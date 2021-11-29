Very few things went wrong for Utah State's football team in its 35-10 victory over New Mexico last Friday at University Stadium.
However, the Aggies sustained some bad luck in garbage time when backup quarterback Andrew Peasley went down hard on his throwing shoulder at the conclusion of his 36-yard scamper with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The injury appeared to be significant and it was confirmed by USU head coach Blake Anderson during Monday's press conference.
As a result, former Orem High standout Cooper Legas will likely by USU's second-string signal caller for Saturday's Mountain West championship game against No. 19 San Diego State. The two teams will square off a 1 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park, which is the temporary home of the Aztecs while their on-campus stadium is getting built and the permanent home of the professional soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy.
"I would say right now (Peasley's) questionable at best for game day," Anderson said. "It's unfortunate because really he wasn't trying to do anything crazy, just trying to finish the game out for us and came down in a weird way. I'm hoping it's nothing significant that's going to cost him time in the offseason, but at this point right now it's a day-to-day (situation) and he's in a good bit of pain at this point."
Legas replaced the injured Peasley and took the first four snaps of his collegiate career — the final of which was a kneel down in victory formation. Legas, who has been an Aggie since 2019, was penciled in as their starting QB prior to their game against Wyoming a year ago, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing with USU's program. Peasley was able to return from quarantine the following week and orchestrated USU's offense the rest of the season.
Peasley quarterbacked the Aggies for the first 12-plus minutes of the fourth quarter last Friday. Starter Logan Bonner was shaken up after diving on a loose ball on the final play of the third quarter and did not return, although he was clearly chomping at the bit to get back in the game.
Bonner insisted he was "OK" during Friday's post-game press conference and reiterated that Monday.
"I'm ready to go in all phases," Bonner said in Monday's press conference.
The New Mexico game was a memorable one for Bonner, who became the only quarterback this season to throw for more than 300 yards against the Lobos, despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter. The Arkansas State transfer completed 16 of 23 passes for 306 yards and five touchdowns to four different targets. Bonner and the Aggies didn't turn the ball over once in their regular season finale — the first time they have accomplished this feat during the 2021 campaign.
For his efforts, Bonner was selected as the CSM Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week and the American First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week, plus he was one eight collegiate quarterbacks tabbed as Manning Award "Stars of the Week." USU fans have the opportunity to visit the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page until Thursday at 10 a.m. and vote for Bonner. The top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.
Bonner has taken a lot of punishment at times in ’21, but has displayed a great deal of tenacity en route to becoming just the sixth quarterback in program history to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a season. The native of Rowlett, Texas, has completed 60 percent of his passes this season for 3,236 yards and a program-matching record 32 TDs, vs. 10 interceptions. Bonner ranks third in the Mountain West in passing yards (270.2 per game) and passing efficiency (155.0) this fall, plus he's eighth nationally in yards per attempt (8.58) and 14th in yards per completion (14.2).
“We'd like to keep him upright this week, but we've got some really good defensive fronts in this league and he's gotten hit way more than we've wanted him to," Anderson said of Bonner. "And you've got to give him a tremendous amount of credit for being as tough and as resilient as he is. He's turned the ball over at times, (but) he comes right back and makes the big play. He's gotten hit (and) he scraps himself off of the turf, continues to play when his body's beat up, so it's hard to really even say enough about just how he's battled all season long. And we're going to need him to do it again this week."
Indeed, Bonner has been a key cog in one of college football's biggest turnarounds in ’21. Only four FBS programs have won eight more games than they did a year ago. Michigan lead the way with a nine-game improvement, followed immediately by USU, Michigan State and Northern Illinois.
“Before the season started, I mean, a lot of people had questions, even guys in the locker room," Bonner said. "New staff, new philosophy, new stuff, everything, so there were a lot of questions and you can't answer those questions until you get to the season. All you can do it work your butt off, like we did every day and I think the guys really bought in even though they had no idea if it was going to work or not. And that's fine. A lot of this is trust and you have to do that, and I think the guys did a really good job of buying in, not asking a lot of questions.
"And then when we got to the season, we had a lot of momentum (after) we won the first (game against Washington State). Guys were like, 'OK, this could really work.' Then we just bought in and day by day we got better and better. Yeah, we took some lumps during the season, but we learn from them and keep moving (forward)."
TIDBITS
• Graduate transfer Justin Rice is the only current USU player to experience a Mountain West championship game. The star linebacker was a sophomore at Fresno State in Dec. of 2018, when the Bulldogs traveled to Boise State and took down the Broncos in a snowstorm, 19-16 in overtime.
Rice ended up redshirting that season after playing in the maximum four games. The following season was a breakthrough one for the Modesto, California, native as he contributed with 112 tackles, including 8.0 for a loss, 3.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and two INTs en route to garnering first-team all-conference honors.
“I couldn't be happier for this opportunity,” Rice said Monday. “I was a part of it when I was at Fresno, but didn't get to play. And now that I'm actually playing and I'm going to be a part of it, it means a whole lot, especially ending my career this way. So, the best thing moving forward is to go out with a win.”
• This will be USU’s second appearance in the MW title game. The Aggies lost to Fresno State in a competitive contest in 2013 — the first time the Mountain West went to this format. The Aggies are only the fourth team to make multiple MW title game appearances, joining Boise State (five), Fresno State (four) and San Diego State (three). Air Force, Hawaii, San Jose State and Wyoming have made one appearance apiece.
• This will be the Aggies’ first time playing on a grass field since, coincidentally, they knocked off the Aztecs by a 23-19 scoreline on Sept. 21, 2019 at the now demolished SDCCU Stadium.
AGGIES IN TOP 30
USU currently holds down a spot in the top 30 among FBS programs in several categories, including total offense (16th, 457.1 yards per game), passing offense (15th, 304.8 ypg), third-down conversion offense (24th, 44.6 percent), yards per completion (12th, 14.29), first downs (20th, 23.7 an outing), tackles per loss (third, 7.8 an outing), punt return defense (21st, 3.9 per return) and net punting (29th, 41.2 per punt). Additionally, the Aggies are first in the Mountain West in third-down conversions and tackles for loss.