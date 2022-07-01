Austin Leausa has fond memories of watching his cousin, former all-Mountain West Conference defensive tackle AJ Pataiali’i, play football at Utah State University about 10 years ago.
As a young boy growing up in Salt Lake County, Leausa “and my family would come up (to Logan) and watch (Pataiali’i) play all the time.” As a result, Leausa became an Aggie fan, and now he gets to compete for the program he grew up rooting for.
The former Southern Utah University offensive lineman entered the transfer portal in May and didn’t take long to find a landing spot. Leausa announced his commitment to the defending Mountain West champions Thursday on Twitter.
The Herald Journal caught up with the former West Jordan High School star about his commitment to the Aggies. Leausa, who has three years of eligibility remaining, plus he can still redshirt, is already on campus and will participate in fall camp.
“Utah State was my dream school growing up,” said Leausa, who will be attending USU on a full-ride scholarship. “My family loved coming to the games and we just fell in love with the university. There’s a different atmosphere here in Logan.”
Leausa was recruited by USU as a high school product, but the Aggies didn’t offer him a scholarship. He ended up accepting an offer from SUU and signing with the FCS program in February of 2017. Leausa served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines before playing for the T-birds.
No. 70 saw limited action in four of SUU’s six games in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. That season was actually moved to the spring of 2021. Leausa was an impact performer for the T-birds last fall as he started against Weber State, Northern Colorado, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Eastern Washington and San Jose State.
Leausa elected to transfer pretty late in the process, but still received interest from several FBS programs, including USC, Boise State, Fresno State, Hawaii and Arkansas State. He is looking forward to competing at the FBS level.
“Football is football to me,” said Leausa, who was offered by Southern Illinois and Missouri State, in addition to USU. “When your number is called or when you’re called upon, be ready to go in and do your job at a high level, no matter the division.”
In addition to playing football at West Jordan, Leausa played baseball and rugby in high school. Leausa has grown quite a bit since his senior year with the Jaguars, where he was listed as a 6-foot-3, 275-pound two-start recruit by 247sports.com. Leausa was listed at 6-5, 315 pounds in SUU’s fall of 2021 roster.
What should Aggie fans expect from Leausa?
“My greatest strength is I’m pretty versatile,” he said. “I think I have the natural ability to pick up on things pretty quick and (execute) them at a high level.”
Leausa’s primary objective for the upcoming fall camp “is to become a sponge — take everything for what it is and put it to use.” Additionally, Leausa will strive to “be the best teammate I can on and off the field.”
Regardless of how much he plays this upcoming season, it should still be a memorable one for Leausa, who will get to spend a lot of time around his cousin. The aforementioned Pataiali’i is currently in his first season as a defensive graduate assistant coach for the Aggies after spending the previous two as the defensive line coach at Snow College.
Pataiali’i was a standout defensive lineman and Snow College and USU. He played in 27 games for the Aggies from 2012-13, where he was in the starting lineup 16 times and contributed with 66 tackles, 6.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble. The Aggies went 20-7 during those two seasons and Pataiali’i was a second-team all-conference selection as a senior.
Following his time at USU, Pataiali’i carved out a three-year playing career in the NFL, despite being an undrafted free agent. The Hunter High product spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.