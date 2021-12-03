There's no question the past 10-plus years have been very fruitful for San Diego State's football program.
After all, the Aztecs haven't posted a losing record since 2009, plus they have won 10 or 11 games during five of the past seven seasons.
For all of their accomplishments during this timespan, the Aztecs have yet to win 12 games in a season. In fact, that has never happened in program history, but that would change should No. 19 San Diego State dispatch of Utah State in Saturday's Mountain West championship tilt.
Indeed, the 2021 campaign has been a memorable one for the Aztecs, who are aiming for their 22nd conference title in their 99-year history. SDSU is 2-0 all-time in Mountain West title games as it prevailed on this stage in 2015 and 2016.
"I think there's a group of guys who want to (leave) a legacy and part of that legacy is winning championships," SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said. "... I think three of our guys were on the team in (20)16. ... You know, you've got Trent Thompson, Zach Thomas and Tayler Hawkins. ... It's something that we talk about every day. You know, when I enter a room and coach Long used to enter a room, there were a couple of things that you asked the team and it's always been win and it's win (No.) 22."
This SDSU squad is certainly well-equipped to earn another piece of hardware. The Aztecs, who welcomed back 17 of their 22 starters on offense and defense, have multiple first-team all-Mountain West performers in all three phases of the game.
SDSU is always well known for its excellence on the defensive side of the ball and this season is no different. The Aztecs rank second among 130 FBS teams in rushing defense (78.5 yards per game), ninth in scoring defense (17.3 points per game) and 11th in total defense (314.2 ypg).
The Aztecs have five defensive standouts that have started at least 29 games during their collegiate careers. All of these players --- defensive ends Cameron Thomas and Keshawn Banks, linebacker Caden McDonald and safety Trenton Thompson and cornerback Tayler Hawkins --- were first- or second-team all-Mountain West selections this season. Patrick McMorris, SDSU's other starting safety, are garnered first-team all-MW accolades.
The headline athlete in that group is the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Thomas, who is the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. The three-time first-team all-league honoree has contributed with an impressive 66 tackles, including 20.0 for a loss, and 11.5 sacks this season. Thomas, the conference leader in TFLs and sacks, is being projected as a high-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
"To me, what you see --- and this is pretty much across the board for them --- you see length combined with speed," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "They are built very well and then they take a similar approach defensively to what we just saw with Rocky Long (at New Mexico in) they allow for a lot of movement. And you just see that free style of play, with length and speed, I mean, the numbers speak for themselves. We're really good at it and (Thomas) fits their system perfectly."
McMorris is SDSU's leading tackler this fall with 79, and he is also tied for the top spot on the team in interceptions (three), plus is tied for second in passes broken up (eight). Thompson has also contributed with a trio of INTs for the Aztecs, who have picked off opposing quarterbacks 15 times during the 2021 campaign. Thompson is the team leader in PBUs with 13. Simply put, the Aztecs have the top 1-2 safety tandem in the Mountain West.
Hawks is SDSU's third-leading tackler with 54, and he has also chipped in with two INTs and eight PBUs. Defensive tackle Jonah Davai wreaked havoc in last Saturday's come-from-behind 27-16 victory over Boise State. Davai finished with a career-high 3.0 sacks --- Thomas had 2.0 --- and has 6.5 sacks on the season.
Davai was a honorable mention all-MW selection, as was SDSU linebacker Michael Shawcroft. Indeed, the Aztecs are loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball.
San Diego State typically isn't flashy on offense. There's no secret the Aztecs want to wear opposing teams down with their formidable offensive line, but they are coming off their best passing performance of the season. SDSU threw for 290 yards --- nearly 140 above its season average --- against a talented Boise State secondary.
Starting quarterback Lucas Johnson went down with a right knee injury in the second quarter against the Broncos, and backup Jordan Brookshire provided a huge spark in relief. Brookshire, who was the starter early in the season before suffering an injury, completed 11 of 15 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 46 yards and a TD on nine attempts.
"I think some of Jordan's runs really sparked our team and he really finished those runs," Hoke said. "He wasn't looking to go down. I mean, he was looking to go through a guy."
