The past seven days have been quite productive for Utah State’s football program from a recruiting standpoint.
A trio of transfers have pledged their commitment to the Aggies during that timespan. Former Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams announced his decision last Thursday, and two more athletes in the transfer portal followed suit on Wednesday.
Former Alabama wide receiver Xavier Williams was the first to declare his intention of becoming an Aggie on Wednesday on Twitter, while former Nevada defensive end Daniel Grzesiak committed a few hours later. Both players are graduate transfers with two years of eligibility remaining.
Like Williams, Grzesiak will be joining a program he has competed against during his time in the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies traveled to Reno and squared off against Grzesiak and the Wolf Pack during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020. Nevada dominated and rolled to a 34-9 win, and Grezsiak recorded one tackle.
The Aggies struggled mightily in ’20 as they only won one game, but they bounced back in a big way in 2021 by matching their single-season program record of 11 wins, plus they captured their first ever Mountain West championship. USU’s massive turnabout certainly caught the attention of Grzesiak.
“Utah State’s turnaround has been wild,” Grzesiak said in an interview with the Herald Journal. “The coaching staff sounds invested and they know what they’re doing.”
The former Crenshaw (California) High star is coming off a solid season for the Wolf Pack as he tied for third place on the team in sacks with 5.5. Grzesiak also chipped in with 19.0 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 12 games this past fall.
The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder entered the transfer portal late last month and immediately received scholarship offers from USU and fellow Group of 5 programs Colorado State, Western Kentucky and UAB. What other offers did Grzesiak strongly consider?
“I was thinking about going back to Nevada because of the new coaches — they’ve got good things going — or Colorado State with my old coaches,” said Grzesiak, who finished with 16 tackles and 2.0 sacks in nine games during the ’20 campaign.
Grzesiak is looking forward to competing in the scheme of USU defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda. Utah State’s defensive ends excelled under Banda’s base defense, especially as the season progressed, and two of them — Nick Heninger and Byron Vaughns — were awarded after big performances. Vaughns was selected as the Defensive MVP of the Mountain West championship game, while Heninger was tabbed the Defensive MVP of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Heninger torched Oregon State in the bowl game to the tune of 7.0 tackles, including a career-high 5.0 for a loss, and a career-best 3.0 sacks.
The Aggies were the only team in the conference that had four players record at least 10 tackles for a loss, plus they finished fourth nationally in TFLs per game with 7.9. USU amassed 114 TFLs in ’21, which was one shy of the single-season school record.
This was Heninger’s final season at USU, as well as fellow defensive end Jaylin Bannerman, so Grzesiak’s arrival will be timely.
“The TFLs and sacks were a big reason why I wanted to come be in (this) scheme,” said Grzesiak, who will be on campus for spring camp. “I feel like I can elevate my game.”
Grzesiak was not initially offered a scholarship by Nevada, despite having a big senior season at Crenshaw. In his final year in high school, Grzesiak came through with 15.0 sacks and 24 TFLs, and was selected as his league’s Defensive Lineman of the Year.
“I walked on to play tight end and I got put on scholarship after my first year,” said Grzesiak, who played sparingly for the Wolf Pack in 2019 and redshirted in 2018. “I switched to defensive end and being a walk-on made me a hard worker even after I got (scholarship) money.”
Grzesiak graduated from Nevada with a bachelor’s degree in public health and will enter Utah State’s master’s program in sports management.
Like Grzesiak, Williams spent four seasons at his previous collegiate program, although he missed all of the ’21 campaign with an undisclosed injury. Williams entered the transfer portal in mid-November.
Williams played in six games for eventual national champion Alabama during the ’20 season and caught three passes, including one in the national semifinals against Notre Dame and one against Ohio State in the national championship contest. The 6-0, 190-pounder saw limited playing time in four games in ’19 and, like Grzesiak, redshirted in ’18.
The native of Hollywood, Florida, was a high 4-star recruit in high school and received scholarship offers from 40 FBS teams according to his 247sports timeline, including offers from blue blood programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma.
Williams actually has a connection to USU as he was a high school teammate of former Aggie quarterback Henry Colombi. Colombi was a senior when Williams was a junior at Chaminade-Madonna Prep.
As a junior for the Lions, Williams led the team in catches (31), receiving yards (866) and receiving touchdowns (10). As a senior, he contributed with nine TDs and 608 yards on 37 receptions in just nine games. Williams also paced the Lions in all three of the aforementioned receiving categories as a senior.
Williams will join a USU receiving corps that will need to replace standouts Deven Thompkins, Derek Wright and Brandon Bowling. That trio teamed up for a whopping 31 TDs and 3,329 yards on 206 receptions this past fall. Utah State shattered single-season program records in passing yards (4,248) and scoring passes (41) in ’21.
USU is scheduled to play Alabama on the road on Sept. 3 of this upcoming season, so it will be a homecoming of sorts for Williams.
Williams and Grzesiak committed to the Aggies one day after current Lone Peak High senior linebacker Luke Durfey, who accepted a preferred walk-on offer. Durfey shined as a junior and senior for one of the premier high school programs in the Beehive State. The Knights beat Corner Canyon twice this past season — the first time to terminate the Chargers’ 48-game winning streak, and the second time in the 6A state championship game.
Durfey was Lone Peak’s leading tackler as a junior and senior, and garnered first-team all-state honors both seasons. As a senior, the 6-0, 225-pounder finished with 122 tackles, including 11.0 for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He tallied 129 tackles, including 17.0 for a loss, and 5.0 sacks as a junior.
Durfey was also a very efficient performer as a running back in short yardage situations for the Knights as he rushed for 10 TDs as a senior and 13 as a junior. He gained 259 yards on the ground as a senior and 246 as a junior.
“100% committed,” Durfey posted Tuesday on Twitter. “GO AGGIES.”