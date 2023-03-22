For the third straight year, no Utah State football players were selected to participate at the NFL Scouting Combine, but that didn’t prevent several of them from making a good impression in front of NFL scouts.
That opportunity took place Wednesday as nine former Aggies, plus one former Utah Tech player, showcased their skills in front of scouts from 10 different NFL teams at USU’s annual Pro Day, which took place at the iFIT Sports Performance Center and the Stan Laub Indoor Training Center.
Of the nine former Aggies that participated Wednesday, three of them garnered first- or second-team all-Mountain West honors last season in offensive tackle Alfred Edwards (first team), running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (second team) and wide receiver Brian Cobbs (second team). Additionally, record-setting quarterback Logan Bonner was among the former Aggies that competed.
“For me, I wasn’t even really too nervous,” said Edwards, a five-year starter for the Aggies who ranks first in program history in career starts with 53. “It kind of felt like a game day. I felt good because I knew I was prepared. I’ve done everything I could these past three months right after the season to make sure I was ready for today, so it turned out basically how I expected it to.”
All 10 athletes had their official heights and weights measured, plus competed in several traditional Pro Day events such as the 225-pound bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone run and 20-yard shuttle run. The annual event concluded with positional drills for the lion’s share of the one-time Aggies.
In addition to Bonner, Cobbs, Tyler Jr. and Edwards, other former Aggies who were in action Wednesday were O-lineman Chandler Dolphin, wideout Justin McGriff, safeties Hunter Reynolds and Gurvan Hall Jr. and kicker Connor Coles. Defensive back Darrius Nash, a four-year starter at Utah Tech, also participated.
No former Aggies were selected in each of the last two NFL drafts and that trend will likely continue, although standout receivers Deven Thompkins and Derek Wright battled their way into the league as undrafted free agents a year ago. Wright and Thompkins were called up to their respective active rosters at some point during the 2022 NFL season. That is something that has given athletes like Tyler Jr. hope going forward.
“That was motivation, most definitely,” said Tyler Jr., who rushed for 2,006 yards and 14 touchdowns during his two seasons at USU. “Like I said, they were my teammates, guys I won a (Mountain West) championship with, a bowl game with, so definitely motivation. I felt good going into this and I know all I need is the opportunity, so wherever the opportunity comes from, I’m definitely going to take full advantage of it.”
The Oregon State graduate transfer proved himself as a physical, hard-nosed runner during his two seasons in Logan, but also showcased some solid speed Wednesday. Tyler Jr. finished with a 40-yard dash time of 4.53 seconds, although all of the times are unofficial, inasmuch as they are hand-timed. Only two athletes clocked in with faster times in the 40 at USU’s Pro Day.
“I didn’t even get to do drills today because they (told me) they saw enough on film and they just wanted to see me catch the ball,” said Tyler Jr., who fared pretty well in the three-cone and shuttle runs, plus went 34 inches in the vertical jump. “I thought I definitely caught the ball well today. Like I said, it felt great just being able to show what I can do … just showing my talents and the athletic side, my explosiveness, my speed. And I wanted to do drills to show my control, but I’m going to go with what they say. They say that’s like a compliment, (so) I’m going to take their word and move on with my day. I feel like I had a great day today.”
Like Bonner, Tyler Jr. has been working out and preparing for Pro Day from his home state of Texas. The Beaumont, Texas, native has talked to representatives from the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders.
The ’22 campaign was a challenging one for Bonner, who battled back from offseason knee surgery and started the first four games. The native of Rowlett, Texas, broke a bone in his right foot — the same injury he suffered while at USU during the spring of 2021 — in the waning seconds of Game 4 against UNLV and missed the rest of the season.
To his credit, Bonner recovered well enough to showcase some solid measurables in the speed and agility departments Wednesday. The Arkansas State graduate transfer clocked in at 4.77 in the 40, recorded the second-fastest time of the event in the shuttle run (4.37) and was among the leaders in the three-cone run (7.23).
“I’ve been training for this for a while,” Bonner said. “I’m just glad to be healthy and glad to be back in Logan. I wanted to just show my athletic ability that I haven’t been showing as much since being banged up, and so I thought I did a really good job. That was the main focus coming in here was showing the explosiveness. They all knew I could throw the ball and stuff like that, so I really wanted to show how explosive I can be and really throw well, and I think I did both of those.”
Bonner endeared himself to USU fans with his toughness, grit, leadership and ability to make throws into tight windows. Bonner, the offensive MVP of the 2021 Mountain West championship game, shattered single-season records in passing yards (3,628) and TD passes (36) that year.
“I’ve said this before, but it’s probably just the process of obviously winning a championship for the first time in school history was great and that’s what we came here to do,” said Bonner when asked what he will remember the most about his time at Utah State. “But even when the season was not going the way we wanted it to, just being around the guys and making lifetime friendships and just the process, the grind and doing everything with everybody, I think that’s what I’ll remember the most. And I have friends that I’ve made here that will last a lifetime, so I can’t ever overstate how thankful I am for that.”
Bonner will travel back to the Lone Star State on Thursday and continue to train until the draft comes, “and then hopefully get picked up and then go to camp, and start all over again, start from the bottom and work my way up.” He does plan on taking a few days off, inasmuch as “it’s been a long three months.”
As for Edwards, he already has a contingency plan in place if he doesn’t get drafted or make it as an undrafted free agent. You see, the native of Redlands, California, was selected as the sixth overall pick of the 2023 United States Football League (USFL) Draft by the Philadelphia Stars. This is the eight-team league’s second year of operations and the 10-week regular season will begin in mid-April. The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
“If it doesn’t work out in the NFL for me then I have a spot with (the Stars), which is great,” Edwards explained. “Either way I’m going to continue to play football. … All I’ve got to do is stay ready and wait for that call (from a NFL team).”
The 6-foot-7 Edwards, who has a gigantic wingspan of more than 83 inches, displayed some solid athleticism Wednesday by clocking in at 5.02 in the 40 and posting a vertical leap of 32 inches.
“I feel like today I showed I move pretty well,” Edwards said. “You know, I’ve got a little explosiveness to me, so, yeah, I feel like everything’s going good.”
Like Bonner and Tyler Jr., Edwards spoke fondly of his time in Cache Valley.
“My time here in Logan was really special," he said. "You don’t realize when you first come, but you’re still a kid, so I felt like I really developed into (a man) when I was here, so this is definitely a special place to me. I met a lot of great people and I played a lot of football and have a lot of great memories, so it’s definitely special.”
Among the other highlights from Wednesday was Dolphin throwing down 29 reps in the bench press. Dolphin, a former walk-on, led the Aggies in knockdowns this past season and, like Edwards, was a multi-time academic all-Mountain West honoree during his time at USU. Hall Jr., a 4-star recruit out of high school, finished first among all athletes at Pro Day in the broad jump (10 feet, 2 inches), 40 (4.43) and three-cone run (7.09), while Cobbs ranked second in the broad jump (9-11). Coles booted a 60-yard field goal, while Reynolds put up 17 reps on the bench and was timed in 4.51 in the 40.
It was a good day for Nash as the former Utah Tech standout had the best vertical leap (36 inches), top time in the shuttle run (4.33) and posted the second-fastest time in the three-cone run (7.15), plus matched Tyler Jr. with a 4.53 in the 40 and flirted with a 10-foot mark in the broad jump (9-9.5).
