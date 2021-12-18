INGLEWOOD, Calif. --- The moment wasn't too big for quarterback Cooper Legas, much to the delight of head coach Blake Anderson and the rest of the Utah State football team.
Legas, who began the season as USU's third-string signal caller, threw an absolute dime of a 62-yard scoring strike to Deven Thompkins on his first collegiate pass and helped propel the Aggies to a come-from-behind 24-13 victory over Oregon State in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on a picture-perfect early Saturday evening at SoFi Stadium.
"In terms his of team reps, they've been very few and far between, but I thought he did a good job," Anderson said of Legas, who ended up completing 11 of 20 passes for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns, vs. one interception. "He's got an extremely high football IQ. You could tell the very first touchdown pass of his career was a check play by him at the line of scrimmage, based off the look he saw (from OSU's defense). That tells you kind of all you need to know about him. He goes out the very first play, he gets a loaded box and he checks to the right play. And you talk about it in the meeting room all of the time and coach Tuck explains and shows him the look, but that is probably the first time he's ever checked, physically checked to that particular play and it came at the most critical time for us. We don't really have the luxury of digging ourselves a hole, so I think (that play) kind of tells you everything about his character and how his his preparation has looked, and he made the most of his opportunity."
In the process, the Aggies matched their single-season program record with 11 wins and improved to 6-9 all-time in bowl games. USU also won 11 games during the 2012 and 2018 campaigns, however this season was more remarkable because it followed the program's disastrous one-win COVID-19 shortened fall of 2020.
"It was a special night, a special night for this group of guys," Anderson said. "I'm beyond blessed to be the head coach at Utah State and to be able to work with these guys (Anderson said motioning to Deven Thompkins and Nick Heninger), and a bunch of guys just like them. This journey started over a year ago in less-than-ideal circumstances, and we traveled into the season with most of the people in the football community across the country not really expecting much of us. But the guys in the room --- held together honestly by the two guys sitting next to me probably as much as anybody --- just never bought into that, and worked hard. We learned how to really care about each other and learned how to really pull together and learned how to kind of overcome the odds in almost every situation. We had some adversity along the way and finished the season with a little bit as well, and it only made us stronger."
Thompkins and Heninger were honored as the offensive and defensive MVPs of the contest, respectively. Thompkins hauled in six receptions for 115 yards and the aforementioned game-changing TD, while Heninger completely dominated from his defensive end position as he recorded seven tackles, including a career-high 5.0 for a loss, plus a career-high three sacks.
Meanwhile, Legas, the former former Orem High three-sport star, replaced the injured Logan Bonner just seconds into the second quarter and proceeded to complete 4 of 8 passes for 100 yards during the second 15-minute stanza. Legas' in-stride touchdown pass to the record-setting Thompkins pulled the Aggies even at 7-7 just 18 seconds into the quarter and, quite frankly, it completely changed the complexion of the game.
"I've been here with Coop since he first got (to USU) and he's a fun spirit to be around," Thompkins said. "But on the sideline, once I found out the Logan went down, I went over and grabbed Coop and I just told him, 'it's time to step up.' And I told all of the wide receivers we've got to help Coop build his confidence ... and honestly he didn't even need it. You know, he was ready to go ... and it showed the future that he's going to have here as a Utah State Aggie, so I'm definitely proud of him."
USU's defense got off to a bad start as OSU received the opening kickoff and promptly marched 71 yards to paydirt in just three plays. A 20-yard scoring scamper by Jesiah Irish on an end around gave the Beavers a 7-0 advantage just 58 seconds into his team's first bowl appearance since 2013.
The Aggies were undaunted, though, as they limited the Beavers to three points on their other six possessions of the opening half. OSU gained 133 yards on the other 33 first-half plays following Irish's TD. Additionally, the high-scoring Beavers didn't score another touchdown the rest of the way. OSU averaged 32.75 points per game during the regular season.
"For some reason, we like to spot people points before we start playing," Heninger quipped, while Anderson laughed and made his own comment. "It's happened a few times ... but we for sure we just don't give up. (We have) a next man mentality and go out. I mean, we didn't flinch as a defense. We came off to the sidelines and said, 'all right, let's go. If that's their best shot, we can shut it down.' We know what we've got to fix, and props to them. They scripted a good first drive, but we able to respond as a defense."
Heninger wreaked havoc on OSU's decorated offensive line in his emphatic final performance as an Aggie. USU finished with 3.0 sacks during the first two quarters of action and 4.0 in the contest against an OSU squad that only conceded 10 sacks in 12 regular season games.
