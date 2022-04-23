The first scrimmage of spring camp was a pretty uneven one for the Aggies from an offensive perspective, but more consistency was on display two weeks later at the annual Blue vs. White Spring Game, which was contested Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.
Utah State's football program wrapped up spring camp with a strong passing performance on Merlin Olsen Field. The Aggie offense amassed 548 yards through the air en route to a 64-29 victory over the defense in front of a pretty nice crowd, which also consisted of several former USU players, including eight-time NFL All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, current Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and former NFL running back Robert Turbin.
"I am pleased with how the day went,” Utah State head coach Blake Anderson said. “The guys made good plays on both sides of the ball. It’s hard to figure out a scoring plan in O vs. D without it getting crazy like it did today, but the energy was good, guys had a good time and everybody played.
"The energy on the sideline toward the end was awesome. These guys love playing together, and love seeing other guys have success. We had a great group of alumni back, including some unbelievable players that have built this place. It’s good to have them back on campus. All in all, it was a good spring. Now, we turn the page and start getting ready for summer workouts."
Two weeks ago, the offense turned the ball over four times and was largely dominated by the defense until the focus was shifted to red zone possessions. The defense still fared pretty well in the Blue vs. White Game, but the offense only turned the ball over once and found paydirt on eight of 18 possessions. Most of those touchdowns capped off lengthy drives as there were no red zone specific series on Saturday.
“It was a lot better than the first scrimmage, where the offense started off a little cold and had a couple of big mistakes, but today, through and through from start to end, it was pretty clean,” quarterback Cooper Legas said. “Obviously, we have stuff to clean up, but overall, it was good."
Legas, the starter while incumbent Logan Bonner recovers from his injury, was sharp Saturday as he completed 13 of 19 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, vs. no interceptions. The junior orchestrated an 11-yard, 70-yard scoring drive on the first series of the game, which culminated with a 1-yard shovel pass to paydirt to running back Calvin Tyler Jr.
Legas also came through with a 13-yard scoring strike to Justin McGriff on a third-and-12 play --- three plays after hooking up with McGriff for a 28-yard gain on third and 20 --- and a 51-yard bomb for a TD in stride to speedster NyNy Davis. Additionally, Legas lofted a gorgeous 47-yard pass to Alabama transfer Xavier Williams. USU ended up missing a chip shot field goal on that possession.
McGriff finished with 45 yards on four receptions and clearly has developed some good synergy with Legas.
"From last fall to this spring is by far the biggest step he's taken that I've seen, so it's really excited," Legas said of McGriff, who caught 35 passes for 414 yards and six TDs for the Mountain West champions last fall. "I'm excited to see how he can keep improving going into the fall, but it's a night-and-day difference how Justin looks compared from last fall to now."
It was also a solid Spring vs. White Game for Wyoming transfer Levi Williams, who is currently the second-string signal caller. Williams threw for 169 yards and a trio of TDs on 13 of 20 passing. The sophomore was intercepted by Jaymason Willingham on a pass deflected by fellow linebacker Lofa Fonoti-Maikui.
That INT occurred pretty early in the game and Williams bounced back with touchdowns of 16 and 21 yards to Otto Tia, and a 20-yarder to a wide open Garrett Walchli, who hauled in a game-best five receptions. The 21-yarder to Tia was a well-thrown and well-executed slant. The TD catch by Walchli took place one play after a dropped pass in the end zone.
Even walk-on QB Garrett Larson made some nice plays, including touchdown passes of 19 yards to tight end Josh Sterzer and 18 yards to walk-on tight end Cade Jensen on the final snap of the game. A few other third, fourth and even fifth-stringers made the most of their playing time late in the game, including tailbacks Cooper Jones and Gerald Hanson, who made impressive plays with his hands and feet.
"The way (our guys) react every time one of those (players off the bench) makes a tackle or makes a big run or obviously gets in the end zone, to me that's what it's about," Anderson said. "The environment and culture in the locker room getting you through a lot of tough times. When adversity hits, that's what holds you together, so it's a lot of fun. Those guys likely won't touch the field in the fall in a meaningful game. This is their game and we wanted to create opportunities for them to play (with their) parents in the stands and create some memories, and I think we did that well and we did it safely."
The defense was led by returning starting defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka, who contributed with 3.0 sacks. The defense was able to generate an effective pass rush Saturday on its way to nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
Defensive end Addison Trupp has made some substantial strides this spring and contributed with a couple nice tackles for loss in the open field, and linebacker MJ Tafisi, a Washington transfer, wreaked some havoc Saturday, especially on a perfectly timed blitz that resulted in a 6-yard loss.
"The defense did pretty good today, but not as good as we could have done,” Motu’apuaka said. “We have set the standard really high and when we don’t play to that standard, we always look forward to improving on that when we come back.
"I’m really excited about the D-line and defense that we have. That’s all on coach (Ephraim) Banda. He calls the right plays, he likes us to play aggressive and create havoc in the backfield and make it hard for the quarterback, the offensive line and running back."
The defense came through with three straight 3-and-out series early in the game and five in the first nine possessions, plus stopped the offense on a fourth-and-one run during that stretch.
The offense looked particularly sharp following some special teams work. The offense marched down the field on four consecutive possessions. The first one came to a crashing halt with the aforementioned missed field goal, but the next three ended in touchdowns.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, starting striker Anthony Switzer suffered an apparent leg injury on the first series of the game and did not return. The Arkansas State transfer has made a big impact during spring camp.
"I'm a little worried about Anthony Switzer," Anderson said. "We just talked I think last week about how we've gotten to this point without a significant injury, and honestly it looks bad. I hope it's not. Hopefully, we have time to get him well if it is (bad)."
Slot receivers Terrell Vaughn and Kyle Van Leeuwen, two of USU's best weapons in the passing game, sat out Saturday with nagging injuries, but Anderson asserted they are minor.