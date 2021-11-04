The 2017 college football season was a memorable one for New Mexico State, which ended a 57-year postseason drought with a gratifying 26-20 overtime win over Utah State in the Arizona Bowl.
Unfortunately for the NMSU Aggies, they have not been able to sustain that momentum. NMSU’s four-year football only membership with the Sun Belt Conference came to an end at the conclusion of the 2017-18 academic year — a move that the university ultimately had no say in — and it’s been tough sledding for the Aggies as an Independent program ever since.
Case in point: NMSU is only 6-20 since beating USU in the Arizona Bowl. The Aggies persevered through a extremely challenging situation a year ago as the state of New Mexico had stringent COVID-19 restrictions and, as a result, they didn’t play a single game. NMSU did square off against FCS teams Tarleton State and Dixie State during the spring of 2021, but ultimately missing out on 10 games was a significant setback for the program.
However, the Aggies did receive some encouraging news easier this week when they received an offer to become a member of Conference USA, which has been pillaged by the Sun Belt and American Athletic conferences in the latest round of realignment. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy has reported NMSU will “likely” join Conference USA as full members, along with Liberty, Jacksonsville State and Sam Houston State. NMSU has been competing in the Western Athletic Conference in all other sports since the 2005-06 academic year.
USU head coach Blake Anderson was asked about NMSU’s possible move to Conference USA during Monday’s press conference. NMSU is hosting USU on Saturday afternoon in what is a rare November non-conference game for the Northern Aggies.
“It would not surprise me at all if they do end up in that conference,” Anderson said. “... I don’t know that they really wanted to be independent when all of that happened. It was kind of outside their control, but they bring value. It’s a good tradition, they play hard. You know, they’ll bring value to any league that they go into.”
Anderson is very familiar with NMSU, having competed against the Aggies when he was an assistant coach or offensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee State (2002-04), Louisiana (2007) and Southern Miss (2008-2011).
“I’m not sure I’ve played at any place on the road anymore than I’ve played there,” Anderson said.
USU (6-2) will be NMSU’s seventh and final contest against an opponent from the Mountain West. The Southern Aggies are 0-6 against members of that conference this fall, including a pair of setbacks to Hawaii, which USU defeated in Logan by 20 points (51-31) last Saturday.
In all fairness, NMSU (1-7) likely would have outpointed Hawaii in Honolulu two weeks ago had the Warriors not returned a pair of lengthy interceptions for touchdowns. The Aggies were deep in Warrior territory on both occasions and those two pick-sixes were ultimately the difference in a 48-34 Hawaii win.
NMSU is coming off a bye week and should be well rested for Saturday’s game at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Southern Aggies racked up a season-high 485 yards of total offense in their rematch against the Warriors — an encouraging trend going into just their fourth home game of the season. Seven of NMSU’s 12 games this season will be on the road.
NMSU quarterback Jonah Johnson struggled two weeks as he only completed 24 of 54 passes, plus was burned on the two aforementioned pick-sixes. However, the Fresno City College transfer has had some big performances this season, including a 425-yard, three-touchdown effort in a 55-28 loss to Mountain West title contender Nevada. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder also threw for 326 yards against San Diego State and 300 against San Jose State.
Johnson is a threat with his feet, to boot, as he has gained 257 yards on the ground, although he lost 165 of them thanks to 21 sacks.
“That’s the key is can they protect him and can we get to him and make him uncomfortable, but (he can) make all of the throws without a doubt,” Anderson said. “He can make all the throws that they need and he’s got good skill guys across the board. I don’t know that one particular guy stands out as compared to the rest, but that’s kind of (head coach Doug Martin’s) MO — use them all, make you cover them all and the (running) backs always tend to get the ball out of the backfield a lot as well.”
