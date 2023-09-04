It was a somewhat of a bittersweet start to the 2023 college football season for Utah State.
It was bitter in that mistakes, missed opportunities and a couple of silly penalties prevented the Aggies from potentially upsetting No. 25 Iowa in front of a sellout crowd of 69,250 on a hot and humid Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. On the flip side, it was sweet in that USU didn’t get blown out of the water after its shaky start and, quite frankly, outplayed the Hawkeyes for the better part of three quarters.
The Hawkeyes ultimately made fewer mistakes than the Aggies and were never really in danger of losing as they prevailed, 24-14.
“Not pleased with the outcome of the game by any means, but really, really pleased with just how hard our guys played, how they didn’t give up when things didn’t go well early and continued to play, kind of battled back to make a game of it at least,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s weekly press conference. “It could have been a much better game, a much closer game, competitive game had we eliminated a lot of mistakes. But I felt like at any point … we could have seen frustration and guys could have given in, but we played hard all the way through. We got better as the game went on, really grew up a lot throughout the course of the game and against a really good opponent.”
The Aggies more than held their own on both sides of the trenches as they rushed for 116 yards to the Hawkeyes’ 88, plus averaged 4.8 yards per rushing opponent to the hosts’ 2.4. It was an especially encouraging performance by an Aggie defensive line that was missing standout defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka to a lingering fall camp injury.
“I think any time you hold Iowa below 100 yards rushing, you did something right,” Anderson said. “You know, we were not perfect and (defensive coordinator) Joe (Cauthen) would be the first one to tell about a million different mistakes, but without Hale in the middle and playing as many new bodies as we did against a physical downhill run game, play action pass offensive football team, to be able to hold them to 88 yards rushing, I think our guys did a tremendous job. I told Joe they gave us a chance to win. Any time you hold somebody to 24 or less (point) we’re supposed to win the game. The offense has got to pull their weight and we didn’t.”
The Aggies did finally gain some traction offensively after only mustering up 30 total yards in the first quarter. USU finished with 329 total yards to Iowa’s 284, but failed to make the most of some promising possessions. Case in point: The visitors pieced together drives of 56, 47, 40, 50 and 70 yards, but only found paydirt once and that was on a 15-yard pass from Cooper Legas to Terrell Vaughn with 1:36 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Among USU’s missed opportunities offensively was a third-down pass that wide receiver Jalen Royals — who otherwise looked sharp — dropped in Iowa territory. Royals got behind the Iowa secondary late in the second quarter and an accurate pass likely would have resulted in a touchdown, but Legas admitted he “babied” the throw and it was intercepted. Back-to-back false start penalties on a march into Iowa’s red zone midway through the fourth quarter also loomed large as USU failed to score on that possession. Legas also took a sack on a very promising second-quarter drive and the Aggies settled for a short field goal by William Testa.
“We missed several big opportunities in the throw game with errant throws or misreads and we pushed the ball in a couple of areas that we just can’t — one of those being picked and several others that could have been,” Anderson said. “We took sacks on a couple situations where we can’t out of indecisive decision making. We’ve got to grow up this week, Coop’s got to grow up this week. It’s my job to get him there. … He can be better than he was this (past) week.”
Additionally, USU had some what-could-have-been moments on defense and special teams, highlighted by a Stephen Kotsanlee punt that deflected off an Iowa player and was recovered by a Hawkeye is the midst of a sea of Aggies. USU also allowed Iowa to gain 18 yards on a third-and-15 screen pass early in the second quarter. The Hawkeyes ended up finding paydirt on that possession and extending their lead to 14-0. Star safety Ike Larsen had a nice pass breakup that could have potentially been a pick-six, plus standout linebacker MJ Tafisi forced a fumble Iowa was able to pounce on in heavy traffic.
The Aggies also were also flat out a bit unlucky at times, highlighted by cornerback Michael Anyanwu slipping and falling on a 36-yard TD pass on the Hawkeyes’ first possession of the game. Anyanwu was right on the wide receiver’s hip pocket when he slipped. Larsen blocked a punt in the second quarter, but Iowa somehow got a very fortuitous roll that resulted in a 38-yard punt that flipped the field position. The Aggies were definitely unfortunate on a third-and-12 conversion by the Hawkeyes. A still shot clearly showed should have been a delay of game penalty. Iowa eventually scored on a short TD run to extend its lead to 24-6 in the fourth quarter.
And then there were a couple of penalties that caused Anderson to cringe. The first onw took place late in the second quarter when defensive tackle Poukesi Vakauta jumped on the pile well after the play was over. Instead of facing a second and 13, the Hawkeyes were gifted an automatic first down. Iowa ended up booting a field goal a few plays later to extend its advantage to 17-6 entering the half. In all fairness, the Aggies were fortunate the Hawkeyes dropped a sure TD pass on the play before the field goal.
The second undisciplined penalty was by redshirt freshman linebacker Josh Williams on an Iowa kickoff following the aforementioned fourth-quarter TD. Williams pushed a Hawkeye in the back and it put the Aggies in an immediate field position hole.
USU ended up getting flagged 10 times for 75 yards — a concerning trend that dates back to last season. Anderson addressed the penalties in length during Monday’s press conference.
“I feel like if you’re going to play with your hair on fire and play with the energy level that we need, you’re going to get right up to the edge a lot,” Anderson said. “We talk about getting up to the edge and not going across it. We won two championships at Arkansas State, we won a championship here by being able to play that way. I mean, talent wise on paper we’re not more talented than a lot of people that we beat and so that culture and that environment and how hard we play is a staple. It’s part of who we are and, you know as well as I, if you play to that line, at times you’re going to cross it. And we have (crossed it) more than what I’d like to.
“… The ones that frustrate you are the ones that are completely unforced errors that are selfish behavior, and those you treat differently. And you kind of have two different places. You’ve got a guy that Kesi who dove on the pile, it’s completely wrong. You cannot do it. You can’t do it again, but he’s also one of our better players that’s earned some equity and has done a lot of great things … and does every day. We’re going to discipline him. He’s going to get a spanking, I promise you. … We’re also going to try to teach him through it and use him as an example, so it doesn’t happen again. Now, he doesn’t get a lot of rope here. If these continue to show up, he won’t be on the field. It’s that simple, it can’t happen.
"But you’ve got a guy that Josh Williams who basically played a couple of his first snaps ever who has been told not to make mistakes, selfish mistakes, and he blatantly made one and you won’t see him back on the field for quite some time, if at all. He doesn’t have equity built up, he has not earned the right or an opportunity to make those mistakes. And that one was blatant and egregious and completely selfish, and he knew it when he did it, and so I don’t really need to see him on the field until he grows up, if at all.”
INJURY UPDATE
USU starting linebacker Max Alford went down with a knee injury on the first play from scrimmage and is out for an extended period of time.
“It is a significant injury,” Anderson said. “I don’t have all of the details yet, just the chances of him being ready to play any time soon are not real, real high. I’ll let the doctors handle the rest of that. Beyond that, we’re healthy. We didn’t lose anybody else. Bumps and bruises, a physical game. Guys will feel it for a few days, but we’re very fortunate to only have one guy go down with something that is significant and potentially season ending.”
The Aggies were missing their two most experienced tight ends in Josh Sterzer and Broc Lane. Lane is still “day to day,” Anderson asserted, and could potentially play in Saturday’s home opener against Idaho State, while Sterzer is definitely out for at least another week or two.
