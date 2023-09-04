Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It was a somewhat of a bittersweet start to the 2023 college football season for Utah State.

It was bitter in that mistakes, missed opportunities and a couple of silly penalties prevented the Aggies from potentially upsetting No. 25 Iowa in front of a sellout crowd of 69,250 on a hot and humid Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. On the flip side, it was sweet in that USU didn’t get blown out of the water after its shaky start and, quite frankly, outplayed the Hawkeyes for the better part of three quarters.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.