Oregon State retook the lead momentarily on a 37-yard field goal midway through the second quarter, which capped off a 13-play, 66-yard drive. Everett Hayes pushed his initial 42-yard field goal attempt wide left, but the Beavers were awarded a second opportunity when the Aggies were whistled for an illegal formation penalty (lined up in the neutral zone).
OSU's lead was short lived, though, because USU immediately responded with a 11-play, 85-march to paydirt. Legas' second series at QB culminated in a 15-yard scoring scamper by Calvin Tyler Jr. against his former team. Tyler Jr., who spent four seasons at OSU, broke one tackle and deftly evaded another on his way to the end zone, giving the Aggies a 14-10 lead with 4:24 remaining in the second quarter.
The Aggies then proceeded to extend its lead by scoring on its first two possessions of the third quarter. A 25-yard field goal by Connor Coles pushed USU's advantage to 17-10 five minutes into the quarter, and that lead ballooned to 24-10 when Legas found Brandon Bowling in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard scoring pass on third and goal, which capped off a nine-play, 74-yard drive.
A memorable trick play helped set up Legas' second scoring pass. Legas threw the ball to wide receiver Derek Wright, who tossed it back to his quarterback for a 34-yard gain into OSU territory.
"The double pass was going into the (game plan) regardless of who was in there (at QB)," Anderson explained. "Bonner, it's probably a good thing he got hurt because he would have only about a first down, "Anderson quipped," and, you know, Coop's a little bit faster than (Bonner) is, so he actually turned it into an explosive play.
"Nothing really changed with the system today when (Legas) went in. We stayed true to form, we stayed with the plan and just put (Legas) in a position where hopefully guys could take the heavy lifting off of him, but he exceeded every expectation I had in what he could do. He moved the chains with his feet, made tough throws, had poise. With the exception of the one throw that kind of got away from him that got picked, he played basically a flawless game. "
OSU pared its deficit to 24-13 on a 34-yard field goal by Hayes with 13:35 remaining in the final quarter. Heninger came through with his third sack of the game to essentially force the Beavers to settle for three points.
The Beavers had an opportunity to get even closer as defensive back Kitan Oldapo displayed great footwork along the sideline in picking up a Legas pass at the OSU 17-yard line. However, OSU promptly gave the ball back a few plays later on a fumble that was pounced on by USU linebacker AJ Vongphachanh.
USU gave up quite a bit of yardage in the game --- 415 to be exact --- but limited OSU to one touchdown on three red zone possessions, plus the Beavers only went 4 of 12 on third downs and 0 for 2 on fourth downs. The Aggies only allowed teams to score touchdowns in the red zone 45.8 percent of the time during the regular season, which ranked 10th nationally.
Aggie safety Hunter Reynolds slammed the door when he picked off a Chance Nolan pass with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Michigan graduate transfer made an outstanding play earlier in the contest when he batted away a fourth-down pass with one hand.
Justin Rice led USU with nine tackles, followed by Heninger, Shaq Bond, Cash Gilliam and Ajani Carter with seven apiece.
Tyler Jr. rushed for 120 yards against his former team and USU finished with 383 yards of total offense. Thompkins is now the Aggies' single-season receptions record-holder with 102, plus he became the first player in program history to eclipse the 1,700-yard barrier in a season. No. 13, who finished with 1,705 yards, eclipsed the century mark in nine games this fall.
Bonner broke Jordan Love's single-season passing record of 3,567 yards with his first completion of the game to Bowling. Bonner, who completed 6 of 10 passes for 68 yards and an INT in his lone quarter of action, finished with 3,628 yards in '21.
"Logan had a knee injury," Anderson said. "He did feel somewhat stable when he tested it, but in terms of being able to play and throw the ball effectively like he needed to without discomfort, he just couldn't do it. And it would have been careless to try and leave him out there. I'm not sure he could have protected himself very well and, honestly, not sure he would have been very effective. It could have potentially created other problems, so we chose to hold him out and, as you saw, Cooper came in and played with great poise."
NOTES
* This was the first college football game played at SoFi Stadium, which is the home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.
* This was USU's first-ever victory over OSU, which prevailed in the other three previous matchups between the two programs.
* The Aggies defeated two opponents from Power 5 conference programs for the first time in their 124-year history.
* Tyler rushed for more than 100 yards for the fourth time this season.
* USU finished the season with 114 tackles for loss, which is just one shy of the school record, set in 1999.
* Coles is now USU's single-season record-holder in attempted field goals with 29. He was successful on 20 of them.
* Bond, Heninger, Thompkins, Bonner and Savon Scarver served as USU's captains Saturday.