two regular season games in Las Vegas, instead of the friendly confines of CEFCU Stadium. And yet, that SJSU team managed to go undefeated during the regular season and prevail in the program's first-ever conference championship game.
Simply put, it was a remarkable turnaround for the Spartans, who went 8-29 from 2017-19, which were Brennan's first three seasons at the helm. Expectations remained high in 2021 for SJSU, which welcomed back 16 players that have now started at least 21 games during their time in the Santa Clara Valley.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, standout quarterback Nick Starkel suffered a left arm injury in the first half of the team's fourth game and didn't return until last weekend's nailbiting 27-24 loss to one of the Mountain West's best teams in Nevada. The Spartans have also been snake bit by some other injuries this season, a big reason why they are currently .500 overall and in conference play.
But make no mistake, this is a talented SJSU squad --- one that will surely provide a stern test for Utah State, which is in first place in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West. The Spartans (5-5, 3-3) will host the Aggies (7-2, 4-1) on Saturday at 8:30 p.m, and it's a game that has huge postseason implications for both programs.
“Basically, it’s the same team everybody saw win a championship last year," USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday's press conference. "... When you consider super seniors and the fact that Starkel’s back and the defensive players that are back, I mean, this is the same team that won the championship a year ago. They haven’t been at full strength most of the year, but we catch them at a point when they’re going to be pretty close."
Starkel split time with fellow signal caller Nick Nash in the first half against Nevada, but took the lion's share of the snaps after halftime. The former Arkansas and Texas A&M starter completed 21 of 40 passes for 255 yards and a trio of touchdowns, vs. one interception. Nash threw a 86-yard pick-six on SJSU's first series of the third quarter and barely played the rest of the way, but made some solid contributions while Starkel had been healing over the previous five weeks.
Starkel was a second-team all-MW performer a year ago after completing 64.0 percent of his passes for 21 TDs, vs. seven INTs, in just eight games. Starkel was downright dynamic is his team's 34-20 victory over Boise State in the Mountain West title game as he threw for 453 yards and three TDs.
The graduate transfer has only completed 50.85 percent of his passes this season, but has still shown glimpses of '20 as he has averaged 249.40 yards passing an outing. Anderson, for one, is expecting a better version of Starkel on Saturday.
“He has poise, doesn’t get rattled," Anderson said of Starkel. "You can see he just changes the whole dynamic of the game. I think the kid they had in before him, I think Nash has done a phenomenal job to be honest with you. (He provides) a completely different look, but you can see just the poise and maturity of Starkel. ... He can make every throw and has weapons to throw to, so he’s a quality player. And he’s got length, he’s got power, he’s got touch, but mainly to me is he does not get rattled.”
Nash isn't the passer Starkel is, but he's a bona fide playmaker with his feet. The junior racked up more than 100 yards on the ground this season against Wyoming and UNLV, and he is SJSU's record-holder for career rushing yards by a quarterback with 818. Nash, who has started six of his team's 10 games in '21, has completed 55.22 percent of his passes this season for 971 yards and six TDs, vs. three INTs.
The Spartans have one of the best and most experienced running backs in the Mountain West in Tyler Nevens, who has made an impact for five seasons now. The 6-foot-0, 235-pounder ranks third in program history with 2,593 career rushing yards. The super senior has contributed with 709 yards on the ground and six TDs this fall.
SJSU's second-leading rusher this season is Nash, who has gained 359 and has averaged 6.3 yards an attempt. Nevens averages 4.8 yards per carry.
One of the most dynamic tight ends at the collegiate level plays for SJSU in super senior Derrick Deese Jr. The 6-4, 235-pounder is one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey award, which is given annually to the nation's top collegiate tight end. Deese Jr. leads the Spartans in receptions (41) and receiving yards (670) this season.
Starkel lost his top two wide receivers a year ago in Bailey Gaither and Tre Walker, and that was a substantial setback as Gaither was a first-team all-MW selection and Walker garnered second-team all-league honors. However, other playmakers have started to emerge.
