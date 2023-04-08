Explosive plays and tackles for loss were plentiful as Utah State's football program held its first scrimmage of spring camp on a pleasant Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.
The offense racked up 857 yards of total offense — 530 through the air and 337 on the ground — on 139 plays in the two-hour scrimmage, which featured touchdown passes of 60, 60 and 31 yards, plus rushing scores of 31 and 61 yards. Simply put, a short-handed defense gave up a lot of chunk-yardage plays, but also came through with 23 tackles for loss, including 11 sacks by nine different players.
"We haven't had weather like this in a while, as everybody is aware of, so to be able to get out and the sun to be shining, the wind not blowing 50 MPH was just an absolute blessing for us," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "And I think you could tell the guys were excited to be out. We got more plays in than I anticipated we would get and I think we stayed healthy with the exception of maybe a broken thumb with (safety Anthony) Switzer, but that's a great first scrimmage.
"There's so much to fix, but excited about where the guys are at just in terms of how hard they work and how much fun they're having playing, how this group of coming together. Now the real work starts (as in) going in and dissect it and figure out just how bad we really are, and I'd say right now we're not really good in any phase, but there was good in both sides (of the ball today), kind of give and take."
The offense moved the ball very efficiently in the early going, was stymied by the defense for the most part during the middle of the scrimmage and then finished strong. The final three possessions ended in touchdowns. All of the drives during the first part of the scrimmage were shut down after a certain amount of plays, although one ended on a 31-yard scamper to paydirt by running back Jordan Wilmore — the first of his three rushing TDs of the scrimmage.
"We didn't want to think about down and distance. We just wanted to run plays to run plays, and (defensive coordinator) Joe (Cauthen) and I both had stuff that we needed to get on film," said Anderson, who is now calling plays on offense. "And so that's what those first 30 plays per group (was). After we took the break, it become first, second, third-down kind of situations and I thought clearly that's where we struggled to understand the situations and convert on third down. (The defense) did a better job of that than we did. Obviously, a good opportunity to teach from that."
Indeed, the defense asserted itself on several occasions, including what was essentially a goal-line stand inside the 5-yard line on four straight plays. Converted offensive lineman Nikita luferov came through with a nice tackle for loss on fourth and goal. The Aggies lost several defensive linemen to the transfer portal following the 2022 season — including their three primary edge rushers — plus defensive tackles Seni Tuiaki and Vaughn Mamea are currently recovering from injuries.
"We're really depleted on the D-line right now," Anderson said.
John Ward looked sharp as he led the defense in tackles per loss (4.0) and matched fellow defensive end Paul Fitzgerald with a team-best 2.0 sacks. Junior college transfer safety Devin Dye finished with a team-high nine tackles, immediately followed by linebacker Bronson Olevao with eight, and veteran defensive tackle Hale Motu'puaka wrecked his fair share of havoc. Additionally, converted safety Dominic Tatum, now a cornerback, had a nice sideline interception.
"I really like the scheme," Motu'puaka said. "It's going to be a really good scheme for us once we play it right. Once we begin to communicate (better) and play more disciplined, it could be a very good scheme for us. It's a very sound defense, but at the same time lets us still play and create havoc like we want to do. But like I said, (we have) a long way to go. There's some good things that we did in this scrimmage, but not enough. You know, there's a lot of undisciplined football being played in terms of the defensive line (being) offside, and we're just trying to work on our communication and then playing disciplined football and playing hard."
With the exception of Tatum's interception, the offense played turnover-free football. The offense also made several contested catches — something it struggled with at times during the 2022 campaign. For starters, Stanford graduate transfer wide receiver Colby Bowman hauled in a contested 60-yard scoring pass from Levi Williams. Additionally, receptions of 41 yards by Jalen Royals and 40 yards by Quentin Riley were essentially 50-50 balls, and Riley was double covered on his catch.
"Well, we've got a couple guys that can run and we've been inside a lot and have not been able to throw the ball," Anderson said. "You just can't throw the ball deep in (the Stan Laub Indoor Training Center), so it was great to be outside and we took advantage of it and guys made some good, competitive plays. We're going to need that to open up the offense."
The other 60-yard TD pass was from Williams to a wide open Micah Davis, a junior college transfer who was a big playmaker for Air Force a couple of years ago. Williams, who took reps as the second- and third-string quarterback, fared well as he completed 14 of 19 passes for 246 yards. Starter Cooper Legas threw for 198 yards and a pair of scores on 20 of 33 passing, while Bishop Davenport went 5 of 10 for 86 yards.
Legas' two scoring passes were a 2-yarder to standout slot receiver Terrell Vaughn and a 31-yard dime to Otto Tia off his back foot. Vaughn paced the offense with seven catches, immediately followed by Tia with six. Bowman and Davis tied with a team-high 65 receiving yards. Fourteen different Aggies teamed up for 39 receptions for 530 yards.
Tight ends Broc Lane and Will Monney, a true freshman, did a good job of getting open over the middle of the field as they teamed up for 67 yards on five receptions.
USU's rushing attack was dynamic at times as Wilmore, junior college All-American Davon Booth and Cooper Jones teamed up for 253 yards on 30 attempts — an average of 8.43 yards per carry. Jones, who had scoring runs of 61 and 2 yards, led the way with 114 yards on 10 carries, followed by Booth with 77 yards on 10 carries and Wilmore with 62 on 10. Wilmore's other two rushes to paydirt went for 11 and 3 yards.
Indeed, the Aggies utilized a very balanced offensive attack Saturday on Merlin Olsen Field.
"(It will be) 50-50 (run-pass) honestly because you obviously saw all the running backs making (a lot) of plays, all of them, honestly, and receivers (too), so it's going to be hard for a defense that's going to scheme for us," Vaughn said. "So, it's going to be a fun season."
Booth had a rush of 24 yards and a reception of 34 yards on the first possession of the scrimmage, and fellow tailback Bailee Davenport chipped in with a 28-yard run later in the afternoon.
"Well, you're going to be upset with somebody ... when you're playing yourself," Anderson said when asked about the abundance of chunk-yardage runs. "I think we obviously spread people out and (the defense) is still I think in install phase, so they might change some things against us if they were playing us on game day. But neither one of us are game planning. We're just running plays that we need to get taught. I think we just got (the defense) into some space and our offense is built around putting you in conflict, and a few of those (plays) hit. But (the defense) made a lot of big plays, too. Way too many lost-yardage plays, way too many sacks. They kept us off schedule most of the middle of the scrimmage."
The Aggies will hold six more practices before spring camp comes to a conclusion with the annual Spring Showdown on Saturday, April 22, at Maverik Stadium. What has been Anderson's biggest takeaways from the first three weeks of camp?
"Mine would be that this group is willing to work, they're very coachable," he said. "They're willing to be coached and coached hard, and I think our staff is doing a great job of that. They're willing to play hard. We have a long way to go in scheme in both sides because there is a lot of new for both sides. ... They're willing to work, they're very coachable, they come with good attitudes to work every day and that right there gives us a chance. And so to me, that's a good starting point."