Indeed, Johnson has shared the wealth this fall as four NMSU players have caught 20 or more passes. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda leads the way with 473 yards and four TDs on 30 receptions, while fellow wide receiver Jared Wyatt is right behind him with 421 yards and a pair of scores on 37 catches. Johnson has a 6-5 target in Andre Bodison, who has hauled in 20 receptions this fall.
The Southern Aggies have primarily used two running backs this season in O’Maury Samuels and Juwuan Price, although Samuels has been sidelined by an ankle injury and missed the second Hawaii game. Price took full advantage as he torched the Warriors to the tune of 159 yards on just 17 carries. The redshirt freshman had scoring runs of 56 and 46 yards in that game and is now averaging 5.4 yards on 83 carries (451 yards) this season. Additionally, Price and Samuels have teamed up for 27 receptions this fall.
“Juwuan has gotten better as the year has gone on and has kind of emerged as a go-to running back,” Martin said in an interview with the Las Cruces Sun News. “Not only just his running job, but in pass protection and route running. ... Juwuan made the safety miss twice (against Hawaii). That is the area where he has really gotten better.”
NMSU has only averaged 105.6 yards rushing an outing and 3.4 yards per carry this season, but it racked up 257 yards on the ground at a 7.6-yards-per-carry clip in the rematch against Hawaii. Johnson, who wasn’t sacked a single time, despite attempting 54 passes, chipped in with 84 yards on 14 attempts.
The Southern Aggies have some inexperienced offensive linemen, but they also have a pair of proven commodities in four-year starting left tackle Sage Doxtater and center Eli Johnson, a graduate transfer from Ole Miss. The 6-7, 350-pound Doxtater has been in the starting lineup a whopping 47 occasions during his time in Las Cruces, while Johnson started 12 games for the Rebels in 2019 and only gave up one sacks, despite competing against Southeastern Conference athletes.
NMSU has struggled defensively this season as it has allowed 463.3 yards an outing — an average of 187.0 yards on the ground on 5.3 ypc, and 276.3 yards through the air. Nevertheless, the Aggies have some talented defensive players, led by linebacker Chris Ojoh. The junior is currently the team leader in tackles (44), tackles for loss (7.5), sacks (5.0) and forced fumbles (two) this season.
Ojoh was a standout performer at his previous collegiate stop, FCS power Eastern Washington, as he amassed 105 tackles for the Eagles during the 2018 campaign.
“Well, he’s super active,” Anderson said of Ojoh. “I mean, the guy just runs to the ball and always kind of has a nose for it. And they are not afraid to bring him and blitz him and add him to the front, which gives him an opportunity to kind of be a pass rusher. ... I think he’s been a spark plug for them. I know their numbers are not great, but he has clearly been a positive addition to what they’re doing.”
NMSU’s second-leading tackler is converted wide receiver Caleb Mills, who is now a 6-5 free safety. Mills had 10 tackles two weeks ago against Hawaii and is one of three NMSU Aggies with two interceptions this season. Cornerbacks D.J. McCullough and Syrus Dumas have also contributed with a pair of picks apiece this season. NMSU has eight INTs as a team.
Mills has 42 tackles this season, followed closely by linebackers Trevor Brohard (40) and Michael Bowe (39). Brohard has missed three games this season and was listed in a NMSU release as “questionable” for Saturday’s contest. Bowe has forced two fumbles this fall.
Lazarus Williams, a 6-5, 270-pound defensive end, has contributed with 3.0 sacks in six games for the Southern Aggies this season. Williams didn’t play in the rematch against Hawaii.
NMSU has performed relatively well on special teams in ‘21. Josh Carlson has averaged 40.57 yards on 47 punts, while Ethan Albertson has been successful on 10 of 14 field goal attempts — 8 of 10 on FGs inside of 40 yards. Price has averaged 22.46 yards on 13 kickoff returns and has a 58-yarder to his credit.
NMSU has, however, given up a 53-yard punt return this fall and has allowed an average of 23.29 yards per kickoff return. Those are somewhat concerning statistics, considering USU’s weapons on both return units.