Isaiah Hamilton has contributed with 347 yards on 25 catches this season and he is followed closely by fellow wideouts Charles Ross (25-305), a transfer from Nevada, and Jermaine Braddock (20-330). Braddock accumulated 140 yards on seven receptions against the Wolf Pack last Saturday.
“Obviously ... you’ve got to have a quarterback to have a chance, but I think they’re balanced," Anderson said. "They’ve got a (great) tight end. Their running back runs the ball well. They’re built big up front, several receivers that they utilize. I think they are very tough to defend because they are balanced.”
USU's re-energized pass rush will be combated by the Mountain West's most experienced offensive line. Left tackle Jack Snyder, a first-team all-conference selection a year ago, has made 50 career starters for the Spartans, which ranks first in program history. SJSU's other four starters in the offensive trenches have started at least 20 games apiece. In all, those five SJSU O-linemen have appeared in the starting lineup a whopping 152 times collectively.
The Spartans have only given up two sacks in their last four games. Meanwhile, USU's defense amassed 12.0 sacks in wins over Hawaii and New Mexico State, which is very encouraging for a team that had nine sacks in its first seven games.
A very intriguing matchup will be contested between the USU offense and SJSU defense. The Aggies rank first in the Mountain West and 13th nationally in total offense (473.3 ypg), but will need to be sharp against a superb, veteran Spartan defense. SJSU welcomed back a trio of first-team all-MW honorees in long-levered defensive ends Cade Hall and Viliami Fehoko, and linebacker Kyle Harmon. Hall is the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.
Fehoko (6-4, 263) and Hall (6-3, 270) have teamed up for 10.0 of their team's 25.0 sacks, with Fehoko leading the way with 6.0. Both players have forced two fumbles apiece, and Fehoko paces the Spartans with 8.5 tackles for loss
“Yeah, it’s a huge challenge," Anderson said of SJSU's defense, which only allows 23.0 points and 354.4 yards of total offense an outing, plus only 3.5 yards per rushing attempt. "It’s going to test us as much or more than anybody we’ve seen so far. To me, this is very similar to playing Colorado State and Boise and BYU’s fronts. They’re good, they’re really good and they have more than one guy that can attack you (as a pass rushing threat). They’ve got length, they’ve got speed, they play with tons of energy."
Harmon has already racked up 103 tackles this season and has averaged 10 per game over the past two seasons. SJSU's second-leading tackler is cornerback Nehemiah Shelton, who has 62 stops, plus a team-leading tallies in interceptions (two) and passes broken up (11) in '21.
The Spartans have arguably the premier 1-2 duo at the safety position in the Mountain West in Tre Jenkins and Jay Lenard, who has made 42 career starts. Jenkins was a second-team all-conference honoree a year ago, while Lenard garnered honorable mention honors in 2019. Lenard has contributed with 59 tackles, one INT and two fumble recoveries this season, while Jenkins has chipped in with 57 tackles.
Like the Aggies, the Spartans have been rock solid on special teams this season. SJSU has all-conference caliber performers in punter Wil Hart, placekicker Matt Mercurio and kickoff/punt returner Shamar Garrett.
Mercurio is a two-time honorable mention all-MW pick. He has booted 40 field goals during his time at SJSU, which puts him in the No. 4 spot in the program's record books. Mercurio has been successful on 11 of 15 field goals this season.
Hart, a graduate transfer who was a two-time all-Big Ten selection at Michigan, has averaged 44.6 yards on 55 punts this season, and has placed 26 on them inside the oppositions' 20-yard line. Hart broke Michigan's single-season record by averaging 47.0 yards in 2018.
Garrett has averaged 9.2 yards on 12 punt returns and 19.2 yards on 17 kickoff returns in '21. Garrett came through with a monumental 98-yard kickoff return for a TD in last year's huge win over Nevada.
The Spartans have also excelled at blocking kicks this season as they have deflected two field goals, one PAT and one punt.