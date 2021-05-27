During the past three months, Calvin Knapp has received scholarship offers from 13 FBS or FCS college football programs.
Utah State was the last team to offer the Iowa Western Community College left tackle, but once that opportunity came about it was an easy decision for Knapp. The native of Jackson, Wisconsin, was offered by the Aggies Monday and, one day later, notified head coach Blake Anderson of his intentions to join the program.
Knapp officially announced his commitment to USU Thursday on Twitter. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder has three years of eligibility remaining and plans on being in Logan for the start of summer ball.
"Coach Anderson is a winner," Knapp said in an interview with the Herald Journal. "And although it took longer in the process for them to offer than I hoped, the staff has been very personable and professional with me throughout the process, and I feel as though I can trust them. Sure, I could’ve waited on my commitment for other schools to offer, but I figured why even consider those offers when Utah State is the school that truly saw my potential in the Mountain West and at the FBS level. I love the coaches and am excited for the unique world view that Logan has to offer."
Knapp's recruitment has blown up ever since he made the switch from defensive end to offensive tackle. The 21-year-old played in the defensive trenches in high school and collegiately at Division II program Southwest Minnesota State. Knapp redshirted his first season with the Mustangs and made 17 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, in nine games as a freshman in 2019.
The former Germantown High School star and captain elected to transfer to well-respected JUCO program Iowa Western last year and has put on 50 pounds since arriving in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
"I gained such a chip on my shoulder and with COVID, I just committed to the weight room and eating to gain weight, and in the fall my O-line coach asked if I’d consider switching and they convinced me it would be the best option," Knapp said. "It’s been a natural switch. I feel like I was born to play O-tackle and I’ve barely scratched the surface of my potential."
Knapp and the Reivers recently wrapped up another strong season. IWCC went 7-1, including 4-0 in conference play, and its lone loss was a 31-30 heartbreaker to Snow College in the season opener for both JUCO powers. Snow College will play for a NJCAA national title next week in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Knapp helped a balanced IWCC offense average 403.1 yards per game and 42.5 points an outing. The Reivers only gave up 8.9 ppg this past season.
Austin Stephens was the last Iowa Western player who transferred to the Aggies and he started 39 games as center, plus garnered all-Mountain West honors three times. Stephens helped propel the Reivers to a national title in 2012.
Additionally, several soccer players from Cache Valley have excelled at IWCC over the past 10 years and have moved on to four-year programs.
"Iowa Western has completely brought the best out of me and eliminated so much of my weaknesses and bad habits," said Knapp, who thanked his IWCC coaches by name on Twitter. "At IW the competition is so elite throughout the team in every position that you absolutely have to bring your best every day to succeed. This holds true for all facets of life at Iowa Western and all sports."
Knapp, who finished with a conference-best 8.5 sacks as a high school senior, is confident he has the competitive fire to excel at the D-I level.
"My work ethic and drive to succeed is my greatest asset," he said. "I’ve been given the gift of being doubted and disregarded in the past, and it’s created a fire within me to be great that burns hotter than anyone I know. I also believe God blessed me with the natural tools to be a great left tackle, such as my king arms and quick feet. The athleticism I developed as a speed rush defensive end has been foundational to my success and development as a tackle."
Knapp, who loves to snowboard, has helped develop that drive as a two-sport athlete in high school and at SW Minnesota and IWCC. He also competed on both track & field programs and helped the Reivers place second at the ICCAC Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Knapp was the conference runner-up in the shot put (49 feet, 4.5 inches) and the bronze medalist in the weight throw (50-10.25), and qualified for the NJCAA Indoor National Championships in both events. He placed 10th at nationals in the shot put.