The Lehi recruiting connection is alive and well for Utah State’s football program.
For the third time in as many years, USU has secured a verbal commitment from a Lehi senior. Tight end Grayson Brousseau announced his intentions of becoming an Aggie last Friday on Twitter.
Two of Brousseau’s former high school teammates, redshirt freshman offensive tackle Teague Andersen and true freshman safety Kadiyon Sweat, are currently on USU’s roster. Additionally, former standout Pioneer tight end Carson Terrell played in 53 games, including 24 starts, for the Aggies from 2017-21.
“Teague was a big influence on me my sophomore year and Kadiyon and I have been buddies and enemies and going against each other every single day in practice (for a long time), and he is a huge reason I’m the player that I am today,” the outgoing Brousseau said in an interview with The Herald Journal. “I am so excited that I get to be around that kid because he’s a kid that just wins and understands how to compete and get better, and he’s a guy that you want on your team. … And I love both of those guys and I feel like they played a big role, but that’s not the reason that (I’m going to USU). It was definitely an appealing attraction, (though), to have them there, knowing that I’ll be around some familiar faces.”
There are several reasons why Brousseau, who has started for Lehi’s football and basketball teams ever since he was a freshman, is an excited to be an Aggie. For starters, Brousseau was impressed with how USU’s coaching staff has been transparent with him throughout the recruiting process. No. 33 was offered a scholarship by the Aggies this summer.
“Sophomore year is when that recruiting process (with USU) kind of started for me and it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows,” he said. “It was, ‘hey, we need you to work on this,’ and I went and worked on it. … And it was just a work in progress in getting better and trying to get myself to that level, so respect to those coaches because they don’t just offer kids. They really take the process very seriously and I think that’s a very good sign in a program, so I was super grateful that they were up front and open with me about my weaknesses and my strengths. And I was able to improve and work on the strengths and the weaknesses.”
USU is one of several Division I programs that have courted Brousseau over the past few years. The 17-year-old — he will turn 18 tomorrow (Wednesday) — has also received offers from BYU, Air Force, Colorado State, UNLV, Navy, Idaho and Yale.
“All of those schools, I respect the crap out of them,” asserted Brousseau, who helped propel the Pioneers to back-to-back 5A state championships in football in 2021 and 2022, plus a 5A title in basketball as a freshman.
So, why did Utah State ultimately feel like the right fit for the 6-foot-6, 225-pounder?
“Culture,” Brousseau answered without hesitation. “I think culture is the right way to put it because you can go anywhere and every school will tell you that they’re going to throw to the tight ends or they’re the place for you or the academics are best there. Every school is going to say the exact same things, but only a few schools feel like home. And when you’re (at USU) and the students are there and everyone’s bought into Aggie Nation and their coaches are bought in — not just bought into the program, but bought into the players and everyone believes — that’s something special. And you don’t find that everywhere else. That’s something that’s a Utah State thing and I’m the one that’s lucky here. I’m really the one that’s lucky that I get to be a part of it and learn from it.”
The long-time Lehi resident is having a very productive senior season for the Pioneers, who are currently 5-0 and are competing at the 6A level. Brousseau ranks first on the team in receiving yards (257) and is tied for first in touchdowns catches (five), to go along with his 15.1-yard-per-reception average. No. 33 hauled in 27 catches for 325 yards and one TD last season for Lehi, which went 14-0.
Brousseau has also been a standout on the basketball court for the Pioneers as he ranked first on the team in rebounding (5.6 per game) and blocked shots (0.56 per game), plus was second in scoring (10.84 points per game), as a junior. The power forward was also Lehi’s second-leading scorer as a sophomore (9.4 ppg), and he contributed with seven points in a 61-57 victory over Farmington in the 6A state title tilt as a freshman. The Pioneers went 19-6 last season and won their region.
“I can’t even describe it,” Brousseau said when asked about capturing state championships in two team sports. “The only way I can put it is it’s the greatest feeling in the world. It’s not even about winning, it’s the payoff of the grind because I can tell you all three of those state championships were not easy. And I could go through 40 moments on each of those runs where things didn’t work well and we could have just cashed it in, but all of the older guys ahead of me and the guys below me, the guys coaching me, everyone was bought in. … The process of winning doesn’t change. That’s probably the biggest thing I took away from it is the winning in basketball and the winning in football, sure it’s different in how you do it, but the process of it is the same. It’s hard work and consistency and coming together as a group, and that’s something that I feel Utah State does very well.”
Brousseau was formerly a three-sport athlete for the Pioneers as he was in the starting varsity pitching rotation as a freshman. However, Brousseau dealt with some arm injuries for a few years and elected to give up baseball, which was the sport he played the most growing up. The 3-star recruit learned some valuable lessons as a three-sport varsity athlete back in the 2020-21 academic year.
“Freshman year was the most humbling experience and it just really put perspective on, ‘I’m not that good and I have a long ways to go,’” Brousseau said. “So, I think that’s probably the biggest thing I took away from that is that I needed to be more humble as a person and as a player.”
Brousseau was able to celebrate all three of his state championships with his older brother, Jackson, who is currently a freshman quarterback at Colorado State. The 6-4, 220-pounder was Lehi’s starting signal caller in 2021 and 2022, and also played basketball and baseball when his younger brother was a freshman. The two have developed a tight bond over the years.
“I’m not going to lie to you, I could talk about this for hours,” Grayson Brousseau said. “The short way to put it is he’s my role model, he’s what I try to be every single day. He pushes me every single day. Last year — I could tell you this as an example — we were out at a practice and I run a route where I’m tired and I don’t give my best effort, he’s going to be the first one yelling at me. It’s not a coach, he is the first one yelling at me and he cares. He cares about the team, but I feel like he cared about me a lot and just having an older brother that’s been so successful in what he does and being able to follow his footsteps and being able to have that blueprint to go off of has been probably the biggest reason of who I am today, not just as a player but as a person. And I could sit here and tell you of multiple occasions that he’s pushed me and made me a better player and person. Really, I love that guy and will always love him.”
Indeed, Jackson Brousseau helped teach his younger brother to be an ultimate competitor and that is something he is confident he’ll bring to USU’s program.
“I think the biggest thing I bring is competitiveness,” said Brousseau, who is the 16th-ranked class of 2024 recruit in the entire state, according to 247sports.com. “And I don’t care if I don’t play, if I’m playing, if I’m the best player, if I’m the worst player … I don’t care what’s going on or who you are, I want everyone doing their jobs to the best of their ability. And that’s how you win — and I want to win because I hate losing — so I think that’s something that I bring to the table that doesn’t really take being a senior or being a freshman, being the starter or being the backup. You’ve got to have guys that want to win and (the Aggies) have a lot of guys like that, so I’m just hoping to add one more to their roster.”
In addition to being an accomplished athlete, Brousseau has excelled as a student as he has a cumulative GPA of 3.96. He credited his parents for helping him find a good balance as a student-athlete.
“I’m a big academic guy,” Brousseau said. “… Outside of sports, I just like being around people and getting to know people. I love meeting new people, I love going and doing active things — indoors or outdoors. I just like being around people. I’m a social guy. I would say I’m an extrovert. I love making new friends, but I would say most of my time is spent either in the classroom or on the field.”
There is a chance Brousseau might graduate from Lehi early, but that likely won’t happen because of basketball. As a result, Brousseau will likely enroll at USU for the fall semester of 2024. He is considering serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but would like to attend at least one year of college first.
Brousseau is eager to acclimate himself to the Cache Valley community.
“I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about the people there,” Brousseau said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.