Explosive plays and tackles for loss were plentiful as Utah State's football program held its first scrimmage of spring camp on a pleasant Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.

The offense racked up 857 yards of total offense — 530 through the air and 337 on the ground — on 139 plays in the two-hour scrimmage, which featured touchdown passes of 60, 60 and 31 yards, plus rushing scores of 31 and 61 yards. Simply put, a short-handed defense gave up a lot of chunk-yardage plays, but also came through with 23 tackles for loss, including 11 sacks by nine different players.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal.