Anderson said during Monday's press conference his team would prepare to face both SDSU quarterbacks, but Hoke has since announced that Brookshire would be the starter Saturday. Brookshire has completed 51.5 percent of his passes this season, although he was obviously much more proficient against BSU.
"They're pretty straight forward," Anderson said of SDSU's offensive approach. "I mean, they want to run the ball, they want to control the line of scrimmage, they want to control the clock and make you play a physical brand of ball, so I'm not sure that for us schematically it makes a huge difference (which QB we see)."
The Aztecs have one of the best running backs in the Mountain West in Nebraska transfer Greg Bell, who rushed for 157 yards on just 22 carries against the Aggies a year ago. Bell has amassed 949 yards on 209 carries in '21 and has found paydirt eight times.
SDSU's second-leading rusher is Chance Bell, who has chipped in with 273 yards and four TDs on 60 carries. The Aztecs average 4.3 yards per carry and 178.0 yards on the ground an outing.
San Diego State's offensive line is imposing and talented, led by the 1-2 punch of first-team all-MW picks William Dunkle (right guard) and Zachary Thomas (left tackle). Additionally, center Alama Uluave was a honorable mention all-conference honoree.
Dunkle and Thomas have made 29 starts apiece for the Aztecs. The 6-5, 330-pound Dunkle was originally a Utah State commit before flipping to SDSU.
"You have to be really athletic on the O-line to be good at running the outside zone, and they are," Anderson said. "... They're got great feet. They are very, very light on their feet for a big group of guys, and the outside zone play becomes extremely difficult to defend when you're that athletic up front. And they've run the ball well on everybody all season long."
SDSU's top wide receiver this season has been Jesse Matthews, who gave BSU major fits last week as he hauled in nine catches for 133 yards. The 6-0, 190-pounder has contributed with 39 receptions for 400 yards and six TDs this season.
"Jesse's amazing," Hoke said. "He's not the fastest guy out on the field, he's not the biggest guy, the strongest guy, quickest guy, but he is a football player. I mean, he makes plays (and) he's fun to have on your team also. I mean, he's a great teammate."
The Aztecs have a few very physically imposing targets in the passing game, including 6-4, 210-pound wideout Elijah Kothe and 6-6, 255-pound tight end Daniel Bellinger. Bellinger ranks second on the team in receptions (29), receiving TDs (four) and receiving yards (344), while Kothe is second in receiving yards (355) and third in catches (26).
"The one thing they are willing to do is if you give them numbers situations where they feel the need to put it in the air, they're not afraid to," Anderson said. "They're just very open about wanting to run the ball and control the line of scrimmage, but they've gotten a ton of great plays on the outside. They throw the vertical ball and the back shoulder fade as good as anybody that we've seen all year. It's a ball that both quarterbacks throw well."
San Diego State has been very good on special teams in '21 and it starts with reigning Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year Matt Araiza. Not only is Araiza quite possibly the best punter in NCAA history, he is a very good kicker and a fearless tackler.
The junior is on pace to shatter the NCAA record for single-season punt average (51.5) and the remarkable thing is most of SDSU's games has been contested at sea level. Araiza has also split the uprights on 15 field goal attempts this season, including three from 50-plus yards out.
"I mean, he flips the field in one play," Anderson said. "Now, I hope he's working a lot, I hope punting lots of balls. That means we're doing well, so that's the first challenge is to make them put him out there. But he has shown the ability to punt out of his own end zone and pin you inside the 10. That's a weapon that not many (teams) have."
The opportunity to return kickoffs is a rarity against the Aztecs as 53 of Araiza's 64 kickoffs this season have resulted in touchbacks.
"We'd be shocked if (USU All-American kickoff returner Savon) Scarver gets a chance to return a ball this week," Anderson said.
The Aztecs have an explosive return specialist in Jordan Byrd, a first-team all-conference pick as a kickoff returner. Byrd leads the conference with his 29.4-yard average, which including a 100-yarder to the house against Utah. Byrd also averages 7.2 yards on 23 punt returns.
SDSU did give up a punt return for a touchdown to Utah's Brittan Covey, but has otherwise been solid in punt and kickoff return coverage this fall.
The Aggies must also be aware of the Aztecs' ability to block punts/field goals. Tyrell Shavers has two of SDSU's three blocked kicks/punts this season.