Replacing three wide receivers that teamed up for an impressive 3,329 yards and 31 touchdowns on 206 receptions during the 2021 college football season will surely be a challenge for Utah State.
Fortunately for the Aggies, they have had success on the recruiting trail in their efforts to account for the departures of Deven Thompkins (declared for 2022 NFL Draft), Derek Wright (out of eligibility) and Brandon Bowling (out of eligibility). Case in point: USU has signed a pair of wide receivers from the transfer portal in former Alabama player Xavier Williams and former Maryland starter Brian Cobbs, plus junior college All-American wideout Terrell Vaughn has finalized his commitment to the Aggies.
Additionally, USU will soon be adding a current high school senior to its 2022 recruiting class in Malachi Keels. The receiver pledged his commitment to the Aggies earlier this month on Twitter and plans on putting pen to paper next Wednesday, which is the first day of the traditional signing period.
The Orange Glen (California) High School standout looking forward to being mentored by Kyle Cefalo, who has coached a 1,000-yard receiver in four straight years. Cefalo just finished his first season at USU’s wide receiver coach after filling that same role at Arkansas State from 2017-20.
“I’m super blessed to be in the position that I am in to be coached by coach Cefalo,” Keels said in an interview with the Herald Journal. “I know that I’ll love playing in this offensive scheme. I’m just ready to make plays and I know with USU I will be able to make big plays.”
Keels shined during his final two seasons in high school as he led the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards as a junior and senior. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder came through with 866 yards and nine touchdowns in just five games — meaning he averaged 173.6 yards an outing — during the COVID-19 shortened spring season of 2021. Keels contributed with 1,005 yards and 12 TDs on 55 receptions in 10 games this past fall.
No. 4 also proved be could be a big-play threat for Orange Glen as he averaged 19.7 yards per catch as a junior and 18.3 as a senior. Keels has solid track & field speed as he competes in the 100- and 200-meter dashes for the Patriots, plus on the 4x100 relay team.
Indeed, Keels has put up some strong statistical numbers at the high school level, but being a good teammates is always his primary goal.
“I believe my biggest strengths I will be bringing with me (to USU) is my work ethic,” said Keels, who was in the stands at SoFi Stadium when USU beat Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl last month. “I won’t quit and I’ll give my all until there is nothing to give. I’m not a selfish teammate. I’ll always put the team before me. I’m coachable. Whatever the team needs or my coach needs, I will do it.”
USU, which shattered single-season program records in passing yards (4,248) and scoring passes (41) in ’21, was the only Division I program to offer Keels a scholarship, although he had several offers from smaller four-year programs. The native of Escondido, California, is hungry to prove the Aggies made the right decision in taking a chance on him.
“I’m super grateful and appreciative that it was Utah State that gave me this opportunity,” he said. “There is no where else I would want to be. Utah State has shown me so much support during my high school career that I’m forever appreciative for. USU made my recruiting process a great one and stood out more than any other school that recruited me.
“I’ve seen that there are a lot of teams that overlooked me and passed up on me on the upcoming schedule. I’m super motivated to go out there with my brothers and show them what they missed out on, but more importantly motivated to go win and continue what (head) coach (Blake) Anderson has been building in Logan.”
Keels is also excited about the opportunities he will get to play in his home state. Baring a bowl game or another Mountain West championship game appearance, the Aggies won’t be playing any teams in California next season, but they typically do on a yearly basis.
“It’s great to see I’ll be back close to family to play some games, definitely,” Keels said. “It definitely helped me make my decision especially because my family will be able to get out to those games easier, but even without the thought of the games in California, Utah State its self has been a big selling point since the beginning (of the recruiting process). I’ve been ready to be in the position I am now.”
In addition to Keels, Williams, Cobbs and Vaughn, a handful of other receivers will be part of USU’s ’22 recruiting class. The Aggies signed a pair of junior college — both preferred walk-ons — transfers during the early signing period in Bailee Davenport (Kilgore Community College) and Taylor Larsen (Snow College). Additionally, a trio of current high school seniors plan on signing next week in Sean Persson (Maple Mountain High), Jack Hadfield (Skyridge) and Maddox Ray (American Fork). Persson, Hadfield and Ray, the son of former Aggie wideout Jimmy Ray, will serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at USU.